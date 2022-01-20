openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
min

mintable

by Kevin Schaich
2.0.1 (see all)

🍃 Automate your personal finances – for free, with no ads, and no data collection.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56

GitHub Stars

1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

23

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Mintable

Mintable

Automate your personal finances – for free, with no ads, and no data collection.


Mintable helps you:

  • Keep track of your account balances
  • Aggregate transactions from all your banking institutions, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and credit cards
  • Analyze and budget your spending using a spreadsheet and formulas


Quickstart

  1. Sign up for Plaid's Free Plan.

  2. Install Mintable:

    npm install -g mintable
mintable setup

  3. Update your account balances/transactions:

    mintable fetch

Note: If you're already a version 1.x.x user, you can migrate your existing configuration to version 2.x.x.

Documentation

Check out the full documentation in the ./docs folder.

FAQs

WTF is 'Mintable'?!

min·ta·ble: noun.

  1. An open-source tool to automate your personal finances – for free, with no ads, and no data collection. Derived from mint (the wildly popular personal finance app from Intuit) + table (a spreadsheet).

Do I have to use Plaid?

Nope. You can import transactions from a CSV bank statement exclusively on your local machine. We also have templates to get you started.

Do I have to use Google Sheets?

Nope. You can export your account balances & transactions to a CSV file exclusively on your local machine.

Do I have to manually run this every time I want new transactions in my spreadsheet?

Nope. You can automate it for free using BitBar, cron, or GitHub Actions.

It's not working!

Alternatives

  • Money in Excel: Recently announced partnership between Microsoft/Plaid. Requires a Microsoft 365 subscription ($70+/year).
  • Mint: Owned by Intuit (TurboTax). Apps for iOS/Android/Web.
  • build-your-own-mint: Some assembly required. More flexible.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
mdc8885 Ratings0 Reviews
10 days ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial