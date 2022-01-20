Mintable

Automate your personal finances – for free, with no ads, and no data collection.

Mintable helps you:

Keep track of your account balances

Aggregate transactions from all your banking institutions, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and credit cards

Analyze and budget your spending using a spreadsheet and formulas

Quickstart

Sign up for Plaid's Free Plan. Install Mintable: npm install -g mintable mintable setup Update your account balances/transactions: mintable fetch

Note: If you're already a version 1.x.x user, you can migrate your existing configuration to version 2.x.x .

Documentation

Check out the full documentation in the ./docs folder.

FAQs

WTF is 'Mintable'?!

min·ta·ble: noun. An open-source tool to automate your personal finances – for free, with no ads, and no data collection. Derived from mint (the wildly popular personal finance app from Intuit) + table (a spreadsheet).

Do I have to use Plaid?

Nope. You can import transactions from a CSV bank statement exclusively on your local machine. We also have templates to get you started.

Do I have to use Google Sheets?

Nope. You can export your account balances & transactions to a CSV file exclusively on your local machine.

Do I have to manually run this every time I want new transactions in my spreadsheet?

Nope. You can automate it for free using BitBar, cron , or GitHub Actions.

