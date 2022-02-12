openbase logo
mithril

by MithrilJS
2.0.4

A JavaScript Framework for Building Brilliant Applications

Readme

mithril.js npm Version npm License npm Downloads Donate at OpenCollective

Build Status Gitter

What is Mithril?

A modern client-side JavaScript framework for building Single Page Applications. It's small (9.79 KB gzipped), fast and provides routing and XHR utilities out of the box.

Mithril is used by companies like Vimeo and Nike, and open source platforms like Lichess 👍.

Mithril supports IE11, Firefox ESR, and the last two versions of Firefox, Edge, Safari, and Chrome. No polyfills required. 👌

Installation

CDN

<!-- Development: whichever you prefer -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mithril/mithril.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mithril/mithril.js"></script>

<!-- Production: whichever you prefer -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mithril/mithril.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mithril/mithril.min.js"></script>

npm

npm install mithril --save

The "Getting started" guide is a good place to start learning how to use mithril.

TypeScript type definitions are available from DefinitelyTyped. They can be installed with:

$ npm install @types/mithril --save-dev

Documentation

Documentation lives on mithril.js.org.

You may be interested in the API Docs, a Simple Application, or perhaps some Examples.

Getting Help

Mithril has an active & welcoming community on Gitter, or feel free to ask questions on Stack Overflow using the mithril.js tag.

Contributing

There's a Contributing FAQ on the mithril site that hopefully helps, but if not definitely hop into the Gitter Room and ask away!

Thanks for reading!

🎁

Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

Mithril is yet another great option available for web devs for building lightweight fast and simple web applications. It provides simple routing out of the box and is a great option for building simple SPAs like simple websites for clients. However, if you are in the market for building complex large scale intranet applications, then Mithril might not be for you. I have used it so far for building personal websites and project pages to publish documentation about those projects, and my experience has been great for these use cases.

