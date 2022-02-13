! Minyami requires Node Active/Maintenance LTS latest or Current latest. Active LTS is recommended. Details here.
Make sure you had put the binary files into your system
PATH.
npm -g i minyami or
yarn global add minyami
Please also install the following extension to work with Minyami
Help:
Commands Description Alias
--help <command> Show help documentation -h
<command> Show help of a specified comma
--version Show version
--download <input_path> Download video -d
<input_path> m3u8 file path
--threads <limit> Threads limit
<limit> (Optional) Limit of threads, defaults to 5
--retries <limit> Retry limit
<limit> (Optional) Limit of retry times
--output, o <path> Output path
<path> (Optional) Output file path, defaults to ./output.mkv
--key <key> Set key manually (Internal use)
<key> (Optional) Key for decrypt video.
--cookies <cookies> Cookies used to download
<cookies>
--headers, H <headers> HTTP Header used to download
<headers> Custom header. eg. "User-Agent: xxxxx". This option will override --cookies.
--live Download live
--format <format_name> (Optional) Set output format. default: ts
<format_name> Format name. ts or mkv.
--proxy <proxy-server> Use the specified HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS5 proxy
<proxy-server> Set proxy in [protocol://<host>:<port>] format. eg. --proxy "http://127.0.0.1:1080".
--slice <range> Download specified part of the stream
<range> Set time range in [<hh:mm:ss>-<hh:mm:ss> format]. eg. --slice "45:00-53:00"
--nomerge, keep Do not merge m3u8 chunks.
--resume <input_path> Resume a download. (Archive) -r
<input_path> m3u8 file path
--clean Clean cache files
Options:
Options Description
--verbose, debug Debug output
Q: Should I keep the browser open when downloading?
A: It's not necessary.
Q: How to set proxy for Minyami?
A: You can use
--proxy to set proxy server for Minyami. HTTP/SOCKS5 proxy are supported. Or you can use environment variables
HTTP_PROXY/
HTTPS_PROXY/
ALL_PROXY to provide proxy configuration for Minyami.
Q: How to set temporary file location?
A: You can use environment variables to set the directory of temporary files. See Issue #80.
Q: How to set multiple HTTP headers?
A: By providing multiple -H/--headers option. For example,
minyami -d xxxx -H "Cookie: xxxx" --headers "User-Agent: yyy".
import { ArchiveDownloader } from 'minyami';
import { LiveDownloader } from 'minyami';
chunk-downloaded
currentChunkInfo
<object> The information of the chunk which is just downloaded.
The
'chunk-downloaded' event is emitted when every media chunk is downloaded.
chunk-error
error: Error
The
'chunk-error' event is emitted when failed to download or decrypt media chunks.
downloaded
The
'downloaded' event is emitted after all chunks are downloaded but before starting merge.
finished
The
'finished' event is emitted after all the works are done. CLI program exits after this event is emitted.
merge-error
error: Error
The
merge-error event is emitted when a merge progress is failed.
critical-error
error: Error
The
critical-error is emitted when a error that Minyami can't handle happens.
Minyami is developed with TypeScript. You need to install TypeScript Compiler before you start coding.
Install development dependencies
npm install -g typescript
git clone https://github.com/Last-Order/Minyami
cd Minyami
npm install
To build the project, just run
tsc.
Open-sourced under GPLv3. © 2018-2021, Eridanus Sora, member of MeowSound Idols.