openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mirror-creator

by shakacode
1.1.0 (see all)

One more way to create an object with values equal to its key names

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.3K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mirror-creator

npm version build status dependencies status license

One more way to create an object with values equal to its key names.

Install

Get it via npm:

npm install --save mirror-creator

Usage

// actionTypes.js
import mirrorCreator from 'mirror-creator';

export default mirrorCreator([
  'SOME_ACTION_TYPE',
  'ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE',
  'ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE',
]);

// Or you can specify prefix to avoid type name conflicts
export default mirrorCreator([
  'SOME_ACTION_TYPE',
  'ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE',
  'ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE',
], { prefix: 'mydomain/' });

// actionCreator.js
import actionTypes from 'actionTypes';

dispatch({ type: actionTypes.SOME_ACTION_TYPE });

Pros: DRY & clean.
Cons: If you use Closure Compiler advanced mode for JS minification — keys are not optimized. Use keyMirror instead. Details.

Why

Use it if you don't like native or keyMirror ways of defining constants in flux / redux apps.

Native way:

// actionTypes.js
export const SOME_ACTION_TYPE     = 'SOME_ACTION_TYPE';
export const ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE  = 'ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE';
export const ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE = 'ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE';

// actionCreator.js
import * as actionTypes from 'actionTypes';

dispatch({ type: actionTypes.SOME_ACTION_TYPE });

Pros: No third-party lib required.
Cons: Duplications. Noisy.

keyMirror way:

// actionTypes.js
import keyMirror from 'keyMirror';

export default keyMirror({
  SOME_ACTION_TYPE    : null,
  ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE : null,
  ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE: null,
});

// actionCreator.js
import actionTypes from 'actionTypes';

dispatch({ type: actionTypes.SOME_ACTION_TYPE });

Pros: DRY. If Closure Compiler advanced mode is used — keys are optimized.
Cons: null noise.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial