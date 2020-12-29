openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

miscord-beta

by miscord
5.0.0-beta28 (see all)

Facebook Messenger to Discord bridge

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

244

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

23

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

banner

NPM downloads Version Stars
Donate using Liberapay Bountysource
Discord

Built on libfb and discord.js

Website   Donate   FAQ  

📝 Documentation

See the guide/docs here

❤️ Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

📜 License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details.

⚠️ Disclaimer

We do not guarantee that this bridge will work correctly. We are not responsible for getting banned on any services integrated with Miscord. Use at your own discretion.
All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.
Facebook and the Facebook logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Facebook, Inc., used under license agreement.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial