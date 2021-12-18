minifill.js - the essential polyfill

Ever wondered how to fix old browsers, improve scripting execution performance, simplify scripting and improve overall code quality all without using jQuery? The answer is polyfills.

The polyfills come from various sources to which I give full credits:

Financial Times polyfill service

Remy Sharp (the one who came with the name of polyfill )

) Mozilla Developer Network

When you use the above service, there is a certain amount of delay involved when executing the polyfill queries, as well as some unexplained in page script execution lags, a case where it's best to just host your own polyfills, and here comes minifill handy.

TIP: My other libraries such as bootstrap.native and KUTE.js work best with minifill.

A minimal polyfill with most essential stuff:

this.Document - IE8 doesn't know who is this.Document , it's this.HTMLDocument

this.Window - older Safari doesn't know who is this.Window , it's this

window.HTMLElement - IE8 doesn't know who is window.Element , it's window.HTMLElement

window.Node - IE8 doesn't know who is window.Node , it's window.Element

Object.defineProperty - important for the below classList

Object.keys - returns an array populated with the object's keys

Array.from - creates a new, shallow-copied Array instance from an array-like or iterable object, usually NodeList , HTMLCollection

Array.prototype.every - tests whether all elements in the array pass the test implemented by the provided function

Array.prototype.find - returns the value of the first element in the provided array that satisfies the provided testing function

Array.prototype.forEach - executes a provided function once for each array element.

Array.prototype.flat - creates a new array with all sub-array elements concatenated into it recursively up to the specified depth.

Array.prototype.includes - determines whether an array includes a certain value among its entries

Array.prototype.map - creates a new array populated with the results of calling a provided function on every element in the calling array

Array.prototype.some - tests whether at least one element in the array passes the test implemented by the provided function

Multi.prototype.indexOf - checks inside strings and arrays for particular values

Multi.addEventListener - uses the deprecated attachEvent API to help legacy browsers

Multi.getElementsByClassName - a querySelectorAll based polyfill for document / Element

Multi.Event - the complete polyfill, implements createEvent or createEventObject to make HTML4 browsers as well as IE8-IE11 work properly with today's standard Event

Multi.CustomEvent - the complete polyfill, makes use of the above new Event() for stuff like unsupported events types or user defined events like my.custom.event , this also works with IE8-IE11

Multi.dispatchEvent - uses the deprecated fireEvent API on legacy browsers

Element.prototype.matches - the complete matches polyfill

Element.prototype.classList - class manipulation mostly for IE8 and other HTML4 browsers, inspired by Remy's classList

Element.prototype.closest - uses the above matches to find the closest parent element that matches the selector

Date.now - required by the below requestAnimationFrame and other stuff, uses the new Date().getTime() synthax to return the current time

String.prototype.includes - a quick fill by MDN

String.prototype.trim - yeah trim eventually

Node.prototype.contains - checks for parental relation between elements

NodeList.prototype.forEach - simple forEach polyfill, executes a provided function once for each element in a Nodelist .

window.getComputedStyle - the complete getComputedStyle polyfill, returns the true dimensions, spacing, or other browser supported properties

window.performance.now - required for KUTE.js and other stuff, when accuracy is required for the current time

window.requestAnimationFrame - also required for KUTE.js

What is minifill.js for

HTML4 browsers that don't support/recognize these methods/objects

all IE browsers don't have any/enough support for the today's standard Event

busting the myth of write less, do more

How to use minifill.js

Download or copy link from jsdelivr or cdnjs

Add one of the following to your head tag

< script nomodule type = "text/javascript" src = "../assets/js/minifill.min.js" > </ script > < script nomodule type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/thednp/minifill@0.0.4/dist/minifill.min.js" > </ script > < script nomodule type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/minifill/0.0.4/minifill.min.js" > </ script >

Custom builds

You can create your own builds specific to your application bundles, but make sure to keep the same order as for the minifill.js .

create a new file /path-to/your-file.js

copy contents of the minifill.js

edit out the polyfills you don't need

run npm run custom INPUTFILE:path-to/your-file.js,OUTPUTFILE:path-to/your-build.js,FORMAT:esm,MIN:false INPUTFILE - allows you to specify the source file path OUTPUTFILE - allows you to specify the output file path MIN - when true, it will compress the output FORMAT - umd|cjs|esm and any format you specify or configure your rollup for

Examples

Class Manipulation

var docHasClass = myElement.classList.contains( 'someClass' ); myElement.classList.add( 'someClass' ); myElement.classList.remove( 'someClass' ); myElement.classList.toggle( 'someClass' );

String / Array checks

string.indexOf( 'looking for this' ); array.indexOf(myElement);

Get current computed style for an element

var elStyle = window .getComputedStyle(myElement); var width = elStyle.width;

Get the exact current time

var timeNow = window .performance.now();

Create Native Events

Instead of writing

if ( 'createEventObject' in document ) { myChangeEvent = document .createEventObject(); myChangeEvent.type = type; myChangeEvent.bubbles = bubbles; myChangeEvent.cancelable = cancelable; } else { myChangeEvent = document .createEvent( 'Event' ); myChangeEvent.initEvent(type, bubbles, cancelable); }

you can simply write

var myChangeEvent = new Event( 'change' );

to do it all for you.

Create Custom Events

var myCustomEvent = new CustomEvent( 'my.custom.event.name' );

Triggering/Dispatching Events

myElement.dispatchEvent(myChangeEvent); myElement.dispatchEvent(myCustomEvent);

Adding Event Handlers

window .addEventListener( 'scroll' ,handler, false ); myButton.addEventListener( 'click' ,handler, false );

Removing Event Handlers

window .removeEventListener( 'scroll' ,handler, false ); myButton.removeEventListener( 'click' ,handler, false );

NOTE: if the removeEventListener call is not in the same context with addEventListener , it will produce no effect. If you would like to autoremove a handler, you would need to write your code like this:

window .addEventListener( 'scroll' , function handlerWrapper ( e ) { handler(e); window .removeEventListener( 'scroll' , handlerWrapper, false ); }, false );

License

minifill.js is licensed under MIT License.