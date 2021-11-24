Minimalist dependency free Masonry layout library

MiniMasonry is a lightweight dependency free Masonry layout. It will compute elements position in JavaScript and update their positions using CSS's transform attribute. This means positioning does not trigger browser layout and use the device's GPU. This also allows CSS animation during element positioning.

MiniMasonry is responsive, you give it a target width and it will adjust columns number and elements width. MiniMasonry will increase element width (until another column can fit in the layout) but will never reduce the target width.

Installation

You can install MiniMasonry by cloning the repository, downloading the build type (minimasonry.min.js / minimasonry.esm.js) or using npm :

npm install minimasonry

Then, include the minified version of MiniMasonry.js on your website :

< script src = "node_modules/minimasonry/build/minimasonry.min.js" > </ script >

or use it via ESM :

import MiniMasonry from "minimasonry" ;

Usage

To use MiniMasonry you should have a container relatively positioned with your elements as children. Those children elements must be absolutely positioned.

Then you can initialise MiniMasonry :

var masonry = new MiniMasonry({ container : '.masonry_transition' });

Parameters

Here is the list of available parameters :

Name Default value Description baseWidth (int) 255 Target width of elements. container (string|HTMLElement) Null Container's selector or element. Required gutter (int) 10 Width / height of gutter between elements. Use gutterX / gutterY to set different values. gutterX (int) null Width of gutter between elements. Need gutterY to work, fallback to gutter . gutterY (int) null Height of gutter between elements. Need gutterX to work, fallback to gutter . minify (boolean) true Whether or not MiniMasonry places elements on the shortest column or keeps exact order of the list. surroundingGutter (boolean) true Set left gutter on first columns and right gutter on last. ultimateGutter (int) 5 Gutter applied when only 1 column can be displayed. direction (string) "ltr" Sorting direction, "ltr" or "rtl". wedge (boolean) false False will start to sort from center, true will start from left or right according to direction parameter.

API

Here is the list of available APIs :

Name Description layout() If list has changed, trigger a relayout of the masonry. destroy() Remove the resize listener and set back container as it was before initialization.

MiniMasonry will add a "resize" event listener on the window to redraw the masonry on window resize. This listener is throttled to 66ms (15fps).

Example

License

MIT

