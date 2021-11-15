Overview

MirrorSharp is a code editor <textarea> built on Roslyn and CodeMirror.

Features

Code completion

Signature help

Quick fixes

Diagnostics

Quick info

Usage

You'll need the following:

MirrorSharp.AspNetCore on the server (MirrorSharp.Owin if .NET Framework)

on the server (MirrorSharp.Owin if .NET Framework) mirrorsharp.js — client library that provides the user interface

Server

Install-Package MirrorSharp.AspNetCore

If using Endpoint Routing (3.0+ only):

app.UseEndpoints(endpoints => { endpoints.MapMirrorSharp( "/mirrorsharp" ); });

If not using Endpoint Routing:

app.MapMirrorSharp( "/mirrosharp" );

Install-Package MirrorSharp.Owin

In your Startup :

app.MapMirrorSharp( "/mirrosharp" );

Client





npm install mirrorsharp --save

CSS

If you are using LESS, CSS references can be done automatically by including mirrorsharp/mirrorsharp.less .

Otherwise, make sure to include the following:

codemirror/lib/codemirror.css codemirror/addon/lint/lint.css codemirror/addon/hint/show-hint.css codemirror-addon-infotip/dist/infotip.css codemirror-addon-lint-fix/dist/lint-fix.css mirrorsharp/mirrorsharp.css

JS

Since mirrorsharp JS files are not bundled, you'll need to either:

Use a bundler such as Webpack or Parcel Use <script type="module"> .

You can see a Parcel example in AspNetCore.Demo.

Note that mirrorsharp is written in TypeScript, and the package includes full TypeScript types.

Usage

import mirrorsharp from 'mirrorsharp' ; mirrorsharp(textarea, { serviceUrl : 'wss://your_app_root/mirrorsharp' })

If you're not using HTTPS, you'll likely need ws:// instead of wss:// .

Note that textarea is an actual textarea element, and not a CSS selector or jQuery object.

API

TODO. In general the idea is that "it just works", however customization is a goal and some options are already available.

Demos

You can check out the demos if you clone the repository locally.

After cloning, run mirrorsharp setup to build and prepare everything.

Testing

TODO, but see MirrorSharp.Testing on NuGet.