A small http(s) GET library with redirects, retries, reconnects, concatenating or streaming, and no dependencies. This keeps filesize small for potential browser use.

Usage

Concatenates a response

const miniget = require ( 'miniget' ); miniget( 'http://mywebsite.com' , (err, res, body) => { console .log( 'webpage contents: ' , body); }); let body = await miniget( 'http://yourwebsite.com' ).text();

Request can be streamed right away

miniget( 'http://api.mywebsite.com/v1/messages.json' ) .pipe(someWritableStream());

API

Makes a GET request. url can be a string or a URL object. options can have any properties from the http.request() function, in addition to

maxRedirects - Default is 10 .

- Default is . maxRetries - Number of times to retry the request if there is a 500 or connection error. Default is 2 .

- Number of times to retry the request if there is a 500 or connection error. Default is . maxReconnects - During a big download, if there is a disconnect, miniget can try to reconnect and continue the download where it left off. Default is 0 .

- During a big download, if there is a disconnect, miniget can try to reconnect and continue the download where it left off. Default is . backoff - An object with inc and max used to calculate how long to wait to retry a request. Default is { inc: 100, max: 10000 } .

- An object with and used to calculate how long to wait to retry a request. Default is . highWaterMark - Amount of data to buffer when in stream mode.

- Amount of data to buffer when in stream mode. transform - Use this to add additional features. Called with the object that http.get() or https.get() would be called with. Must return a transformed object.

- Use this to add additional features. Called with the object that or would be called with. Must return a transformed object. acceptEncoding - An object with encoding name as the key, and the value as a function that returns a decoding stream. acceptEncoding: { gzip : () => require ( 'zlip' ).createGunzip(stream) } Given encodings will be added to the Accept-Encoding header, and the response will be decoded if the server responds with encoded content.

Defaults are held in miniget.defaultOptions and can be adjusted globally.

Miniget returns a readable stream, errors will then be emitted on the stream. Returned stream has additional methods added, and can emit the following events.

Destroys the request.

Set to true after Stream#destroy() has been called.

Returns a promise that resolves to the concatenated contents of the response.

let body = await miniget( 'http://yourwebsite.com' ).text();

Event: redirect

string - URL redirected to.

Emitted when the request was redirected with a redirection status code.

Event: retry

number - Number of retry.

- Number of retry. Error - Request or status code error.

Emitted when the request fails, or the response has a status code >= 500.

Event: reconnect

number - Number of reconnect.

- Number of reconnect. Error - Request or response error.

Emitted when the request or response fails after download has started.

Event: request

Emitted when a video request is made, including after any redirects, retries, and reconnects.

Event: response

Emitted when a video response has been found and has started downloading, including after any successful reconnects.

Forwarded events

Any events emitted from the request or response objects will be forwarded to the miniget stream.

Install

npm install miniget

Tests

Tests are written with mocha