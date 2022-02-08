openbase logo
mirakurun

by Chinachu
3.9.0-beta.22 (see all)

A Modern DVR Tuner Server for Japanese TV.

Overview

Categories

Readme

Mirakurun

DVR Tuner Server for Japanese TV which designed for the "Air" (in development codename).

Docker

see: available Tags (Docker Hub)

Quick Install

mkdir ~/mirakurun/
cd ~/mirakurun/
wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Chinachu/Mirakurun/master/docker/docker-compose.yml
docker-compose pull
docker-compose run --rm -e SETUP=true mirakurun
docker-compose up -d

see: doc/Platforms.md

Features

  • RESTful API (Open API) - has designed like HTTP version of Spinel
  • Unix Sockets / TCP
  • Advanced Tuner Process Management
  • Priority Management
  • Tuner Device Pooling
  • Integrated MPEG-2 TS Parser, Filter
  • Realtime EPG Parser
  • Supports most Tuner Devices (chardev, DVB / ISDB-T, ISDB-S, DVB-S2)
  • Channel Scan
  • IPv6 Support
  • Multiplexing Mirakuruns
  • Web UI
  • IPTV Server (M3U8 Playlist, XMLTV)

Figure: Variety of the MPEG-2 TS Stream API

Figure: Stream Flow

Requirements / Supported Platforms

see: doc/Platforms.md

Install / Update / Uninstall / CLI

see: doc/Platforms.md

Web UI

# Admin UI
http://_your_mirakurun_ip_:40772/

# Swagger UI
http://_your_mirakurun_ip_:40772/api/debug

PM2 Plus (Keymetrics)

You can use PM2 Plus to realtime monitoring if running by PM2.

Client Implementations

Contributing

CONTRIBUTING.md

Supporting

Discord Community

Copyright / License

© 2016- kanreisa.

Commercial License / Support is provided by Pixely LLC.

