Mintable helps you:
Sign up for Plaid's Free Plan.
Install Mintable:
npm install -g mintable
mintable setup
Update your account balances/transactions:
mintable fetch
Note: If you're already a version
1.x.xuser, you can migrate your existing configuration to version
2.x.x.
Check out the full documentation in the
./docs folder.
WTF is 'Mintable'?!
min·ta·ble: noun.
- An open-source tool to automate your personal finances – for free, with no ads, and no data collection. Derived from mint (the wildly popular personal finance app from Intuit) + table (a spreadsheet).
Do I have to use Plaid?
Nope. You can import transactions from a CSV bank statement exclusively on your local machine. We also have templates to get you started.
Do I have to use Google Sheets?
Nope. You can export your account balances & transactions to a CSV file exclusively on your local machine.
Do I have to manually run this every time I want new transactions in my spreadsheet?
Nope. You can automate it for free using BitBar,
cron, or GitHub Actions.
It's not working!