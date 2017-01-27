MinPubSub

A micro publish/subscribe messaging framework, weighing in at only 198 bytes gzipped. Created by rewriting Peter Higgins' jQuery plugin, MinPubSub is completely self contained with no external dependencies. Keep your projects loosely coupled with this powerful design pattern. Also available on NPM and Bower.

Features

Supports publish subscribe unsubscribe

Tested Environments ES5 Node.js Rhino Development (console, etc.) Safari 4 - 5 Google Chrome 5 - 10 Internet Explorer 5 - 9 iPhone Safari iPad Safari Firefox 3 - 4 Opera 10.61



How to use

var handle = subscribe( "/some/topic" , function ( msg ) { console .log(msg); }); publish( "/some/topic" , [ "first time" ]); publish( "/some/topic" , [ "second time" ]); unsubscribe(handle); publish( "/some/topic" , [ "message will not be logged" ]);

Documentation

If you don't want these methods added to the window object simply modify the immediate function to pass in the JavaScript object of your choosing.

publish ( String topic, Array? args) summary: Publish some data on a named topic. topic: String The channel to publish on args: Array? Optional data to publish. Each array item is converted into ordered arguments on the subscribed functions. example: Publish stuff on '/some/topic'. Anything subscribed will be called with a function signature like: function(a,b,c){ ... } publish( "/some/topic" , [ "a" , "b" , "c" ]);

subscribe ( String topic, Function callback) summary: Register a callback on a named topic. topic: String The channel to subscribe to callback: Function The handler event. Anytime something is publish'ed on a subscribed channel, the callback will be called with the published array as ordered arguments. returns: Array A handle which can be used to unsubscribe this particular subscription. example: subscribe( "/some/topic" , function ( a, b, c ) { });

unsubscribe ( Array handle) summary: Disconnect a subscribed function for a topic. handle: Array The return value from a subscribe call. example: var handle = subscribe( "/some/topic" , function ( ) {}); unsubscribe(handle);



License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 Daniel Lamb <daniellmb.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.