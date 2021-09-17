openbase logo
mithril-node-render

by MithrilJS
3.0.2 (see all)

Use mithril views to render server side

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

204

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mithril-node-render

mithril-node-render

Use mithril views to render server side

Demo

Usage Example

Installation

npm install mithril-node-render

Usage

// Make Mithril happy
if (!global.window) {
  global.window = global.document = global.requestAnimationFrame = undefined
}

var m = require('mithril')
var render = require('mithril-node-render')

render(m('span', 'huhu')).then(function (html) {
  // html === '<span>huhu</span>'
})

var html = render.sync(m('span', 'huhu'))
// html === '<span>huhu</span>'

Async components

As you see the rendering is asynchronous. It lets you await certain data from within oninit hooks.

var myAsyncComponent = {
  oninit: function (node, waitFor) {
    waitFor(new Promise(function (resolve) {
      node.state.foo = 'bar'
      resolve()
    }))
  },
  view: function (node) {
    return m('div', node.state.foo)
  }
}

render(myAsyncComponent).then(function (html) {
  // html === '<div>bar</div>'
})

Sync rendering

You can also render synchronously. You just don't get the waitFor callback.

var myAsyncComponent = {
  oninit: function (node, waitFor) {
    // waitFor === undefined
    new Promise(function (resolve) {
      node.state.foo = 'bar'
      resolve()
    })
  },
  view: function (node) {
    return m('div', node.state.foo)
  }
}

var html = render.sync(myAsyncComponent)
// html === '<div>bar</div>'

Options

Optionally pass in options as an object: render(component, options).

The following options are supported:

escapeAttribute(value) Default: render.escapeAttribute A filter function for attribute values. Receives value, returns what is printed.

escapeText(value) Default: render.escapeText A filter function for string nodes. Receives value, returns what is printed.

strict Default: false Set this to true to close all empty tags automatically. Default is standard HTML mode where tags like <br> and <meta> are allowed to implicitly close themselves. This should be set to true if you're rendering XML-compatible HTML documents.

xml Default: false Set this to true to render as generic XML instead of (possibly XML-compatible) HTML. Default is HTML mode, where children of void elements are ignored. This implies strict: true.

See also

