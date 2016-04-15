misspellings

JavaScript module to serve the list of common misspellings from Wikipedia: Lists of common misspellings.

Installing

npm install --save misspellings

Usage

var misspellings = require ( "misspellings" ); var dict = misspellings.dict(); console .log(dict[ "adress" ]); console .log(dict[ "boaut" ]); console .log(dict[ "Amercia" ]); console .log(dict[ "amercia" ]); var lcDict = misspellings.dict({ lowerCase : true }); console .log(lcDict[ "Amercia" ]); console .log(lcDict[ "amercia" ]); console .log(misspellings.correctWordsFor( "adress" )); console .log(misspellings.correctWordsFor( "boaut" )); console .log(misspellings.correctWordsFor( "non-exist" )); console .log(misspellings.correctWordsFor( "Amercia" )); console .log(misspellings.correctWordsFor( "amercia" )); console .log(misspellings.correctWordsFor( "amercia" , { caseSensitive : true })); console .log(misspellings.correct( "mispelling is mispelled" )); console .log(misspellings.correct( "Mispelling is Mispelled" )); console .log(misspellings.correct( "Mispelling is mispelled" , { caseSensitive : true })); console .log(misspellings.correct( "Mispelling is Mispelled" , { overrideCases : true })); var re = misspellings.regexp( "g" ); var re = new RegExp (misspellings.pattern(), "g" ); console .log( "mispelling is mispelled" .match(re));

API

See API documentation

Build

npm install npm run build

And Babel-translated source files go into lib directory.

To update documents and dictionaries, run:

$ npm run update

Testing

npm test

Contributing

License

This software is licensed under GNU GPLv3. See LICENSE for full text of the license.

This software is using Wikipedia: Lists of common misspellings, which is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License, as a source of misspelling list.

The CC BY-SA 3.0 license says that the derived work also should be licensed under CC BY-SA. However, Creative Commons officially says it is not recommended to apply Creative Commons license to software.

Therefore, I decided to license this software under GPLv3 which is one-way compatible with CC BY-SA 4.0, and CC BY-SA 3.0 is compatible with CC BY-SA 4.0.