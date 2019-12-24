MiniProfiler for Node.js

Node.js implementation of Stack Exchange's MiniProfiler

Demonstration

Visit http://miniprofiler-demo.herokuapp.com for a live demonstration.

Installation

$ npm install miniprofiler

You can hook up your application with any of the following packages are available on npm:

Name About Version miniprofiler-http Profile http(s) requests miniprofiler-pg Profile pg queries miniprofiler-redis Profile redis calls

Usage

Simple usage with express.js

server.js

var express = require ( 'express' ) , miniprofiler = require ( 'miniprofiler' ) , app = express(); app.set( 'view engine' , 'pug' ); app.use(miniprofiler.express()); app.get( '/' , function ( req, res ) { req.miniprofiler.step( 'Step 1' , function ( ) { req.miniprofiler.step( 'Step 2' , function ( ) { res.render( 'index' ); }); }); }); app.listen( 8080 );

index.pug

doctype html html head title MiniProfiler Node.js Example body h1 Home Page | !{miniprofiler.include()}

When visiting localhost:8080 , you should see this.

API

Replace {framework} with koa, express or hapi.

This function returns a framework specific middleware that is responsible for initializing MiniProfiler on each request.

options object properties

Property Default Description enable Always returns true function(req, res) => boolean; this function is used to determine if the profiler should be enabled for the current request authorize Always returns true function(req, res) => boolean; this function is used to determine if the current request should be able to see the profiling results

provider is a call for any of the supported providers listed here.

options object properties

Property Default Description storage InMemoryStorage({ max: 100, maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 }) InMemoryStorage or RedisStorage; used to store or fetch a string JSON blob of profiling information ignoredPaths [ ] string array ; any request whose url property is in ignoredPaths will not be profiled trivialDurationThresholdMilliseconds 2.5 double ; any step lasting longer than this will be considered trivial, and hidden by default popupShowTimeWithChildren false boolean ; whether or not to include the "time with children" column popupRenderPosition left 'left', 'right', 'bottomLeft' or 'bottomRight' ; which side of the screen to display timings on

options.storage examples

InMemoryStorage

miniprofiler .configure ({ storage : miniprofiler.storage. InMemoryStorage ({ lruCacheOptions }); })

Refer to lru-cache documentation for lruCacheOptions .

RedisStorage

miniprofiler .configure ({ storage : miniprofiler.storage. RedisStorage (client); })