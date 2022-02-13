README

中文说明

Dependencies

mkvmerge (optional, mkv output required)

! Minyami requires Node Active/Maintenance LTS latest or Current latest. Active LTS is recommended. Details here.

Make sure you had put the binary files into your system PATH .

Installation

npm -g i minyami or yarn global add minyami

Please also install the following extension to work with Minyami

Install Chrome extension (recommended): https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/minyami/cgejkofhdaffiifhcohjdbbheldkiaed (which is also open-sourced here)

Usage

Help: Commands Description Alias --help < command > Show help documentation -h < command > Show help of a specified comma --version Show version --download < input_path > Download video -d < input_path > m3u8 file path --threads < limit > Threads limit < limit > (Optional) Limit of threads, defaults to 5 --retries < limit > Retry limit < limit > (Optional) Limit of retry times --output, o < path > Output path < path > (Optional) Output file path, defaults to ./output.mkv --key < key > Set key manually (Internal use) < key > (Optional) Key for decrypt video. --cookies < cookies > Cookies used to download < cookies > --headers, H < headers > HTTP Header used to download < headers > Custom header. eg. "User-Agent: xxxxx". This option will override --cookies. --live Download live --format < format_name > (Optional) Set output format. default: ts < format_name > Format name. ts or mkv. --proxy < proxy-server > Use the specified HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 proxy < proxy-server > Set proxy in [protocol:// < host > : < port > ] format. eg. --proxy "http://127.0.0.1:1080". --slice < range > Download specified part of the stream < range > Set time range in [ < hh:mm:ss > - < hh:mm:ss > format]. eg. --slice "45:00-53:00" --nomerge, keep Do not merge m3u8 chunks. --resume < input_path > Resume a download. (Archive) -r < input_path > m3u8 file path --clean Clean cache files Options: Options Description --verbose, debug Debug output

FAQ

Q: Should I keep the browser open when downloading?

A: It's not necessary.

Q: How to set proxy for Minyami?

A: You can use --proxy to set proxy server for Minyami. HTTP/SOCKS5 proxy are supported. Or you can use environment variables HTTP_PROXY / HTTPS_PROXY / ALL_PROXY to provide proxy configuration for Minyami.

Q: How to set temporary file location?

A: You can use environment variables to set the directory of temporary files. See Issue #80.

Q: How to set multiple HTTP headers?

A: By providing multiple -H/--headers option. For example, minyami -d xxxx -H "Cookie: xxxx" --headers "User-Agent: yyy" .

Use as a library (3.1.0+)

import { ArchiveDownloader } from 'minyami' ; import { LiveDownloader } from 'minyami' ;

currentChunkInfo <object> The information of the chunk which is just downloaded.

The 'chunk-downloaded' event is emitted when every media chunk is downloaded.

error: Error

The 'chunk-error' event is emitted when failed to download or decrypt media chunks.

Event: downloaded

The 'downloaded' event is emitted after all chunks are downloaded but before starting merge.

Event: finished

The 'finished' event is emitted after all the works are done. CLI program exits after this event is emitted.

error: Error

The merge-error event is emitted when a merge progress is failed.

error: Error

The critical-error is emitted when a error that Minyami can't handle happens.

Contribution

Minyami is developed with TypeScript. You need to install TypeScript Compiler before you start coding.

Install development dependencies

npm install -g typescript git clone https://github.com/Last-Order/Minyami cd Minyami npm install

To build the project, just run tsc .

Copyright

Open-sourced under GPLv3. © 2018-2021, Eridanus Sora, member of MeowSound Idols.