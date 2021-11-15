openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mir

mirrorsharp

by Andrey Shchekin
2.0.5 (see all)

MirrorSharp is a code editor <textarea> built on Roslyn and CodeMirror

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

158

GitHub Stars

153

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Overview

MirrorSharp is a code editor <textarea> built on Roslyn and CodeMirror.

Features

Code completion

Code completion

Signature help

Signature help

Quick fixes

Quick fixes

Diagnostics

Diagnostics

Quick info

Quick info

Usage

You'll need the following:

  • MirrorSharp.AspNetCore on the server (MirrorSharp.Owin if .NET Framework)
  • mirrorsharp.js — client library that provides the user interface

Server

build

MirrorSharp.AspNetCore

NuGet

Install-Package MirrorSharp.AspNetCore

If using Endpoint Routing (3.0+ only):

app.UseEndpoints(endpoints => {
    // ...
    endpoints.MapMirrorSharp("/mirrorsharp");
});

If not using Endpoint Routing:

app.MapMirrorSharp("/mirrosharp");

MirrorSharp.Owin

NuGet

Install-Package MirrorSharp.Owin

In your Startup:

app.MapMirrorSharp("/mirrosharp");

Client

build
npm

npm install mirrorsharp --save

CSS

If you are using LESS, CSS references can be done automatically by including mirrorsharp/mirrorsharp.less.

Otherwise, make sure to include the following:

  1. codemirror/lib/codemirror.css
  2. codemirror/addon/lint/lint.css
  3. codemirror/addon/hint/show-hint.css
  4. codemirror-addon-infotip/dist/infotip.css
  5. codemirror-addon-lint-fix/dist/lint-fix.css
  6. mirrorsharp/mirrorsharp.css

JS

Since mirrorsharp JS files are not bundled, you'll need to either:

  1. Use a bundler such as Webpack or Parcel
  2. Use <script type="module">.

You can see a Parcel example in AspNetCore.Demo.

Note that mirrorsharp is written in TypeScript, and the package includes full TypeScript types.

Usage

import mirrorsharp from 'mirrorsharp';

mirrorsharp(textarea, { serviceUrl: 'wss://your_app_root/mirrorsharp' })

If you're not using HTTPS, you'll likely need ws:// instead of wss://.

Note that textarea is an actual textarea element, and not a CSS selector or jQuery object.

API

TODO. In general the idea is that "it just works", however customization is a goal and some options are already available.

Demos

You can check out the demos if you clone the repository locally.
After cloning, run mirrorsharp setup to build and prepare everything.

Testing

TODO, but see MirrorSharp.Testing on NuGet.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial