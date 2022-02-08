keep production fast & reliable, customers happy, and pagers silent

Docs | Discussions | @artilleryio

Enjoying using Artillery? Give us a star for good karma 🌟 (We plant a tree for every Github star we get)

Join us, we're hiring.

Use Cases

Prepare for traffic surges - run load tests to help prepare your API or service for upcoming peak traffic

Run continuous smoke tests to catch issues before they reach production

Run Artillery in CI/CD to prevent performance regressions

Profile and debug performance issues such as memory leaks, high tail latency caused by GC pauses or high CPU usage, or misconfigured resource pools

Scale out and run your tests from your own AWS account with ease

Features

Test ANY stack : Load test HTTP, WebSocket, Socket.io, Kinesis, HLS, and more

: Load test HTTP, WebSocket, Socket.io, Kinesis, HLS, and more Scenarios : Support for complex scenarios to test multi-step interactions in your API or web app (great for ecommerce, transactional APIs, game servers etc).

: Support for complex scenarios to test multi-step interactions in your API or web app (great for ecommerce, transactional APIs, game servers etc). Load testing & smoke testing : reuse the same scenario definitions to run performance tests or functional tests on your API or backend.

: reuse the same scenario definitions to run performance tests or functional tests on your API or backend. Detailed performance metrics : get detailed performance metrics (response time, TTFB, transactions per second, concurrency, throughput). Track custom metrics with high precision (histograms, counters and rates)

: get detailed performance metrics (response time, TTFB, transactions per second, concurrency, throughput). Track with high precision (histograms, counters and rates) Scriptable : write custom logic in JS, using any of the thousands of useful npm modules.

: write custom logic in JS, using any of the thousands of useful modules. Batteries-included : out-of-the-box integrations with external monitoring systems such as Datadog, InfluxDB, Honeygcomb, and Lightstep, per-URL metrics, file uploads, SSL auth, fuzz testing, and more!

: out-of-the-box integrations with external monitoring systems such as Datadog, InfluxDB, Honeygcomb, and Lightstep, per-URL metrics, file uploads, SSL auth, fuzz testing, and more! Extensible : write custom reporters, custom plugins, and custom engines, or customize VU scenarios and behavior

: write custom reporters, custom plugins, and custom engines, or customize VU scenarios and behavior Cloud-native : built for the cloud from day one - run distributed load tests from your own AWS account with ease

: built for the cloud from day one - run distributed load tests from your own AWS account with ease and more! HTML reports, nice CLI, parameterization with CSV files, CICD integrations

Docs : https://artillery.io/docs/

: https://artillery.io/docs/ Q&A and discussions : https://github.com/artilleryio/artillery/discussions

: https://github.com/artilleryio/artillery/discussions Website : https://artillery.io

: https://artillery.io Twitter : @artilleryio

: @artilleryio Source : https://github.com/artilleryio/artillery - master build status:

: https://github.com/artilleryio/artillery - build status: Issues: https://github.com/artilleryio/artillery/issues

Getting Started With Artillery

👉 Artillery Getting Started Guide

Using Artillery?

Add your team to the Artillery users list on the wiki.

Artillery Forest

We have planted close to 5000 trees with the help of Artillery community. That's a small forest! We're aiming to grow that to a large forest - we're thinking 100,000 trees would be neat.

Want to help us grow the forest?

Just star this repo! We plant a tree for every star we get on Github. 🌟 ➡️ 🌳

Plant some extra trees through Ecologi → https://ecologi.com/artilleryio (use your name or the name of your company for credit)

License

Artillery is open-source software distributed under the terms of the MPLv2 license.