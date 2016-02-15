One more way to create an object with values equal to its key names.
Get it via
npm:
npm install --save mirror-creator
// actionTypes.js
import mirrorCreator from 'mirror-creator';
export default mirrorCreator([
'SOME_ACTION_TYPE',
'ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE',
'ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE',
]);
// Or you can specify prefix to avoid type name conflicts
export default mirrorCreator([
'SOME_ACTION_TYPE',
'ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE',
'ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE',
], { prefix: 'mydomain/' });
// actionCreator.js
import actionTypes from 'actionTypes';
dispatch({ type: actionTypes.SOME_ACTION_TYPE });
Pros: DRY & clean.
Cons: If you use Closure Compiler advanced mode for JS minification — keys are not optimized. Use
keyMirror instead. Details.
Use it if you don't like native or
keyMirror ways of defining constants in flux / redux apps.
Native way:
// actionTypes.js
export const SOME_ACTION_TYPE = 'SOME_ACTION_TYPE';
export const ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE = 'ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE';
export const ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE = 'ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE';
// actionCreator.js
import * as actionTypes from 'actionTypes';
dispatch({ type: actionTypes.SOME_ACTION_TYPE });
Pros: No third-party lib required.
Cons: Duplications. Noisy.
keyMirror way:
// actionTypes.js
import keyMirror from 'keyMirror';
export default keyMirror({
SOME_ACTION_TYPE : null,
ANOTHER_ACTION_TYPE : null,
ONE_MORE_ACTION_TYPE: null,
});
// actionCreator.js
import actionTypes from 'actionTypes';
dispatch({ type: actionTypes.SOME_ACTION_TYPE });
Pros: DRY. If Closure Compiler advanced mode is used — keys are optimized.
Cons:
null noise.