mis

misspellings

by IRIDE Monad
1.1.0 (see all)

Node module for list of common misspellings from Wikipedia

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

misspellings

wercker status npm version GitHub license

JavaScript module to serve the list of common misspellings from Wikipedia: Lists of common misspellings.

Installing

npm install --save misspellings

Usage

var misspellings = require("misspellings");

// Dictionary access
var dict = misspellings.dict();
console.log(dict["adress"]);     // => "address"
console.log(dict["boaut"]);      // => "bout,boat,about"  (comma-separated string)
console.log(dict["Amercia"]);    // => "America"
console.log(dict["amercia"]);    // => undefined

// Lower-case dictionary
var lcDict = misspellings.dict({ lowerCase: true });
console.log(lcDict["Amercia"]);  // => undefined
console.log(lcDict["amercia"]);  // => "America"

// Get correct words for misspelling word
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("adress"));
  // => ["address"]   (Always returns an array)
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("boaut"));
  // => ["bout", "boat", "about"]
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("non-exist"));
  // => []
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("Amercia"));
  // => ["America"]
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("amercia"));
  // => ["America"]   (Case-insensitive by default)
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("amercia", { caseSensitive: true }));
  // => []

// Correct all misspellings in a string
console.log(misspellings.correct("mispelling is mispelled"));
  // => "misspelling is misspelled"
console.log(misspellings.correct("Mispelling is Mispelled"));
  // => "Misspelling is Misspelled"  (case-insensitive and preserves cases by default)
console.log(misspellings.correct("Mispelling is mispelled", { caseSensitive: true }));
  // => "Mispelling is misspelled"
console.log(misspellings.correct("Mispelling is Mispelled", { overrideCases: true }));
  // => "misspelling is misspelled"

// RegExp to search misspellings
var re = misspellings.regexp("g");
  //  ...or...
var re = new RegExp(misspellings.pattern(), "g");

console.log("mispelling is mispelled".match(re));
  // => ["mispelling", "mispelled"]

API

See API documentation

Build

$ npm install
$ npm run build

And Babel-translated source files go into lib directory.

To update documents and dictionaries, run:

$ npm run update

Testing

$ npm test

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

This software is licensed under GNU GPLv3. See LICENSE for full text of the license.

This software is using Wikipedia: Lists of common misspellings, which is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License, as a source of misspelling list.

The CC BY-SA 3.0 license says that the derived work also should be licensed under CC BY-SA. However, Creative Commons officially says it is not recommended to apply Creative Commons license to software.

Therefore, I decided to license this software under GPLv3 which is one-way compatible with CC BY-SA 4.0, and CC BY-SA 3.0 is compatible with CC BY-SA 4.0.

