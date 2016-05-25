MinIO JavaScript Library for Amazon S3 Compatible Cloud Storage

The MinIO JavaScript Client SDK provides simple APIs to access any Amazon S3 compatible object storage server.

This quickstart guide will show you how to install the client SDK and execute an example JavaScript program. For a complete list of APIs and examples, please take a look at the JavaScript Client API Reference documentation.

This document assumes that you have a working nodejs setup in place.

Download from NPM

npm install --save minio

Download from Source

git clone https://github.com/minio/minio-js cd minio-js npm install npm install -g

Using with TypeScript

npm install --save-dev @types/minio

Initialize MinIO Client

You need five items in order to connect to MinIO object storage server.

Params Description endPoint URL to object storage service. port TCP/IP port number. This input is optional. Default value set to 80 for HTTP and 443 for HTTPs. accessKey Access key is like user ID that uniquely identifies your account. secretKey Secret key is the password to your account. useSSL Set this value to 'true' to enable secure (HTTPS) access

var Minio = require ( 'minio' ) var minioClient = new Minio.Client({ endPoint : 'play.min.io' , port : 9000 , useSSL : true , accessKey : 'Q3AM3UQ867SPQQA43P2F' , secretKey : 'zuf+tfteSlswRu7BJ86wekitnifILbZam1KYY3TG' });

Quick Start Example - File Uploader

This example program connects to an object storage server, makes a bucket on the server and then uploads a file to the bucket.

We will use the MinIO server running at https://play.min.io in this example. Feel free to use this service for testing and development. Access credentials shown in this example are open to the public.

var Minio = require ( 'minio' ) var minioClient = new Minio.Client({ endPoint : 'play.min.io' , port : 9000 , useSSL : true , accessKey : 'Q3AM3UQ867SPQQA43P2F' , secretKey : 'zuf+tfteSlswRu7BJ86wekitnifILbZam1KYY3TG' }); var file = '/tmp/photos-europe.tar' minioClient.makeBucket( 'europetrip' , 'us-east-1' , function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log(err) console .log( 'Bucket created successfully in "us-east-1".' ) var metaData = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/octet-stream' , 'X-Amz-Meta-Testing' : 1234 , 'example' : 5678 } minioClient.fPutObject( 'europetrip' , 'photos-europe.tar' , file, metaData, function ( err, etag ) { if (err) return console .log(err) console .log( 'File uploaded successfully.' ) }); });

Run file-uploader

node file-uploader.js Bucket created successfully in "us-east-1" . mc ls play/europetrip/ [2016-05-25 23:49:50 PDT] 17MiB photos-europe.tar

API Reference

The full API Reference is available here.

API Reference : Bucket Operations

API Reference : File Object Operations

API Reference : Object Operations

API Reference : Presigned Operations

API Reference : Bucket Notification Operations

API Reference : Bucket Policy Operations

Full Examples

Full Examples : Bucket Operations

Full Examples : File Object Operations

Full Examples : Object Operations

Full Examples : Presigned Operations

Full Examples: Bucket Notification Operations

Full Examples: Bucket Policy Operations

Custom Settings

Explore Further

Contribute

Contributors Guide