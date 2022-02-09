A minimal matching utility.
This is the matching library used internally by npm.
It works by converting glob expressions into JavaScript
RegExp
objects.
var minimatch = require("minimatch")
minimatch("bar.foo", "*.foo") // true!
minimatch("bar.foo", "*.bar") // false!
minimatch("bar.foo", "*.+(bar|foo)", { debug: true }) // true, and noisy!
Supports these glob features:
** matching
See:
man sh
man bash
man 3 fnmatch
man 5 gitignore
Please only use forward-slashes in glob expressions.
Though windows uses either
/ or
\ as its path separator, only
/
characters are used by this glob implementation. You must use
forward-slashes only in glob expressions. Back-slashes in patterns
will always be interpreted as escape characters, not path separators.
Note that
\ or
/ will be interpreted as path separators in paths on
Windows, and will match against
/ in glob expressions.
So just always use
/ in patterns.
Create a minimatch object by instantiating the
minimatch.Minimatch class.
var Minimatch = require("minimatch").Minimatch
var mm = new Minimatch(pattern, options)
pattern The original pattern the minimatch object represents.
options The options supplied to the constructor.
set A 2-dimensional array of regexp or string expressions.
Each row in the
array corresponds to a brace-expanded pattern. Each item in the row
corresponds to a single path-part. For example, the pattern
{a,b/c}/d would expand to a set of patterns like:
[ [ a, d ]
, [ b, c, d ] ]
If a portion of the pattern doesn't have any "magic" in it
(that is, it's something like
"foo" rather than
fo*o?), then it
will be left as a string rather than converted to a regular
expression.
regexp Created by the
makeRe method. A single regular expression
expressing the entire pattern. This is useful in cases where you wish
to use the pattern somewhat like
fnmatch(3) with
FNM_PATH enabled.
negate True if the pattern is negated.
comment True if the pattern is a comment.
empty True if the pattern is
"".
makeRe Generate the
regexp member if necessary, and return it.
Will return
false if the pattern is invalid.
match(fname) Return true if the filename matches the pattern, or
false otherwise.
matchOne(fileArray, patternArray, partial) Take a
/-split
filename, and match it against a single row in the
regExpSet. This
method is mainly for internal use, but is exposed so that it can be
used by a glob-walker that needs to avoid excessive filesystem calls.
All other methods are internal, and will be called as necessary.
Main export. Tests a path against the pattern using the options.
var isJS = minimatch(file, "*.js", { matchBase: true })
Returns a function that tests its
supplied argument, suitable for use with
Array.filter. Example:
var javascripts = fileList.filter(minimatch.filter("*.js", {matchBase: true}))
Match against the list of files, in the style of fnmatch or glob. If nothing is matched, and options.nonull is set, then return a list containing the pattern itself.
var javascripts = minimatch.match(fileList, "*.js", {matchBase: true}))
Make a regular expression object from the pattern.
All options are
false by default.
Dump a ton of stuff to stderr.
Do not expand
{a,b} and
{1..3} brace sets.
Disable
** matching against multiple folder names.
Allow patterns to match filenames starting with a period, even if the pattern does not explicitly have a period in that spot.
Note that by default,
a/**/b will not match
a/.d/b, unless
dot
is set.
Disable "extglob" style patterns like
+(a|b).
Perform a case-insensitive match.
When a match is not found by
minimatch.match, return a list containing
the pattern itself if this option is set. When not set, an empty list
is returned if there are no matches.
If set, then patterns without slashes will be matched
against the basename of the path if it contains slashes. For example,
a?b would match the path
/xyz/123/acb, but not
/xyz/acb/123.
Suppress the behavior of treating
# at the start of a pattern as a
comment.
Suppress the behavior of treating a leading
! character as negation.
Returns from negate expressions the same as if they were not negated. (Ie, true on a hit, false on a miss.)
Compare a partial path to a pattern. As long as the parts of the path that are present are not contradicted by the pattern, it will be treated as a match. This is useful in applications where you're walking through a folder structure, and don't yet have the full path, but want to ensure that you do not walk down paths that can never be a match.
For example,
minimatch('/a/b', '/a/*/c/d', { partial: true }) // true, might be /a/b/c/d
minimatch('/a/b', '/**/d', { partial: true }) // true, might be /a/b/.../d
minimatch('/x/y/z', '/a/**/z', { partial: true }) // false, because x !== a
While strict compliance with the existing standards is a worthwhile goal, some discrepancies exist between minimatch and other implementations, and are intentional.
If the pattern starts with a
! character, then it is negated. Set the
nonegate flag to suppress this behavior, and treat leading
!
characters normally. This is perhaps relevant if you wish to start the
pattern with a negative extglob pattern like
!(a|B). Multiple
!
characters at the start of a pattern will negate the pattern multiple
times.
If a pattern starts with
#, then it is treated as a comment, and
will not match anything. Use
\# to match a literal
# at the
start of a line, or set the
nocomment flag to suppress this behavior.
The double-star character
** is supported by default, unless the
noglobstar flag is set. This is supported in the manner of bsdglob
and bash 4.1, where
** only has special significance if it is the only
thing in a path part. That is,
a/**/b will match
a/x/y/b, but
a/**b will not.
If an escaped pattern has no matches, and the
nonull flag is set,
then minimatch.match returns the pattern as-provided, rather than
interpreting the character escapes. For example,
minimatch.match([], "\\*a\\?") will return
"\\*a\\?" rather than
"*a?". This is akin to setting the
nullglob option in bash, except
that it does not resolve escaped pattern characters.
If brace expansion is not disabled, then it is performed before any
other interpretation of the glob pattern. Thus, a pattern like
+(a|{b),c)}, which would not be valid in bash or zsh, is expanded
first into the set of
+(a|b) and
+(a|c), and those patterns are
checked for validity. Since those two are valid, matching proceeds.
Note that
fnmatch(3) in libc is an extremely naive string comparison
matcher, which does not do anything special for slashes. This library is
designed to be used in glob searching and file walkers, and so it does do
special things with
/. Thus,
foo* will not match
foo/bar in this
library, even though it would in
fnmatch(3).