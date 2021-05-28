webpack loader to minify GraphQL queries, mutations and fragments, reducing your bundle's size

In this example, we decrease ~17,5% query's size

npm:

npm install --save-dev minify-graphql-loader

yarn:

yarn add

using

It must to be used in chain with a GraphQL loader:

module .export = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.(graphql|gql)$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , use : [ "graphql-tag/loader" , "minify-graphql-loader" ] } ] } };

Contributing

good things comes in small packages 😊

Leave a star ⭐ Share 🤝

coding

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature' (follow this guide: Karma's Git Commit Msg) Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT © Gabriel Prates