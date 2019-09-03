The best crypto you've never heard of, brought to you by Phil Rogaway

A misuse resistant symmetric encryption library designed to support authenticated encryption of individual messages, encryption keys, message streams, or large files using the AES-SIV (RFC 5297), AES-PMAC-SIV, and STREAM constructions.

Miscreant is available for several programming languages, including C#, Go, JavaScript, Python, Ruby, and Rust.

What is Miscreant?

Miscreant is a set of interoperable libraries implemented in several languages providing a high-level API for misuse-resistant symmetric encryption. Additionally, it provides support for "online" [authenticated encryption] use cases such as streaming or incrementally encryption/decryption of large files.

The following algorithms are provided by Miscreant:

Cipher Comparison

Miscreant Ciphers

Other Constructions

Legend

Heart Meaning 💚 Great 💛 Fine 💔 Bad

† Assumes hardware acceleration for the AES block cipher function

‡ Work is underway in the IRTF CFRG to provide an informational RFC for AES-GCM-SIV. For more information, see draft-irtf-cfrg-gcmsiv. When standardization work around AES-GCM-SIV is complete, it will be considered for inclusion in this library.

Language Support

Miscreant libraries are available for the following languages:

Documentation

Please see the Miscreant Wiki for more detailed documentation and usage notes.

Related Projects

XSTREAM: public-key cryptography built on Miscreant and the X25519 elliptic curve Diffie-Hellman function.

minc (the MIscreaNt Cryptotool): a command-line encryption utility built on Miscreant and XSTREAM.

Key Rap

The paper describing AES-SIV, Deterministic Authenticated-Encryption: A Provable-Security Treatment of the Key-Wrap Problem contains this explanatory rap song at the end, which goes out to all the chronic IV misusing miscreants in the land:

Yo! We’z gonna’ take them keys an’ whatever you pleaze

We gonna’ wrap ’em all up looks like some ran’om gup

Make somethin’ gnarly and funky won’t fool no half-wit junkie

So the game’s like AE but there’s one major hitch

No coins can be pitched there’s no state to enrich

the IV’s in a ditch dead drunk on cheap wine

Now NIST and X9 and their friends at the fort

suggest that you stick it in a six-layer torte

S/MIME has a scheme there’s even one more

So many ways that it’s hard to keep score

And maybe they work and maybe they’re fine

but I want some proofs for spendin’ my time

After wrappin’ them keys gonna’ help out some losers

chronic IV abusers don’t read no directions

risk a deadly infection If a rusty IV’s drippin’ into yo’ veins

and ya never do manage to get it exchanged

Then we got ya somethin’ and it comes at low cost

When you screw up again not all ’ill be lost

