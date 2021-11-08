An implementation of window.fetch in Node.js using Minipass streams

This is a fork (or more precisely, a reimplementation) of node-fetch. All streams have been replaced with minipass streams.

The goal of this module is to stay in sync with the API presented by node-fetch , with the exception of the streaming interface provided.

Why

Minipass streams are faster and more deterministic in their timing contract than node-core streams, making them a better fit for many server-side use cases.

API

See node-fetch

Differences from node-fetch (and, by extension, from the WhatWG Fetch specification):