One more way to create an object with values equal to its key names.

Install

Get it via npm :

npm install --save mirror-creator

Usage

import mirrorCreator from 'mirror-creator' ; export default mirrorCreator([ 'SOME_ACTION_TYPE' , 'ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE' , 'ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE' , ]); export default mirrorCreator([ 'SOME_ACTION_TYPE' , 'ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE' , 'ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE' , ], { prefix : 'mydomain/' }); import actionTypes from 'actionTypes' ; dispatch({ type : actionTypes.SOME_ACTION_TYPE });

Pros: DRY & clean.

Cons: If you use Closure Compiler advanced mode for JS minification — keys are not optimized. Use keyMirror instead. Details.

Why

Use it if you don't like native or keyMirror ways of defining constants in flux / redux apps.

Native way:

export const SOME_ACTION_TYPE = 'SOME_ACTION_TYPE' ; export const ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE = 'ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE' ; export const ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE = 'ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE' ; import * as actionTypes from 'actionTypes' ; dispatch({ type : actionTypes.SOME_ACTION_TYPE });

Pros: No third-party lib required.

Cons: Duplications. Noisy.

keyMirror way:

import keyMirror from 'keyMirror' ; export default keyMirror({ SOME_ACTION_TYPE : null , ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE : null , ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE : null , }); import actionTypes from 'actionTypes' ; dispatch({ type : actionTypes.SOME_ACTION_TYPE });