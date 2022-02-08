Mirakurun

DVR Tuner Server for Japanese TV which designed for the "Air" (in development codename).

Docker

see: available Tags (Docker Hub)

Quick Install

mkdir ~/mirakurun/ cd ~/mirakurun/ wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Chinachu/Mirakurun/master/docker/docker-compose.yml docker-compose pull docker-compose run --rm -e SETUP= true mirakurun docker-compose up -d

see: doc/Platforms.md

Features

RESTful API (Open API) - has designed like HTTP version of Spinel

Unix Sockets / TCP

Advanced Tuner Process Management

Priority Management

Tuner Device Pooling

Integrated MPEG-2 TS Parser, Filter

Realtime EPG Parser

Supports most Tuner Devices (chardev, DVB / ISDB-T, ISDB-S, DVB-S2)

Channel Scan

IPv6 Support

Multiplexing Mirakuruns

Web UI

IPTV Server (M3U8 Playlist, XMLTV)

Figure: Variety of the MPEG-2 TS Stream API

Figure: Stream Flow

Requirements / Supported Platforms

Node.js 14, 16

Linux w/ PM2 or Docker

Web UI

http://_your_mirakurun_ip_:40772/ http://_your_mirakurun_ip_:40772/api/debug

PM2 Plus (Keymetrics)

You can use PM2 Plus to realtime monitoring if running by PM2.

Client Implementations

Contributing

CONTRIBUTING.md

Supporting

Tip4Commit (BTC) - to Every Committers

Open Collective (USD) - Pool (TBD)

Discord Community

Copyright / License

© 2016- kanreisa.

Commercial License / Support is provided by Pixely LLC.