Usage Example

Installation

npm install mithril-node-render

Usage

if (!global.window) { global.window = global.document = global.requestAnimationFrame = undefined } var m = require ( 'mithril' ) var render = require ( 'mithril-node-render' ) render(m( 'span' , 'huhu' )).then( function ( html ) { }) var html = render.sync(m( 'span' , 'huhu' ))

Async components

As you see the rendering is asynchronous. It lets you await certain data from within oninit hooks.

var myAsyncComponent = { oninit : function ( node, waitFor ) { waitFor( new Promise ( function ( resolve ) { node.state.foo = 'bar' resolve() })) }, view : function ( node ) { return m( 'div' , node.state.foo) } } render(myAsyncComponent).then( function ( html ) { })

Sync rendering

You can also render synchronously. You just don't get the waitFor callback.

var myAsyncComponent = { oninit : function ( node, waitFor ) { new Promise ( function ( resolve ) { node.state.foo = 'bar' resolve() }) }, view : function ( node ) { return m( 'div' , node.state.foo) } } var html = render.sync(myAsyncComponent)

Options

Optionally pass in options as an object: render(component, options) .

The following options are supported:

escapeAttribute(value) Default: render.escapeAttribute A filter function for attribute values. Receives value, returns what is printed.

escapeText(value) Default: render.escapeText A filter function for string nodes. Receives value, returns what is printed.

strict Default: false Set this to true to close all empty tags automatically. Default is standard HTML mode where tags like <br> and <meta> are allowed to implicitly close themselves. This should be set to true if you're rendering XML-compatible HTML documents.

xml Default: false Set this to true to render as generic XML instead of (possibly XML-compatible) HTML. Default is HTML mode, where children of void elements are ignored. This implies strict: true .

