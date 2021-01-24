Infinite Scroll for Mithril

A component to handle scrolling of an "infinite" list or grid, while only drawing what is on screen (plus a bit of pre-fetching), so safe to use on mobiles.

Compatible with Mithril 1.x.

Examples

Features

Natural scrolling using browser defaults.

Fast and fluent (on desktop and modern mobiles).

Can be used for lists, grids and table-like data.

Items that are out of sight are removed, so only a fraction of the total content is drawn on the screen. This is good for speed and memory consumption.

Support for unequal content heights and dynamic resizing of content elements.

As more data is loaded, the scroll view increases in size, so that the scrollbar can be used to go back to a specific point on the page.

Items are handled per "page", which is a normal way of handling batches of search results from the server.

Pages can contain an arbitrary and unequal amount of items.

Pre-fetches data of the current page, the page before and after (or n pages ahead).

When there is room on the page to show more data: automatic detection of "loadable space" (so no loading area detection div is needed).

Optionally use previous/next paging buttons.

Supports dynamic content (for instance when filtering results).

Not included (by design):

Special support for older mobile browsers: no touch layer, requestAnimationFrame, absolute positioning or speed/deceleration calculations.

Installation

Use as npm module:

npm install --save mithril-infinite

or download/clone from Github.

For working with the examples, see the examples documentation.

Usage

Note: The parent of "scroll-view" must have a height. Also make sure that html has a height (typically set to 100% ).

Handling data

Data can be provided:

With pageUrl for referencing URLs

for referencing URLs With pageData for server requests

Using pageUrl for referencing URLs

An example using data files:

import infinite from "mithril-infinite" m(infinite, { maxPages : 16 , pageUrl : pageNum => `data/page- ${pageNum} .json` , item })

With these options we are:

limiting the number of pages to 16

passing a function to generate a JSON data URL

passing a function that should return a Mithril element

A simple item function:

const item = ( data, opts, index ) => m( ".item" , [ m( "h2" , data.title), m( "div" , data.body) ])

The item function passes 3 parameters:

data contains the loaded data from pageUrl . opts contains: isScrolling: Bool , pageId: String , pageNum: Number , pageSize: Number index : the item index

Data file structure

Data is handled per "results" page. You are free to use any data format.

You could use a JSON data object for each page, containing a list of items. For example:

[ { "src" : "cat.jpg" , "width" : 500 , "height" : 375 } ]

Or:

[ [ "red" , "#ff0000" ], ]

Using pageData for server requests

In most real world situations an API server will provide the data. So while passing file URLs with pageUrl is a handy shortcut, we preferably use data requests.

With m.request

import infinite from "mithril-infinite" const pageData = pageNum => m.request({ method : "GET" , dataType : "jsonp" , url : dataUrl(pageNum) }) m(infinite, { pageData, item })

Demo tip: in the example "Grid" we use jsonplaceholder.typicode.com to fetch our images:

const PAGE_ITEMS = 10 const dataUrl = pageNum => `http://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/photos?_start= ${(pageNum - 1 ) * PAGE_ITEMS} &_end= ${pageNum * PAGE_ITEMS} `

With async

import infinite from "mithril-infinite" const asyncPageData = async function ( pageNum ) { try { const response = await fetch(dataUrl(pageNum)) return response.json() } catch (ex) { } } m(infinite, { pageData : asyncPageData, item })

Returning data directly

import infinite from "mithril-infinite" const returnData = () => [{ }] m(infinite, { pageData : returnData, item })

Returning data as a Promise

import infinite from "mithril-infinite" const returnDelayedData = () => new Promise ( resolve => setTimeout( () => resolve(data) , 1000 ) ) m(infinite, { pageData : returnDelayedData, item })

Handling dynamic data

In situations where the Infinite component needs to show different items - for instance when filtering or sorting search results - we must provide a unique key for each page. The key will enable Mithril to properly distinguish the pages.

Use option pageKey to provide a function that returns a unique identifying string. For example:

import infinite from "mithril-infinite" import stream from "mithril/stream" const query = stream( "" ) const Search = { view : () => m( "div" , m( "input" , { oninput : e => query(e.target.value), value : query() }) ) } const MyComponent = { view : () => { const queryStr = query() return m(infinite, { before : m(Search), pageKey : pageNum => ` ${pageNum} - ${queryString} ` , }) } }

Advanced item function example

To enhance the current loading behavior, we:

Load images when they are visible in the viewport

Stop loading images when the page is scrolling. This makes a big difference in performance, but it will not always result in a good user experience - the page will seem "dead" when during the scrolling. So use with consideration.

The item function can now look like this:

const item = ( data, opts ) => m( "a.grid-item" , m( ".image-holder" , m( ".image" , { oncreate : vnode => maybeShowImage(vnode, data, opts.isScrolling), onupdate : vnode => maybeShowImage(vnode, data, opts.isScrolling) }) ) ) const maybeShowImage = ( vnode, data, isScrolling ) => { if (isScrolling || vnode.state.inited) { return } if (infinite.isElementInViewport({ el : vnode.dom })) { showImage(vnode.dom, data.thumbnailUrl) vnode.state.inited = true } el.style.backgroundImage = `url( ${url} )`

Getting the total page count

How the total page count is delivered will differ per server. jsonplaceholder.typicode.com passes the info in the request header.

Example "Fixed" shows how to get the total page count from the request, and use that to calculate the total content height.

