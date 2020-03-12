minimist

parse argument options

This module is the guts of optimist's argument parser without all the fanciful decoration.

example

var argv = require ( 'minimist' )(process.argv.slice( 2 )); console .log(argv);

$ node example/parse .js - a beep - b boop { _: [], a : 'beep' , b : 'boop' }

$ node example/parse.js -x 3 -y 4 -n5 -abc --beep=boop foo bar baz { _: [ 'foo' , 'bar' , 'baz' ], x: 3 , y: 4 , n: 5 , a: true , b: true , c: true , beep: 'boop' }

security

Previous versions had a prototype pollution bug that could cause privilege escalation in some circumstances when handling untrusted user input.

Please use version 1.2.3 or later: https://snyk.io/vuln/SNYK-JS-MINIMIST-559764

methods

var parseArgs = require ( 'minimist' )

var argv = parseArgs(args, opts={})

Return an argument object argv populated with the array arguments from args .

argv._ contains all the arguments that didn't have an option associated with them.

Numeric-looking arguments will be returned as numbers unless opts.string or opts.boolean is set for that argument name.

Any arguments after '--' will not be parsed and will end up in argv._ .

options can be:

opts.string - a string or array of strings argument names to always treat as strings

opts.boolean - a boolean, string or array of strings to always treat as booleans. if true will treat all double hyphenated arguments without equal signs as boolean (e.g. affects --foo , not -f or --foo=bar )

opts.alias - an object mapping string names to strings or arrays of string argument names to use as aliases

opts.default - an object mapping string argument names to default values

opts.stopEarly - when true, populate argv._ with everything after the first non-option

opts['--'] - when true, populate argv._ with everything before the -- and argv['--'] with everything after the -- . Here's an example: > require ( './' )( 'one two three -- four five --six' .split( ' ' ), { '--' : true }) { _ : [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ], '--' : [ 'four' , 'five' , '--six' ] } Note that with opts['--'] set, parsing for arguments still stops after the -- .

opts.unknown - a function which is invoked with a command line parameter not defined in the opts configuration object. If the function returns false , the unknown option is not added to argv .

install

With npm do:

npm install minimist

license

MIT