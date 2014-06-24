Dataset is a JavaScript library that makes managing the data behind client-side visualisations easy, including realtime data. It takes care of the loading, parsing, sorting, filtering and querying of datasets as well as the creation of derivative datasets.

Dataset is part of the Miso Toolkit. Read more about Dataset here

Download

All downloads are located in the /dist directory. Here are some of them:

Including Dependencies

miso.ds.dev.0.4.1.zip - Download Development With Dependencies - 0.4.1

miso.ds.deps.ie.0.4.1.js - Download Development With Dependencies for IE - 0.4.1

miso.ds.deps.ie.min.0.4.1.js - Download Production With Dependencies for IE - 0.4.1

Without Dependencies

The following builds do not have any of the dependencies built in. It is your own responsibility to include them as appropriate script elements in your page.

miso.ds.0.4.1.js - Download Development No Dependencies - 0.4.1

miso.ds.min.0.4.1.js - Download Production No Dependencies - 0.4.1

miso.ds.0.4.1.m.js - Download AMD Compatibile Build No Dependencies- 0.4.1

miso.ds.min.0.4.1.m.js - Download AMD Compatibile Build Production No Dependencies- 0.4.1

Dependencies

Dataset has the following dependencies:

If you are planning on supporting IE, include the following json2.js library as well:

Documentation

The full documentation set can be found here: http://misoproject.com/dataset/docs.html

Miso.Dataset works in the browser and in Node.js.

Have an intersting issue or question?

Maybe others have as well. Ask your quesiton as a ticket or check out the current listing of tips and tricks in our How do I... wiki page.

Browser support

Include the appropriate libs as script tags in your web pages

Node Support

You can require it like so:

var Miso = require ( "miso.dataset" ); var ds = new Miso.Dataset...

API

For a detailed API listing, see here: http://misoproject.com/dataset/api.html

Examples

For some more complex examples, see the following page: http://misoproject.com/dataset/examples.html

Contributing

We welcome pull requests! Some things to keep in mind:

Set up

Assuming that Ruby is already installed on your machine, you need to install bundler gem to install other required gems so that you can run the test server.

cd test gem install bundler

Once bundler is installed, run bundle install which install required gems (mostly sinatra)

$ bundle install Fetching source index for http://rubygems.org/ Using rack ( 1.4 .1 ) Installing rack-contrib ( 1.1 .0 ) Using rack-protection ( 1.2 .0 ) Using tilt ( 1.3 .3 ) Using sinatra ( 1.3 .2 ) Using bundler ( 1.0 .21 )

Once all the required gems are installed, run the following command

rackup >> Serving: ~/dataset/ test /../ > Thin web server (v1.3.1 codename Triple Espresso) > Maximum connections set to 1024 > Listening on 0.0.0.0:9292, CTRL+C to stop

Open the test page on the browser

open http://localhost:9292/test/index.html

Guideline

Any new functionality must have tests and ensure all current tests still pass. All tests are located in the test/unit directory.

directory. We use cowboy's grunt library to build all our final dependencies. You will need to install grunt per the instructions here: http://gruntjs.com/. Dataset uses grunt 0.4.