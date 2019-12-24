openbase logo
miniprofiler

by MiniProfiler
1.2.3 (see all)

A simple but effective mini-profiler for Node.js websites

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

MiniProfiler for Node.js

Node.js implementation of Stack Exchange's MiniProfiler

Demonstration

Demonstration

Visit http://miniprofiler-demo.herokuapp.com for a live demonstration.

Installation

$ npm install miniprofiler

You can hook up your application with any of the following packages are available on npm:

NameAboutVersion
miniprofiler-httpProfile http(s) requestsNPM
miniprofiler-pgProfile pg queriesNPM
miniprofiler-redisProfile redis callsNPM

Usage

Simple usage with express.js

server.js

var express = require('express')
  , miniprofiler = require('miniprofiler')
  , app = express();

app.set('view engine', 'pug');
app.use(miniprofiler.express());

app.get('/', function(req, res) {
  req.miniprofiler.step('Step 1', function() {
    req.miniprofiler.step('Step 2', function() {
      res.render('index');
    });
  });
});

app.listen(8080);

index.pug

doctype html
html
  head
    title MiniProfiler Node.js Example
  body
    h1 Home Page
    | !{miniprofiler.include()}

When visiting localhost:8080, you should see this.

API

miniprofiler.{framework}([options])

Replace {framework} with koa, express or hapi.

This function returns a framework specific middleware that is responsible for initializing MiniProfiler on each request.

options object properties

PropertyDefaultDescription
enableAlways returns truefunction(req, res) => boolean; this function is used to determine if the profiler should be enabled for the current request
authorizeAlways returns truefunction(req, res) => boolean; this function is used to determine if the current request should be able to see the profiling results

miniprofiler.{framework}.for([provider])

provider is a call for any of the supported providers listed here.

miniprofiler.configure([options])

options object properties

PropertyDefaultDescription
storageInMemoryStorage({ max: 100, maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 })InMemoryStorage or RedisStorage; used to store or fetch a string JSON blob of profiling information
ignoredPaths[ ]string array ; any request whose url property is in ignoredPaths will not be profiled
trivialDurationThresholdMilliseconds2.5double ; any step lasting longer than this will be considered trivial, and hidden by default
popupShowTimeWithChildrenfalseboolean ; whether or not to include the "time with children" column
popupRenderPositionleft'left', 'right', 'bottomLeft' or 'bottomRight' ; which side of the screen to display timings on

options.storage examples

InMemoryStorage

miniprofiler.configure({
  storage: miniprofiler.storage.InMemoryStorage({ lruCacheOptions });
})

Refer to lru-cache documentation for lruCacheOptions.

RedisStorage

miniprofiler.configure({
  storage: miniprofiler.storage.RedisStorage(client);
})

Where client is an instance of redis.createClient.

