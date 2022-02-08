DVR Tuner Server for Japanese TV which designed for the "Air" (in development codename).
see: available Tags (Docker Hub)
mkdir ~/mirakurun/
cd ~/mirakurun/
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Chinachu/Mirakurun/master/docker/docker-compose.yml
docker-compose pull
docker-compose run --rm -e SETUP=true mirakurun
docker-compose up -d
see: doc/Platforms.md
# Admin UI
http://_your_mirakurun_ip_:40772/
# Swagger UI
http://_your_mirakurun_ip_:40772/api/debug
You can use PM2 Plus to realtime monitoring if running by PM2.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
© 2016- kanreisa.
Commercial License / Support is provided by Pixely LLC.