We place the pageData function in the oninit function so that we have easy access to the state.pageCount variable:

const state = vnode.state state.pageCount = 1 state.pageData = pageNum => m.request({ method : "GET" , dataType : "jsonp" , url : dataUrl(pageNum), extract : xhr => ( state.pageCount = Math .ceil( parseInt (xhr.getResponseHeader( "X-Total-Count" ), 10 ) / PAGE_ITEMS), JSON .parse(xhr.responseText) ) })

Then pass state.pageData to infinite :

m(infinite, { pageData : state.pageData, maxPages : state.pageCount, ... })

Using images

For a better loading experience (and data usage), images should be loaded only when they appear on the screen. To check if the image is in the viewport, you can use the function infinite.isElementInViewport({ el }) . For example:

if (infinite.isElementInViewport({ el : vnode.dom })) { loadImage(vnode.dom, data.thumbnailUrl) }

Images should not be shown with the <img/> tag: while this works fine on desktop browsers, this causes redrawing glitches on iOS Safari. The solution is to use background-image . For example:

el.style.backgroundImage = `url( ${url} )`

Using table data

Using <table> tags causes reflow problems. Use divs instead, with CSS styling for table features. For example:

.page { display : table; width : 100% ; } .list-item { width : 100% ; display : table-row; } .list-item > div { display : table-cell; }

Pagination

See the "Paging" example.

Custom page wrapper

Use processPageData to either:

Process content data before passing to item

Wrap in a custom element wrapper

Use a custom item function

Simple example with a wrapper:

m(infinite, { processPageData : ( content, options ) => { return m( ".my-page" , content.map( ( data, index ) => item(data, options, index))); }, ... });

Configuration options

Appearance options

Parameter Mandatory Type Default Description scrollView optional Selector String Pass an element's selector to assign another element as scrollView class optional String Extra CSS class appended to mithril-infinite__scroll-view contentTag optional String "div" HTML tag for the content element pageTag optional String "div" HTML tag for the page element; note that pages have class mithril-infinite__page plus either mithril-infinite__page--odd or mithril-infinite__page--even maxPages optional Number Number.MAX_VALUE Maximum number of pages to draw preloadPages optional Number 1 Number of pages to preload when the app starts; if room is available, this number will increase automatically axis optional String "y" The scroll axis, either "y" or "x" autoSize optional Boolean true Set to false to not set the width or height in CSS before optional Mithril template or component Content shown before the pages; has class mithril-infinite__before after optional Mithril template or component Content shown after the pages; has class mithril-infinite__after ; will be shown only when content exists and the last page is in view (when maxPages is defined) contentSize optional Number (pixels) Use when you know the number of items to display and the height of the content, and when predictable scrollbar behaviour is desired (without jumps when content is loaded); pass a pixel value to set the size (height or width) of the scroll content, thereby overriding the dynamically calculated height; use together with pageSize setDimensions optional Function ({scrolled: Number, size: Number}) Sets the initial size and scroll position of scrollView ; this function is called once

Callback functions

Parameter Mandatory Type Default Description pageUrl either pageData or pageUrl Function (page: Number) => String Function that accepts a page number and returns a URL String pageData either pageData or pageUrl Function (page: Number) => Promise Function that fetches data; accepts a page number and returns a promise item required: either item or processPageData Function (data: Array, options: Object, index: Number) => Mithril Template Function that creates a Mithril element from received data pageSize optional Function (content: Array) => Number Pass a pixel value to set the size (height or width) of each page; the function accepts the page content and returns the size pageChange optional Function (page: Number) Get notified when a new page is shown processPageData required: either item or processPageData Function (data: Array, options: Object) => Array Function that maps over the page data and returns an item for each getDimensions optional Function () => {scrolled: Number, size: Number} Returns an object with state dimensions of scrollView : scrolled (either scrollTop or scrollLeft) and size (either height or width); this function is called on each view update pageKey optional Function (page: Number) => String key is based on page number Function to provide a unique key for each Page component; use this when showing dynamic page data, for instance based on sorting or filtering

Paging options

Parameter Mandatory Type Default Description currentPage optional Number Sets the current page from optional Number Not needed when only one page is shown (use currentPage ); use page data from this number and higher to optional Number Not needed when only one page is shown (use currentPage ); Use page data to this number and lower

Options for infinite.isElementInViewport

All options are passed in an options object: infinite.isElementInViewport({ el, leeway })

Parameter Mandatory Type Default Description el required HTML Element The element to check axis optional String "y" The scroll axis, either "y" or "x" leeway optional Number 300 The extended area; by default the image is already fetched when it is 100px outside of the viewport; both bottom and top leeway are calculated

Styling

Note: The parent of "scroll-view" must have a height. Also make sure that html has a height (typically set to 100% ).

Styles are added using j2c. This library is also used in the examples.

CSS classes

Element Key Class Scroll view scrollView mithril-infinite__scroll-view Scroll content scrollContent mithril-infinite__scroll-content Content container content mithril-infinite__content Pages container pages mithril-infinite__pages Page page mithril-infinite__page Content before before mithril-infinite__before Content after after mithril-infinite__after

State Key Class Scroll view, x axis scrollViewX mithril-infinite__scroll-view--x Scroll view, y axis scrollViewY mithril-infinite__scroll-view--y Even numbered page pageEven mithril-infinite__page--even Odd numbered page pageOdd mithril-infinite__page--odd Page, now placeholder placeholder mithril-infinite__page--placeholder

Fixed scroll and overflow-anchor

Some browsers use overflow-anchor to prevent content from jumping as the page loads more data above the viewport. This may conflict how Infinite inserts content in "placeholder slots".

To prevent miscalculations of content size, the "scroll content" element has style overflow-anchor: none .

Size

Minified and gzipped: ~ 3.9 Kb

Dependencies

j2c - for creating js stylesheets

Mithril 1.0

resize-observer-polyfill

Verge - for measuring the viewport

Licence

MIT