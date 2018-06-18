MinoriWiki is a static Wiki site Generator
Currently under development - PRs welcome
npm install minori -g
minori init
config.yml to fit your needs
minori note [filename] to create new note or edit existing one, you can also use
api/data for filename to create directories
wiki) to production environment with command
minori commit.
source (defaults to
notes) directory contains all note markdown files
static (defaults to
static) directory will be copied to
site directory, you could store any static files that may be used in your wiki site.
site (defaults to
wiki) directory contains generated site files.
If you are going to change the
site directory, just rename the
wiki folder to keep Git objects.
minori init or
minori i - Init under current working directory
minori note [filename] or
minori n [filename] - Create or edit note
minori done or
minori d - Generate site files
minori commit or
minori c - Commit changes and deploy to production environment
minori updatecfg or
minori u - Update current
config.yml file with the new version installed. New config file will written to
config.yml.new.
minori server or
minori s - Start a static file server to preview your wiki site locally.
Theme is customizable. Theme directory should contain:
assets directory to store style sheets, scripts, fonts, etc.
index.ejs is the homepage template.
page.ejs is the post page template.
changes.ejs is the changelog page template.
The following variables are passed to EJS:
config - the parsed
config.yml object
categories - Array of category object:
[
{
"name": "uncategoried",
"pages": [
{
"title": "page title",
"link": "page-file-name",
"category": "uncategoried",
"time": 1471234567890,
"content": "parsed html"
},
...
]
},
...
]
page -
{} in homepage and the specified page object in post page.
When parsing changelog page, the commits object is passed:
[
{
hash: '2765ac1dea7f8080048d6f603683615b2f2c2c78',
abbrevHash: '2765ac1',
subject: 'update test.md',
committerName: 'foo bar',
committerDate: 'Tue Dec 1 15:48:53 2015 +0800',
status: [ 'M' ],
files: [ 'test.md' ]
}, {
hash: '9bf21ee34231208fd2e24469b7472b54df3954182',
abbrevHash: '9bf21ee',
subject: 'update',
committerName: 'foo bar',
committerDate: 'Tue Dec 1 15:26:06 2015 +0800',
status: [ 'M' ],
files: [ 'test.md' ]
}
]
For 1200 * Format Test Page in 3 different categories:
~> time minori d
minori d 70.00s user 1.42s system 105% cpu 1:07.76 total
~> time minori d
minori d 10.91s user 1.01s system 105% cpu 11.320 total
Tested on a ThinkPad X1 Carbon 2015 (i7-5600U / 16G RAM / 512G NVMe) with Arch Linux.
MIT.