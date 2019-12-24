Node.js implementation of Stack Exchange's MiniProfiler
Visit http://miniprofiler-demo.herokuapp.com for a live demonstration.
$ npm install miniprofiler
You can hook up your application with any of the following packages are available on npm:
|Name
|About
|Version
miniprofiler-http
|Profile http(s) requests
miniprofiler-pg
|Profile pg queries
miniprofiler-redis
|Profile redis calls
server.js
var express = require('express')
, miniprofiler = require('miniprofiler')
, app = express();
app.set('view engine', 'pug');
app.use(miniprofiler.express());
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
req.miniprofiler.step('Step 1', function() {
req.miniprofiler.step('Step 2', function() {
res.render('index');
});
});
});
app.listen(8080);
index.pug
doctype html
html
head
title MiniProfiler Node.js Example
body
h1 Home Page
| !{miniprofiler.include()}
When visiting
localhost:8080, you should see this.
miniprofiler.{framework}([options])
Replace
{framework} with koa, express or hapi.
This function returns a framework specific middleware that is responsible for initializing MiniProfiler on each request.
options object properties
|Property
|Default
|Description
|enable
|Always returns true
|function(req, res) => boolean; this function is used to determine if the profiler should be enabled for the current request
|authorize
|Always returns true
|function(req, res) => boolean; this function is used to determine if the current request should be able to see the profiling results
miniprofiler.{framework}.for([provider])
provider is a call for any of the supported providers listed here.
miniprofiler.configure([options])
options object properties
|Property
|Default
|Description
|storage
|InMemoryStorage({ max: 100, maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 })
|InMemoryStorage or RedisStorage; used to store or fetch a string JSON blob of profiling information
|ignoredPaths
|[ ]
|string array ; any request whose
url property is in ignoredPaths will not be profiled
|trivialDurationThresholdMilliseconds
|2.5
|double ; any step lasting longer than this will be considered trivial, and hidden by default
|popupShowTimeWithChildren
|false
|boolean ; whether or not to include the "time with children" column
|popupRenderPosition
|left
|'left', 'right', 'bottomLeft' or 'bottomRight' ; which side of the screen to display timings on
options.storage examples
miniprofiler.configure({
storage: miniprofiler.storage.InMemoryStorage({ lruCacheOptions });
})
Refer to lru-cache documentation for
lruCacheOptions.
miniprofiler.configure({
storage: miniprofiler.storage.RedisStorage(client);
})
Where
client is an instance of redis.createClient.