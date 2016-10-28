Overview

vue-loadmore is a two-direction mobile pull-to-refresh component for vue.js.

Installation

$ npm install vue-loadmore

Usage

Import vue-loadmore to your project:

import Loadmore from 'vue-loadmore' ; const Loadmore = require ( 'vue-loadmore' ).default;

Register component:

Vue.component( 'loadmore' , Loadmore);

Then use it:

< loadmore :top-method = "loadTop" :bottom-method = "loadBottom" :bottom-all-loaded = "allLoaded" > ... </ loadmore >

Example

< mt-loadmore :top-method = "loadTop" :bottom-method = "loadBottom" :bottom-all-loaded = "allLoaded" ref = "loadmore" > < ul > < li v-for = "item in list" > {{ item }} </ li > </ ul > </ mt-loadmore >

Take upward direction for example: pull the component topDistance pixels away from the top and then release it, the function you appointed as top-method will run

loadTop(id) { ... this .$refs.loadmore.onTopLoaded(id); }

At the end of your top-method , don't forget to manually execute the onTopLoaded event so that mint-loadmore removes topLoadingText . Note that a parameter called id is passed to loadTop and onTopLoaded . This is because after the top data is loaded, some reposition work is performed inside a mint-loadmore instance, and id simply tells the component which instance should be repositioned. You don't need to do anything more than passing id to onTopLoaded just as shown above.

For downward direction, things are similar. To invoke bottom-method , just pull the component bottomDistance pixels away from the bottom and then release it

loadBottom(id) { ... this .allLoaded = true ; this .$refs.loadmore.onBottomLoaded(id); }

The only difference is that after all data are fetched, you can set bottom-all-loaded to true so that bottom-method will not run any more.

The ratio between the distance that your finger moves and the distance that the component actually scrolls can be defined using distance-index , whose default value is 2。

Custom HTML templates

You can customize the top and bottom DOM using an HTML template

< mt-loadmore :top-method = "loadTop" :top-status.sync = "topStatus" > < ul > < li v-for = "item in list" > {{ item }} </ li > </ ul > < div slot = "top" class = "mint-loadmore-top" > < span v-show = "topStatus !== 'loading'" :class = "{ 'rotate': topStatus === 'drop' }" > ↓ </ span > < span v-show = "topStatus === 'loading'" > Loading... </ span > </ div > </ mt-loadmore >

For example, to customize the top DOM, you'll need to write your template with a slot attribute set to top and class set to mint-loadmore-top . When the component is scrolled, it will be in one of the three status below

pull : if the component is being pulled yet not ready to drop (top distance is within the distance threshold defined by topDistance )

: if the component is being pulled yet not ready to drop (top distance is within the distance threshold defined by ) drop : if the component is ready to drop

: if the component is ready to drop loading : if topMethod is running Every time the status changes, an event named top-status-change fires with a parameter indicating the current status of the component. So you can handle this change with a handleTopChange method just as the above example shows.

Configure texts in top and bottom DOM

If you decide not to customize HTML templates, you can configure the texts that comes with loadmore . Take the top DOM for example, corresponding to the three top-status states, configurable options are: topPullText , topDropText and topLoadingText . And bottomPullText , bottomDropText and bottomLoadingText are for the bottom DOM.

Auto fill

Upon loaded, loadmore will automatically check if it is tall enough to fill its container. If not, bottom-method will run until its container is filled. Turn off auto-fill if you'd rather handle this manually.

API

option description type acceptable values default autoFill if true , loadmore will check and fill its container Boolean true distanceIndex the ratio between the distance of the finger moves and the component scrolls Number 2 maxDistance maximum distance(in pixel) the component can scroll. Can be disabled by setting it to 0 Number 0 topPullText top text when the component is being pulled down String '下拉刷新' topDropText top text when the component is ready to drop String '释放更新' topLoadingText top text while topMethod is running String '加载中...' topDistance distance threshold that triggers topMethod (in pixel) Number 70 topMethod upward load-more function Function bottomPullText bottom text when the component is being pulled up String '上拉刷新' bottomDropText bottom text when the component is ready to drop String '释放更新' bottomLoadingText bottom text while bottomMethod is running String '加载中...' bottomDistance distance threshold that triggers bottomMethod (in pixel) Number 70 bottomMethod downward load-more function Function bottomAllLoaded if true , bottomMethod can no longer be triggered Boolean false

Events

event name description parameters top-status-change the callback when the component's top status changes current top status bottom-status-change the callback when the component's bottom status changes current bottom status

Slot

name description - data list top custom top HTML template bottom custom bottom HTML template

License

MIT