An implementation of window.fetch in Node.js using Minipass streams
This is a fork (or more precisely, a reimplementation) of node-fetch. All streams have been replaced with minipass streams.
The goal of this module is to stay in sync with the API presented by
node-fetch, with the exception of the streaming interface provided.
Minipass streams are faster and more deterministic in their timing contract than node-core streams, making them a better fit for many server-side use cases.
See node-fetch
Differences from
node-fetch (and, by extension, from the WhatWG Fetch
specification):
https.request()
when making
https requests.