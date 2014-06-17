minijasminenode2

Based on Jasmine-Node, but minus the fancy stuff. This node.js module makes Pivotal Lab's Jasmine (http://github.com/pivotal/jasmine) spec framework available in node.js or via the command line.

version notice

minijasminenode comes in two flavors.

This is the branch for minijasminenode2. Switch to minijasminenode.

Note that there have been breaking changes between Jasmine 1.3.1 and Jasmine 2.0. Notably, a different interface for reporters and custom matchers. Also, note that per-spec timeouts (e.g. it('does foo', fn, 1000)) no longer work in Jasmine 2.0.

features

MiniJasmineNode exports a library which

places Jasmine in Node's global namespace, similar to how it's run in a browser.

adds result reporters for the terminal.

adds the ability to load tests from file.

adds focused specs with iit and ddescribe .

The module also contains a command line wrapper.

installation

Get the library with

npm install minijasminenode2

Or, install globally

npm install -g minijasminenode2

If you install globally, you can use minijasminenode directly from the command line

minijasminenode2 mySpecFolder/mySpec.js

See more options

minijasminenode2 -- help

usage

describe( 'foo' , function ( ) { it( 'should pass' , function ( ) { expect( 2 + 2 ).toEqual( 4 ); }); });

var miniJasmineLib = require ( 'minijasminenode2' ); miniJasmineLib.addSpecs( 'myTestFolder/mySpec.js' ); miniJasmineLib.addReporter(myCustomReporter); miniJasmineLib.executeSpecs(options);

You can also pass an options object into executeSpecs

var miniJasmineLib = require ( 'minijasminenode2' ); var options = { specs : [ 'specDir/mySpec1.js' , 'specDir/mySpec2.js' ], onComplete : function ( passed ) { console .log( 'done!' ); }, isVerbose : false , showColors : true , includeStackTrace : true , defaultTimeoutInterval : 5000 }; miniJasmineLib.executeSpecs(options);

to run the tests

./specs.sh