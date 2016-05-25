The MinIO JavaScript Client SDK provides simple APIs to access any Amazon S3 compatible object storage server.
This quickstart guide will show you how to install the client SDK and execute an example JavaScript program. For a complete list of APIs and examples, please take a look at the JavaScript Client API Reference documentation.
This document assumes that you have a working nodejs setup in place.
npm install --save minio
git clone https://github.com/minio/minio-js
cd minio-js
npm install
npm install -g
npm install --save-dev @types/minio
You need five items in order to connect to MinIO object storage server.
|Params
|Description
|endPoint
|URL to object storage service.
|port
|TCP/IP port number. This input is optional. Default value set to
80 for HTTP and
443 for HTTPs.
|accessKey
|Access key is like user ID that uniquely identifies your account.
|secretKey
|Secret key is the password to your account.
|useSSL
|Set this value to 'true' to enable secure (HTTPS) access
This example program connects to an object storage server, makes a bucket on the server and then uploads a file to the bucket.
We will use the MinIO server running at https://play.min.io in this example. Feel free to use this service for testing and development. Access credentials shown in this example are open to the public.
var Minio = require('minio')
// Instantiate the minio client with the endpoint
// and access keys as shown below.
var minioClient = new Minio.Client({
endPoint: 'play.min.io',
port: 9000,
useSSL: true,
accessKey: 'Q3AM3UQ867SPQQA43P2F',
secretKey: 'zuf+tfteSlswRu7BJ86wekitnifILbZam1KYY3TG'
});
// File that needs to be uploaded.
var file = '/tmp/photos-europe.tar'
// Make a bucket called europetrip.
minioClient.makeBucket('europetrip', 'us-east-1', function(err) {
if (err) return console.log(err)
console.log('Bucket created successfully in "us-east-1".')
var metaData = {
'Content-Type': 'application/octet-stream',
'X-Amz-Meta-Testing': 1234,
'example': 5678
}
// Using fPutObject API upload your file to the bucket europetrip.
minioClient.fPutObject('europetrip', 'photos-europe.tar', file, metaData, function(err, etag) {
if (err) return console.log(err)
console.log('File uploaded successfully.')
});
});
node file-uploader.js
Bucket created successfully in "us-east-1".
mc ls play/europetrip/
[2016-05-25 23:49:50 PDT] 17MiB photos-europe.tar
The full API Reference is available here.
makeBucket
listBuckets
bucketExists
removeBucket
listObjects
listObjectsV2
listObjectsV2WithMetadata (Extension)
listIncompleteUploads
getBucketVersioning
setBucketVersioning
setBucketLifecycle
getBucketLifecycle
removeBucketLifecycle
getObjectLockConfig
setObjectLockConfig
getObject
putObject
copyObject
statObject
removeObject
removeObjects
removeIncompleteUpload
selectObjectContent
getBucketNotification
setBucketNotification
removeAllBucketNotification
listenBucketNotification (MinIO Extension)