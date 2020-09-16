A library for interacting with Refract elements.
$ npm install minim
In working with the XML-based DOM, there is a limitation on what types are available in the document. Element attributes may only be strings, and element values can only be strings, mixed types, and nested elements.
JSON provides additional types, which include objects, arrays, booleans, and nulls. A plain JSON document, though, provides no structure and no attributes for each property and value in the document.
Refract is a JSON structure for JSON documents to make a more flexible document object model. In Refract, each element has three components:
An element ends up looking like this:
const element = {
element: 'string',
content: 'bar'
};
var minim = require('minim').namespace();
var arrayElement = minim.toElement([1, 2, 3]);
var refract = minim.toRefract(arrayElement);
The
refract variable above has the following JSON value.
{
"element": "array",
"content": [
{
"element": "number",
"content": 1
},
{
"element": "number",
"content": 2
},
{
"element": "number",
"content": 3
}
]
}
Serialized Refract can be converted back to Minim elements to make a roundtrip.
var arrayElement1 = minim.toElement([1, 2, 3]);
var refracted = minim.toRefract(arrayElement1);
var arrayElement2 = minim.fromRefract(refracted);
Note that due to optional refracting in
meta, anything that looks like an element in the given serialization will be loaded as such.
You can extend elements using the
extend static method.
var StringElement = minim.getElementClass('string');
var NewElement = StringElement.extend({
constructor: function() {
this.__super();
},
customMethod: function() {
// custom code here
}
})
Each Minim element provides the following attributes:
Additionally, convenience attributes are exposed on the element:
.meta.get('id').
.meta.get('name').
.meta.get('classes').
.meta.get('title').
.meta.get('description').
Each Minim element provides the following methods.
The
toValue method returns the JSON value of the Minim element.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement([1, 2, 3]);
var arrayValue = arrayElement.toValue(); // [1, 2, 3]
The
toRef method returns a RefElement referencing the element.
var ref = element.toRef();
toRef accepts an optional path.
var ref = element.toRef('attributes');
Allows for testing equality with the content of the element.
var stringElement = minim.toElement("foobar");
stringElement.equals('abcd'); // returns false
Creates a clone of the given instance.
var stringElement = minim.toElement("foobar");
var stringElementClone = stringElement.clone();
Recursively find an element. Returns an ArrayElement containing all elements that match the given element name.
const strings = element.findRecursive('string');
You may pass multiple element names to
findRecursive. When multiple element
names are passed down, minim will only find an element that is found within
the other given elements. For example, we can pass in
member and
string so
that we are recursively looking for all
string elements that are found within a
member element:
const stringInsideMembers = element.findRecursive('member', 'string');
The
children property returns an
ArrayElement containing all of the direct children elements.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', [1, 2], 'b', 3]);
var numbers = arrayElement.children(function(el) {
return el.element === 'number';
}).toValue(); // [3]
The
recursiveChildren property returns an
ArrayElement containing all of the children elements recursively.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', [1, 2], 'b', 3]);
var children = arrayElement.recursiveChildren;
children.toValue(); // ['a', 1, 2, 'b', 3]
var evenNumbers = array
.recursiveChildren
.findByElement('number')
.filter((element) => element.toValue() % 2)
Minim supports the following primitive elements
This is an element for representing the
null value.
This is an element for representing string values.
The
set method sets the value of the
StringElement instance.
var stringElement = minim.toElement('');
stringElement.set('foobar');
var value = stringElement.toValue() // toValue() returns 'foobar'
This is an element for representing number values.
The
set method sets the value of the
NumberElement instance.
var numberElement = minim.toElement(0);
numberElement.set(4);
var value = numberElement.toValue() // toValue() returns 4
This is an element for representing boolean values.
The
set method sets the value of the
BooleanElement instance.
var booleanElement = minim.toElement(false);
booleanElement.set(true);
var value = booleanElement.toValue() // toValue() returns true
This is an element for representing arrays.
The array element is iterable if the environment supports the iteration protocol. You can then use the element in
for ... of loops, use the spread operator,
yield*, and destructuring assignment.
const arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', 'b', 'c']);
for (let item of arrayElement) {
console.log(item);
}
The
get method returns the item of the
ArrayElement instance at the given index.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', 'b', 'c']);
var value = arrayElement.get(0) // get(0) returns item for 'a'
The
getValue method returns the value of the item of the
ArrayElement instance at the given index.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', 'b', 'c']);
var value = arrayElement.getValue(0) // get(0) returns 'a'
The
getIndex method returns the item of the array at a given index.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', 'b', 'c']);
var value = arrayElement.getIndex(0) // returns the item for 'a'
The
set method sets the value of the
ArrayElement instance.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement([]);
arrayElement.set(0, 'z');
var value = arrayElement.get(0) // get(0) returns 'z'
The
remove method removes an item (specified by index) from the
ArrayElement instance.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', 'b', 'c']);
arrayElement.remove(0);
var value = arrayElement.get(0) // returns 'b'
The
map method may be used to map over an array. Each item given is a Minim instance.
var arrayElement =minim.toElement(['a', 'b', 'c']);
var newArray = arrayElement.map(function(item) {
return item.element;
}); // newArray is now ['string', 'string', 'string']
The
filter method may be used to filter a Minim array. This method returns a Minim array itself rather than a JavaScript array instance.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', 'b', 'c']);
var newArray = arrayElement.filter(function(item) {
return item.toValue() === 'a'
}); // newArray.toValue() is now ['a']
The
reduce method may be used to reduce over a Minim array or object. The method takes a function and an optional beginning value.
var numbers = minim.toElement([1, 2, 3, 4]);
var total = numbers.reduce(function(result, item) {
return result.toValue() + item.toValue();
}); // total.toValue() === 10
The
reduce method also takes an initial value, which can either be a value or Minim element.
var numbers = minim.toElement([1, 2, 3, 4]);
var total = numbers.reduce(function(result, item) {
return result.toValue() + item.toValue();
}, 10); // total.toValue() === 20
The
reduce method also works with objects:
var objNumbers = minim.toElement({a: 1, b:2, c:3, d:4});
var total = objNumbers.reduce(function(result, item) {
return result.toValue() + item.toValue();
}, 10); // total.toValue() === 20
The function passed to
reduce can accept up to five optional parameters and depends on whether you are using an array element or object element:
Array
result: the reduced value thus far
item: the current item in the array
index: the zero-based index of the current item in the array
arrayElement: the array element which contains
item (e.g.
numbers above)
Object
result: the reduced value thus far
item: the value element of the current item in the object
key: the key element of the current item in the object
memberElement: the member element which contains
key and
value
objectElement: the object element which contains
memberElement (e.g.
objNumbers above)
The
forEach method may be used to iterate over a Minim array.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', 'b', 'c']);
arrayElement.forEach(function(item) {
console.log(item.toValue())
}); // logs each value to console
The
shift method may be used to remove an item from the start of a Minim array.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', 'b', 'c']);
var element = arrayElement.shift();
console.log(element.toValue()); // a
The
unshift method may be used to inserts items to the start of a Minim array.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', 'b', 'c']);
arrayElement.unshift('d');
console.log(arrayElement.toValue()); // ['d', 'a', 'b', 'c']
The
push method may be used to add items to a Minim array.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', 'b', 'c']);
arrayElement.push('d');
console.log(arrayElement.toValue()); // ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd']
The
find method traverses the entire descendent element tree and returns an
ArrayElement of all elements that match the conditional function given.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', [1, 2], 'b', 3]);
var numbers = arrayElement.find(function(el) {
return el.element === 'number'
}).toValue(); // [1, 2, 3]
The
findByClass method traverses the entire descendent element tree and returns an
ArrayElement of all elements that match the given class.
The
findByElement method traverses the entire descendent element tree and returns an
ArrayElement of all elements that match the given element name.
Search the entire tree to find a matching ID.
elTree.getById('some-id');
Test to see if a collection includes the value given. Does a deep equality check.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', [1, 2], 'b', 3]);
arrayElement.includes('a'); // returns true
Returns the amount of items in the array element.
arrayElement.length;
Returns whether the array element is empty.
if (arrayElement.isEmpty) {
console.log("We have an empty array");
}
Returns the first element in the collection.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', [1, 2], 'b', 3]);
arrayElement.first; // returns the element for "a"
Returns the second element in the collection.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', [1, 2], 'b', 3]);
arrayElement.second; // returns the element for "[1, 2]"
Returns the last element in the collection.
var arrayElement = minim.toElement(['a', [1, 2], 'b', 3]);
arrayElement.last; // returns the element for "3"
This is an element for representing objects. Objects store their items as an ordered array, so they inherit most of the methods above from the
ArrayElement.
The
get method returns the
ObjectElement instance at the given name.
See
getKey and
getMember for ways to get more instances around a key-value pair.
var objectElement = minim.toElement({ foo: 'bar' });
var value = objectElement.get('foo') // returns string instance for 'bar'
The
getValue method returns the value of the
ObjectElement instance at the given name.
var objectElement = minim.toElement({ foo: 'bar' });
var value = objectElement.getValue('foo') // returns 'bar'
The
getKey method returns the key element of a key-value pair.
var objectElement = minim.toElement({ foo: 'bar' });
var key = objectElement.getKey('foo') // returns the key element instance
The
getMember method returns the entire member for a key-value pair.
var objectElement = minim.toElement({ foo: 'bar' });
var member = objectElement.getMember('foo') // returns the member element
var key = member.key; // returns what getKey('foo') returns
var value = member.value; // returns what get('foo') returns
The
set method sets the value of the
ObjectElement instance.
var objectElement = minim.toElement({});
objectElement.set('foo', 'hello world');
var value = objectElement.get('foo') // get('foo') returns 'hello world'
The
keys method returns an array of keys.
var objectElement = minim.toElement({ foo: 'bar' });
var keys = objectElement.keys() // ['foo']
The
remove method removes a key from the
ObjectElement instance.
var objectElement = minim.toElement({ foo: 'bar' });
objectElement.remove('foo');
var keys = objectElement.keys() // []
You can use elementa.meta.remove() or element.attributes.remove() because of this.
The
values method returns an array of keys.
var objectElement = minim.toElement({ foo: 'bar' });
var values = objectElement.values() // ['bar']
The
items method returns an array of key value pairs which can make iteration simpler.
const objectElement = minim.toElement({ foo: 'bar' });
for (let [key, value] of objectElement.items()) {
console.log(key, value); // foo, bar
}
The
map,
filter, and
forEach methods work similar to the
ArrayElement map function, but the callback receives the value, key, and member element instances. The
reduce method receives the reduced value, value, key, member, and object element instances.
See
getMember to see more on how to interact with member elements.
const objectElement = minim.toElement({ foo: 'bar' });
const values = objectElement.map((value, key, member) => {
// key is an instance for foo
// value is an instance for bar
// member is an instance for the member element
return [key.toValue(), value.toValue()]; // ['foo', 'bar']
});
toRefract
The
toRefract method returns the Refract value of the Minim element.
Note that if any element in
meta has metadata or attributes defined that would be lost by calling
toValue() then that element is also converted to refract.
var arrayElement = namespace.toElement([1, 2, 3]);
var refract = namespace.toRefract();
Minim allows you to register custom elements. For example, if the element name you wish to handle is called
category and it should be handled like an array:
var minim = require('minim').namespace();
var ArrayElement = minim.getElementClass('array');
// Register your custom element
minim.register('category', ArrayElement);
// Load serialized refract elements that includes the new element
var elements = minim.fromRefract({
element: 'category',
meta: {},
attributes: {},
content: [
{
element: 'string',
meta: {},
attributes: {},
content: 'hello, world'
}
]
});
console.log(elements.get(0).content); // hello, world
// Unregister your custom element
minim.unregister('category');
It is also possible to create plugin modules that define elements for custom namespaces. Plugin modules should export a single
namespace function that takes an
options object which contains an existing namespace to which you can add your elements:
var minim = require('minim').namespace();
// Define your plugin module (normally done in a separate file)
var plugin = {
namespace: function(options) {
var base = options.base;
var ArrayElement = base.getElementClass('array');
base.register('category', ArrayElement);
return base;
}
}
// Load the plugin
minim.use(plugin);
The
load property may be used in addition to the
namespace property when a plugin is not implementing a namespace.
var minim = require('minim').namespace();
// Define your plugin module (normally done in a separate file)
var plugin = {
load: function(options) {
// Plugin code here
return base;
}
}
// Load the plugin
minim.use(plugin);
Methods may also be chained when using getters and setters.
var objectElement = minim.toElement({})
.set('name', 'John Doe')
.set('email', 'john@example.com')
.set('id', 4)