JavaScript module to serve the list of common misspellings from Wikipedia: Lists of common misspellings.
npm install --save misspellings
var misspellings = require("misspellings");
// Dictionary access
var dict = misspellings.dict();
console.log(dict["adress"]); // => "address"
console.log(dict["boaut"]); // => "bout,boat,about" (comma-separated string)
console.log(dict["Amercia"]); // => "America"
console.log(dict["amercia"]); // => undefined
// Lower-case dictionary
var lcDict = misspellings.dict({ lowerCase: true });
console.log(lcDict["Amercia"]); // => undefined
console.log(lcDict["amercia"]); // => "America"
// Get correct words for misspelling word
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("adress"));
// => ["address"] (Always returns an array)
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("boaut"));
// => ["bout", "boat", "about"]
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("non-exist"));
// => []
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("Amercia"));
// => ["America"]
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("amercia"));
// => ["America"] (Case-insensitive by default)
console.log(misspellings.correctWordsFor("amercia", { caseSensitive: true }));
// => []
// Correct all misspellings in a string
console.log(misspellings.correct("mispelling is mispelled"));
// => "misspelling is misspelled"
console.log(misspellings.correct("Mispelling is Mispelled"));
// => "Misspelling is Misspelled" (case-insensitive and preserves cases by default)
console.log(misspellings.correct("Mispelling is mispelled", { caseSensitive: true }));
// => "Mispelling is misspelled"
console.log(misspellings.correct("Mispelling is Mispelled", { overrideCases: true }));
// => "misspelling is misspelled"
// RegExp to search misspellings
var re = misspellings.regexp("g");
// ...or...
var re = new RegExp(misspellings.pattern(), "g");
console.log("mispelling is mispelled".match(re));
// => ["mispelling", "mispelled"]
$ npm install
$ npm run build
And Babel-translated source files go into
lib directory.
To update documents and dictionaries, run:
$ npm run update
$ npm test
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
This software is licensed under GNU GPLv3. See LICENSE for full text of the license.
This software is using Wikipedia: Lists of common misspellings, which is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License, as a source of misspelling list.
The CC BY-SA 3.0 license says that the derived work also should be licensed under CC BY-SA. However, Creative Commons officially says it is not recommended to apply Creative Commons license to software.
Therefore, I decided to license this software under GPLv3 which is one-way compatible with CC BY-SA 4.0, and CC BY-SA 3.0 is compatible with CC BY-SA 4.0.