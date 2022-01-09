A small http(s) GET library with redirects, retries, reconnects, concatenating or streaming, and no dependencies. This keeps filesize small for potential browser use.
Concatenates a response
const miniget = require('miniget');
miniget('http://mywebsite.com', (err, res, body) => {
console.log('webpage contents: ', body);
});
// with await
let body = await miniget('http://yourwebsite.com').text();
Request can be streamed right away
miniget('http://api.mywebsite.com/v1/messages.json')
.pipe(someWritableStream());
Makes a GET request.
url can be a string or a
URL object.
options can have any properties from the
http.request() function, in addition to
maxRedirects - Default is
10.
maxRetries - Number of times to retry the request if there is a 500 or connection error. Default is
2.
maxReconnects - During a big download, if there is a disconnect, miniget can try to reconnect and continue the download where it left off. Default is
0.
backoff - An object with
inc and
max used to calculate how long to wait to retry a request. Default is
{ inc: 100, max: 10000 }.
highWaterMark - Amount of data to buffer when in stream mode.
transform - Use this to add additional features. Called with the object that
http.get() or
https.get() would be called with. Must return a transformed object.
acceptEncoding - An object with encoding name as the key, and the value as a function that returns a decoding stream.
Given encodings will be added to the
acceptEncoding: { gzip: () => require('zlip').createGunzip(stream) }
Accept-Encoding header, and the response will be decoded if the server responds with encoded content.
Defaults are held in
miniget.defaultOptions and can be adjusted globally.
Miniget returns a readable stream, errors will then be emitted on the stream. Returned stream has additional methods added, and can emit the following events.
Destroys the request.
Set to
true after
Stream#destroy() has been called.
Returns a promise that resolves to the concatenated contents of the response.
let body = await miniget('http://yourwebsite.com').text();
string - URL redirected to.
Emitted when the request was redirected with a redirection status code.
number - Number of retry.
Error - Request or status code error.
Emitted when the request fails, or the response has a status code >= 500.
number - Number of reconnect.
Error - Request or response error.
Emitted when the request or response fails after download has started.
http.ClientRequest - Request.
Emitted when a video request is made, including after any redirects, retries, and reconnects.
http.ServerResponse - Response.
Emitted when a video response has been found and has started downloading, including after any successful reconnects.
Any events emitted from the request or response objects will be forwarded to the miniget stream.
npm install miniget
Tests are written with mocha
npm test