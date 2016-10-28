vue-loadmore is a two-direction mobile pull-to-refresh component for vue.js.
$ npm install vue-loadmore
Import
vue-loadmore to your project:
// ES6 mudule
import Loadmore from 'vue-loadmore';
// CommonJS
const Loadmore = require('vue-loadmore').default;
Register component:
Vue.component('loadmore', Loadmore);
Then use it:
<loadmore :top-method="loadTop" :bottom-method="loadBottom" :bottom-all-loaded="allLoaded">
...
</loadmore>
<mt-loadmore :top-method="loadTop" :bottom-method="loadBottom" :bottom-all-loaded="allLoaded" ref="loadmore">
<ul>
<li v-for="item in list">{{ item }}</li>
</ul>
</mt-loadmore>
Take upward direction for example: pull the component
topDistance pixels away from the top and then release it, the function you appointed as
top-method will run
loadTop(id) {
...// load more data
this.$refs.loadmore.onTopLoaded(id);
}
At the end of your
top-method, don't forget to manually execute the
onTopLoaded event so that
mint-loadmore removes
topLoadingText. Note that a parameter called
id is passed to
loadTop and
onTopLoaded. This is because after the top data is loaded, some reposition work is performed inside a
mint-loadmore instance, and
id simply tells the component which instance should be repositioned. You don't need to do anything more than passing
id to
onTopLoaded just as shown above.
For downward direction, things are similar. To invoke
bottom-method, just pull the component
bottomDistance pixels away from the bottom and then release it
loadBottom(id) {
...// load more data
this.allLoaded = true;// if all data are loaded
this.$refs.loadmore.onBottomLoaded(id);
}
The only difference is that after all data are fetched, you can set
bottom-all-loaded to
true so that
bottom-method will not run any more.
The ratio between the distance that your finger moves and the distance that the component actually scrolls can be defined using
distance-index, whose default value is 2。
You can customize the top and bottom DOM using an HTML template
<mt-loadmore :top-method="loadTop" :top-status.sync="topStatus">
<ul>
<li v-for="item in list">{{ item }}</li>
</ul>
<div slot="top" class="mint-loadmore-top">
<span v-show="topStatus !== 'loading'" :class="{ 'rotate': topStatus === 'drop' }">↓</span>
<span v-show="topStatus === 'loading'">Loading...</span>
</div>
</mt-loadmore>
For example, to customize the top DOM, you'll need to write your template with a
slot attribute set to
top and
class set to
mint-loadmore-top. When the component is scrolled, it will be in one of the three status below
pull: if the component is being pulled yet not ready to drop (top distance is within the distance threshold defined by
topDistance)
drop: if the component is ready to drop
loading: if
topMethod is running
Every time the status changes, an event named
top-status-change fires with a parameter indicating the current status of the component. So you can handle this change with a
handleTopChange method just as the above example shows.
If you decide not to customize HTML templates, you can configure the texts that comes with
loadmore. Take the top DOM for example, corresponding to the three
top-status states, configurable options are:
topPullText,
topDropText and
topLoadingText. And
bottomPullText,
bottomDropText and
bottomLoadingText are for the bottom DOM.
Upon loaded,
loadmore will automatically check if it is tall enough to fill its container. If not,
bottom-method will run until its container is filled. Turn off
auto-fill if you'd rather handle this manually.
|option
|description
|type
|acceptable values
|default
|autoFill
|if
true,
loadmore will check and fill its container
|Boolean
|true
|distanceIndex
|the ratio between the distance of the finger moves and the component scrolls
|Number
|2
|maxDistance
|maximum distance(in pixel) the component can scroll. Can be disabled by setting it to 0
|Number
|0
|topPullText
|top text when the component is being pulled down
|String
|'下拉刷新'
|topDropText
|top text when the component is ready to drop
|String
|'释放更新'
|topLoadingText
|top text while
topMethod is running
|String
|'加载中...'
|topDistance
|distance threshold that triggers
topMethod(in pixel)
|Number
|70
|topMethod
|upward load-more function
|Function
|bottomPullText
|bottom text when the component is being pulled up
|String
|'上拉刷新'
|bottomDropText
|bottom text when the component is ready to drop
|String
|'释放更新'
|bottomLoadingText
|bottom text while
bottomMethod is running
|String
|'加载中...'
|bottomDistance
|distance threshold that triggers
bottomMethod(in pixel)
|Number
|70
|bottomMethod
|downward load-more function
|Function
|bottomAllLoaded
|if
true,
bottomMethod can no longer be triggered
|Boolean
|false
|event name
|description
|parameters
|top-status-change
|the callback when the component's top status changes
|current top status
|bottom-status-change
|the callback when the component's bottom status changes
|current bottom status
|name
|description
|-
|data list
|top
|custom top HTML template
|bottom
|custom bottom HTML template
MIT