Minigrid

Minigrid is a minimal 2kb zero dependency cascading grid layout.

Website & Documentation: http://alves.im/minigrid.

Demo

There's a simple example on jsbin.

Installation

Using NPM

npm install minigrid --save

Or 1998 script tag from unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/minigrid@3.1.1/dist/minigrid.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

It works on a grid container with a group of grid items.

<div class = "cards" > < div class = "card" > </ div > < div class = "card" > </ div > < div class = "card" > </ div > </ div >

Then:

var grid = new Minigrid({ container: '.cards' , item: '.card' , gutter: 6 }); grid.mount();

Limitation

Minigrid was built having in mind "cards" with same width and different heights. If your cards have different width sizes or you need more power Minigrid might not be right for you.

Contributing

Plese see CONTRIBUTING.

License

MIT © 2016 Henrique Alves