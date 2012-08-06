Standard Interface to the Node.js Template Engines (JavaScript, CSS, text, etc.).

Install

npm install mint

Engines

mint = require ( "mint" ) mint.coffee mint.coffeekup mint.eco mint.ejs mint.haml mint.hamlcoffee mint.handlebars mint.jade mint.less mint.stylus mint.markdown mint.mustache mint.uglifyjs mint.yui

Example

mint = require ( 'mint' ) mint.mustache "{title}!" , locals: title: "Hello World" , (string) -> console .log(string)

or more formally:

input = fs.readFileSync( "./test/fixtures/views/jade.jade" , "utf-8" ) output = fs.readFileSync( "./test/fixtures/views/jade.html" , "utf-8" ) mint.jade input, {}, (error, result) -> assert.equal result, output

or if you want just to compile a template(Note: supports only jade, haml, handlebars, eco, ejs):

fn = mint.compile template: input, engine: 'jade' fn title: 'Title' , author: 'Some author'

API

mint[engine](string, options, callback)

Preprocessing

Sometimes you might need to hack in a feature to the language. Like right now, stylus doesn't support multiline values for css attributes, so you might add it like this:

input = ''' div box-shadow: 0 -2px 2px hsl(220, 20%, 40%), 0 -10px 10px hsl(220, 20%, 20%), 0 0 15px black, inset 0 5px 1px hsla(220, 80%, 10%, 0.4), inset 0 0 5px hsla(220, 80%, 10%, 0.1), inset 0 20px 15px hsla(220, 80%, 100%, 1), inset 0 1px 0 hsl(219, 20%, 0%), inset 0 -50px 50px -40px hsla(220, 80%, 10%, .3), /* gradient to inset */ inset 0 -1px 0px hsl(220, 20%, 20%), inset 0 -2px 0px hsl(220, 20%, 40%), inset 0 -2px 1px hsl(220, 20%, 65%) ''' output = ''' div { box-shadow: 0 -2px 2px #525f7a, 0 -10px 10px #29303d, 0 0 15px #000, inset 0 5px 1px rgba(5,19,46,0.40), inset 0 0 5px rgba(5,19,46,0.10), inset 0 20px 15px #fff, inset 0 1px 0 #000, inset 0 -50px 50px -40px rgba(5,19,46,0.30), inset 0 -1px 0px #29303d, inset 0 -2px 0px #525f7a, inset 0 -2px 1px #94a0b8; } ''' options = preprocessor: (content) -> content.replace /(\s+)(.*),\s+(?:\/\*.*\*\/)?\s*/mg , (_, indent, attribute) -> " #{indent} #{attribute.replace( /\s+/g , " " )} , " mint.stylus input, options, (error, result) -> expect(result).toEqual output mint.stylus.preprocessor = (content) -> content.replace /(\s+)(.*),\s+(?:\/\*.*\*\/)?\s*/mg , (_, indent, attribute) -> " #{indent} #{attribute.replace( /\s+/g , " " )} , " mint.stylus input, {}, (error, result) -> expect(result).toEqual output

Test

mocha

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright © 2011 Lance Pollard <lancejpollard@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.