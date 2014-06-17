openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
min

minijasminenode

by Julie Ralph
1.1.1 (see all)

A very bare-bones version of jasmine-node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

minijasminenode2

Based on Jasmine-Node, but minus the fancy stuff. This node.js module makes Pivotal Lab's Jasmine (http://github.com/pivotal/jasmine) spec framework available in node.js or via the command line.

version notice

minijasminenode comes in two flavors.

This is the branch for minijasminenode2. Switch to minijasminenode.

Note that there have been breaking changes between Jasmine 1.3.1 and Jasmine 2.0. Notably, a different interface for reporters and custom matchers. Also, note that per-spec timeouts (e.g. it('does foo', fn, 1000)) no longer work in Jasmine 2.0.

features

MiniJasmineNode exports a library which

  • places Jasmine in Node's global namespace, similar to how it's run in a browser.
  • adds result reporters for the terminal.
  • adds the ability to load tests from file.
  • adds focused specs with iit and ddescribe.

The module also contains a command line wrapper.

installation

Get the library with

npm install minijasminenode2

Or, install globally

npm install -g minijasminenode2

If you install globally, you can use minijasminenode directly from the command line

minijasminenode2 mySpecFolder/mySpec.js

See more options

minijasminenode2 --help

usage

// Your test file - mySpecFolder/mySpec.js
describe('foo', function() {
  it('should pass', function() {
    expect(2 + 2).toEqual(4);
  });
});

    var miniJasmineLib = require('minijasminenode2');
    // At this point, jasmine is available in the global node context.

    // Add your tests by filename.
    miniJasmineLib.addSpecs('myTestFolder/mySpec.js');

    // If you'd like to add a custom Jasmine reporter, you can do so. Tests will
    // be automatically reported to the terminal.
    miniJasmineLib.addReporter(myCustomReporter);

    // Run those tests!
    miniJasmineLib.executeSpecs(options);

You can also pass an options object into executeSpecs

    var miniJasmineLib = require('minijasminenode2');

    var options = {
      // An array of filenames, relative to current dir. These will be
      // executed, as well as any tests added with addSpecs()
      specs: ['specDir/mySpec1.js', 'specDir/mySpec2.js'],
      // A function to call on completion.
      // function(passed)
      onComplete: function(passed) { console.log('done!'); },
      // If true, display suite and spec names.
      isVerbose: false,
      // If true, print colors to the terminal.
      showColors: true,
      // If true, include stack traces in failures.
      includeStackTrace: true,
      // Time to wait in milliseconds before a test automatically fails
      defaultTimeoutInterval: 5000
    };
    miniJasmineLib.executeSpecs(options);

to run the tests

./specs.sh

This will run passing tests as well as show examples of how failures look. To run only passing tests, use npm test or ./bin/minijn spec/*_spec.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial