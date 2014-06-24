Dataset is a JavaScript library that makes managing the data behind client-side visualisations easy, including realtime data. It takes care of the loading, parsing, sorting, filtering and querying of datasets as well as the creation of derivative datasets.
Dataset is part of the Miso Toolkit.
Dataset has the following dependencies:
If you are planning on supporting IE, include the following json2.js library as well:
Miso.Dataset works in the browser and in Node.js.
Ask your question as a ticket or check out the current listing of tips and tricks in our How do I... wiki page.
Include the appropriate libs as script tags in your web pages
You can require it like so:
var Miso = require("miso.dataset");
var ds = new Miso.Dataset...
We welcome pull requests! Some things to keep in mind:
Assuming that Ruby is already installed on your machine, you need to install bundler gem to install other required gems so that you can run the test server.
$ cd test
$ gem install bundler
Once bundler is installed, run
bundle install which install required gems (mostly sinatra)
$ bundle install
Fetching source index for http://rubygems.org/
Using rack (1.4.1)
Installing rack-contrib (1.1.0)
Using rack-protection (1.2.0)
Using tilt (1.3.3)
Using sinatra (1.3.2)
Using bundler (1.0.21)
Once all the required gems are installed, run the following command
$ rackup
>>> Serving: ~/dataset/test/../
>> Thin web server (v1.3.1 codename Triple Espresso)
>> Maximum connections set to 1024
>> Listening on 0.0.0.0:9292, CTRL+C to stop
Open the test page on the browser
open http://localhost:9292/test/index.html
test/unit directory.