React Popper

React wrapper around PopperJS.

Install

npm install react-popper --save or yarn add react-popper

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-popper/dist/react-popper.js" > </ script > (UMD library exposed as `ReactPopper`)

Usage

import { Manager, Target, Popper, Arrow } from 'react-popper' const PopperExample = () => ( <Manager> <Target style={{ width: 120, height: 120, background: '#b4da55' }}> Target Box </Target> <Popper placement="left" className="popper"> Left Content <Arrow className="popper__arrow"/> </Popper> <Popper placement="right" className="popper"> Right Content <Arrow className="popper__arrow"/> </Popper> </Manager> )

Usage w/ child function

This is a useful way to interact with custom components. Just make sure you pass down the refs properly.

import { Manager, Target, Popper, Arrow } from 'react-popper' const PopperExample = () => ( < Manager > < Target > {({ targetProps }) => ( < div { ...targetProps }> Target Box </ div > )} </ Target > < Popper placement = "left" > {({ popperProps, restProps }) => ( < div className = "popper" { ...popperProps } > Popper Content < Arrow > {({ arrowProps, restProps }) => ( < span className = "popper__arrow" { ...arrowProps } /> )} </ Arrow > </ div > )} </ Popper > </ Manager > )

Shared Props

Target , Popper , and Arrow all share the following props

component : PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.node, PropTypes.func])

A valid DOM tag or custom component to render. If using a custom component, an innerRef prop will be passed down that must be attached to the child component ref.

innerRef : PropTypes.func

Use this prop to access the internal ref. Does not apply to the Manager component since we do not interact with its ref.

Manager

This is a special component that provides the Target component to the Popper component. Pass any props as you normally would here.

tag : PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.bool])

A valid DOM tag to render. Allows rendering just children by passing false . Once React 16 is out, this prop will most likely go away since we will be able to return an array and all this currently does is subscribe Target and Popper .

Target

This is just a simple component that subscribes to PopperManager , so Popper can make use of it. Again, pass any props as you normally would here.

Each Target must be wrapped in a Manager , and each Manager can wrap only one Target .

children : PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.node, PropTypes.func])

A Target 's child may be one of the following:

a React element[s]

a function accepting the following object (all props must be passed down in order for the PopperJS to work properly) { targetProps : { ref, }, restProps, }

Popper

Your popper that gets attached to the Target component.

Each Popper must be wrapped in a Manager , and each Manager can wrap multiple Popper components.

placement : PropTypes.oneOf(Popper.placements)

eventsEnabled : PropTypes.bool

modifiers : PropTypes.object

Passes respective options to a new Popper instance. As for onCreate and onUpdate , these callbacks were intentionally left out in favor of using the component lifecycle methods. If you have a good use case for these please feel free to file and issue and I will consider adding them in.

children : PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.node, PropTypes.func])

A Popper 's child may be one of the following:

a React element[s]

a function accepting the following object (all props must be passed down in order for the PopperJS to work properly) { popperProps : { ref, style, 'data-placement' , }, restProps, }

Arrow

Another component that subscribes to the Popper component as an arrow modifier. Must be a child of Popper .

children : PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.node, PropTypes.func])

An Arrow 's child may be one of the following:

a React element[s]

a function accepting the following object (all props must be passed down in order for the PopperJS to work properly) { arrowProps : { ref, style, }, restProps, }

Running Locally

clone repo

git clone git@github.com:souporserious/react-popper.git

move into folder

cd ~/react-popper

install dependencies

npm install or yarn

run dev mode

npm run dev or yarn dev

open your browser and visit: