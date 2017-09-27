Lightweight client & server-side logging with Stream-API backends
console.* calls with Minilog since it supports (
.log,
.debug,
.info,
.warn and
.error)
See the docs at http://mixu.net/minilog/.
v3.0 changes the ajax logger's POST payload from newline-separated JSON lines to a hash
{ logs: [ ... ] }. Previously, this format was only used if
logger.extras was set. This makes the POST payload parseable as JSON directly, but may require you to update your logging endpoint if you were using
v2.x before.
minilog is more convention than code. The logger is a EventEmitter, and backends are Writable streams. Filters and formatters are duplex (readable + writable) streams.
minilog works in Node, and in the browser:
// logs are scoped to a namespace for easy filtering (here, the namespace is "app")
var log = require('minilog')('app');
require('minilog').enable();
in the browser (via a single exported global
window.Minilog):
<script src="dist/minilog.js"></script>
<script>
var log = Minilog('app');
Minilog.enable();
</script>
Usage:
// assuming you've done the two things above
log
.debug('debug message')
.info('info message')
.log('info message')
.warn('warning')
.error('this is an error message');
Output:
To log to the console:
require('minilog').enable();
// or .pipe(process.stdout), if you don't want the default formatting and filtering
To log into a file:
require('minilog').pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./temp.log'));
You can also log to Redis and over HTTP to a RESTful API, see the backends at the end of this page.
You can pipe to more than one endpoint if you want.
For Node:
$ npm install minilog
You can find a ready-made file for the web in
./dist/minilog.js.
Everything is now a pipe, which means that the
.format() and
.filter() functions are deprecated. Check out the new filter mechanism docs. To apply a formatter, you should pipe the input into the formatter, and then pipe it to the desired backend:
var Minilog = require('minilog');
Minilog.pipe(Minilog.backends.console.formatWithStack)
.pipe(Minilog.backends.console);
Minilog output is suppressed by default. To enable logging, append
minilog=1 to the page URL:
http://www.example.com/index.html?minilog=1
or call
Minilog.enable() from the dev console or in code. On the browser, this also sets a value in LocalStorage so that logging is enabled on subsequent reloads. Call
Minilog.disable() (new in v2) to stop logging.
Minilog supports filtering via the log scope name and the log level, as well as a number of nifty features. See the filtering docs for more.
Minilog supports themes and custom formatters, and comes several with built-in themes:
To enable a specific theme, pipe to the formatter and then to the console:
var Minilog = require('minilog');
Minilog
// formatter
.pipe(Minilog.backends.console.formatClean)
// backend
.pipe(Minilog.backends.console);
Have a look at ./test/examples/themes_example.js.
To write your own formatter, have a look at the source code for the formatters - they inherit from
Minilog.Transform.
If you use an injected
console object to log browser or Node.js activity, you can use Minilog instead: they have similar interfaces. Monolog provides a
log() method, which proxies to
debug().
So for instance, the following snippet:
function doThings(console) {
if (problem) {
console.error('problem');
return;
}
console.log('no problem');
}
Works seamlessly with Minilog instead of
console:
var Minilog = require('minilog');
doThings(Minilog);
Backends are Writable streams which handle stringification.
The console backend is literally this (plus code for pretty printing log lines in various ways):
{
write: function(str) { process.stdout.write(str); }
}
The Redis backend is almost equally simple - it accepts
client (an instance of node-redis) and
key and uses rpush() to add to the list at the specified key.
The Array backend stores the log lines into an array. This is useful if you want to keep a list of all the log lines, e.g. for error reporting. Call
.get() to get the array, and
.clear() to empty it.
The Console backend makes sure that
console.log is available. On IE8 and IE9, it tries to make the console a bit less aweful by using JSON.stringify to convert objects into strings (rather than "[Object object]").
The jQuery backend is useful for logging client-side log lines on the server side:
The localStorage backend just writes logs to the given
key in localstorage.
Have a look at the example server setup in
./test/examples/jquery_server.js.