mgl

minify-graphql-loader

by Gabriel Prates
1.0.2 (see all)

webpack loader to minify GraphQL queries, mutations and fragments

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

minify-graphql-loader

webpack loader to minify GraphQL queries, mutations and fragments, reducing your bundle's size

webpack loader to minify GraphQL queries, mutations and fragments, reducing your bundle's size

In this example, we decrease ~17,5% query's size

installing:

  • npm:
npm install --save-dev minify-graphql-loader
  • yarn:
yarn add --dev minify-graphql-loader

using

It must to be used in chain with a GraphQL loader:

// webpack.config.js
module.export = {
  // ...your config
  module: {
    rules: [
      // ...your rules
      {
        test: /\.(graphql|gql)$/,
        exclude: /node_modules/,
        use: [
          "graphql-tag/loader",
          "minify-graphql-loader"
          // it must to be the last item
        ]
      }
    ]
  }
};

Contributing

good things comes in small packages 😊

  1. Leave a star ⭐
  2. Share 🤝

coding

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature' (follow this guide: Karma's Git Commit Msg)
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT © Gabriel Prates

