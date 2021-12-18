Ever wondered how to fix old browsers, improve scripting execution performance, simplify scripting and improve overall code quality all without using jQuery? The answer is polyfills.
The polyfills come from various sources to which I give full credits:
When you use the above service, there is a certain amount of delay involved when executing the polyfill queries, as well as some unexplained in page script execution lags, a case where it's best to just host your own polyfills, and here comes minifill handy.
TIP: My other libraries such as bootstrap.native and KUTE.js work best with minifill.
this.Document - IE8 doesn't know who is
this.Document, it's
this.HTMLDocument
this.Window - older Safari doesn't know who is
this.Window, it's
this
window.HTMLElement - IE8 doesn't know who is
window.Element, it's
window.HTMLElement
window.Node - IE8 doesn't know who is
window.Node, it's
window.Element
Object.defineProperty - important for the below
classList
Object.keys - returns an array populated with the object's keys
Array.from - creates a new, shallow-copied
Array instance from an array-like or iterable object, usually
NodeList,
HTMLCollection
Array.prototype.every - tests whether all elements in the array pass the test implemented by the provided function
Array.prototype.find - returns the value of the first element in the provided array that satisfies the provided testing function
Array.prototype.forEach - executes a provided function once for each array element.
Array.prototype.flat - creates a new array with all sub-array elements concatenated into it recursively up to the specified depth.
Array.prototype.includes - determines whether an array includes a certain value among its entries
Array.prototype.map - creates a new array populated with the results of calling a provided function on every element in the calling array
Array.prototype.some - tests whether at least one element in the array passes the test implemented by the provided function
Multi.prototype.indexOf - checks inside strings and arrays for particular values
Multi.addEventListener - uses the deprecated
attachEvent API to help legacy browsers
Multi.getElementsByClassName - a
querySelectorAll based polyfill for
document/
Element
Multi.Event - the complete polyfill, implements
createEvent or
createEventObject to make HTML4 browsers as well as IE8-IE11 work properly with today's standard
Event
Multi.CustomEvent - the complete polyfill, makes use of the above
new Event() for stuff like unsupported events types or user defined events like
my.custom.event, this also works with IE8-IE11
Multi.dispatchEvent - uses the deprecated
fireEvent API on legacy browsers
Element.prototype.matches - the complete
matches polyfill
Element.prototype.classList - class manipulation mostly for IE8 and other HTML4 browsers, inspired by Remy's
classList
Element.prototype.closest - uses the above
matches to find the closest parent element that matches the selector
Date.now - required by the below
requestAnimationFrame and other stuff, uses the
new Date().getTime() synthax to return the current time
String.prototype.includes - a quick fill by MDN
String.prototype.trim - yeah
trim eventually
Node.prototype.contains - checks for parental relation between elements
NodeList.prototype.forEach - simple
forEach polyfill, executes a provided function once for each element in a
Nodelist.
window.getComputedStyle - the complete
getComputedStyle polyfill, returns the true dimensions, spacing, or other browser supported properties
window.performance.now - required for KUTE.js and other stuff, when accuracy is required for the current time
window.requestAnimationFrame - also required for KUTE.js
Event
write less, do more
<!-- if you wanna use it locally -->
<script nomodule type="text/javascript" src="../assets/js/minifill.min.js"></script>
<!-- if you wanna use JSDELIVR -->
<script nomodule type="text/javascript" src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/thednp/minifill@0.0.4/dist/minifill.min.js"></script>
<!-- if you wanna use CDNJS -->
<script nomodule type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/minifill/0.0.4/minifill.min.js"></script>
You can create your own builds specific to your application bundles, but make sure to keep the same order as for the
minifill.js.
/path-to/your-file.js
minifill.js
npm run custom INPUTFILE:path-to/your-file.js,OUTPUTFILE:path-to/your-build.js,FORMAT:esm,MIN:false
INPUTFILE - allows you to specify the source file path
OUTPUTFILE - allows you to specify the output file path
MIN - when true, it will compress the output
FORMAT - umd|cjs|esm and any format you specify or configure your rollup for
Class Manipulation
// check for a class
var docHasClass = myElement.classList.contains('someClass'); // return true|false
// add a class
myElement.classList.add('someClass');
// remove a class
myElement.classList.remove('someClass');
// toggle a class
myElement.classList.toggle('someClass');
String / Array checks
// indexOf
string.indexOf('looking for this'); // returns the index of 'looking for this' within the string OR -1 if not found
// or
array.indexOf(myElement); // returns the index of an element within the array OR -1 if not found
Get current computed style for an element
// getComputedStyle
var elStyle = window.getComputedStyle(myElement); // returns the current computed style for myElement
var width = elStyle.width; // returns the current computed width
Get the exact current time
// window.performance.now
var timeNow = window.performance.now(); // returns a number with the exact current time
Create Native Events
Instead of writing
// typical triggering events these days
if ( 'createEventObject' in document ) {
myChangeEvent = document.createEventObject();
myChangeEvent.type = type;
myChangeEvent.bubbles = bubbles;
myChangeEvent.cancelable = cancelable;
} else {
myChangeEvent = document.createEvent('Event');
myChangeEvent.initEvent(type, bubbles, cancelable);
}
you can simply write
// Event
var myChangeEvent = new Event('change'); // creates 'change' Event Element / Object (legacy browsers)
to do it all for you.
Create Custom Events
// CustomEvent
var myCustomEvent = new CustomEvent('my.custom.event.name'); // creates 'my.custom.event.name' CustomEvent Element / Object (legacy browsers)
Triggering/Dispatching Events
myElement.dispatchEvent(myChangeEvent); // dispatches the native 'change' event for myElement, defined above
myElement.dispatchEvent(myCustomEvent); // dispatches a CustomEvent event for myElement, defined above
Adding Event Handlers
// addEventListener
window.addEventListener('scroll',handler,false); // adds a new handler to the window `scroll` event
// OR
myButton.addEventListener('click',handler,false); // adds a 'click' (or any other supported/custom event) handler for any HTML element
Removing Event Handlers
// removeEventListener
window.removeEventListener('scroll',handler,false); // removes a handler bound to the window `scroll` event
// OR
myButton.removeEventListener('click',handler,false); // removes a handler bound to 'click' (or any other supported/custom event) handler for any HTML element
NOTE: if the
removeEventListener call is not in the same context with
addEventListener, it will produce no effect. If you would like to autoremove a handler, you would need to write your code like this:
window.addEventListener('scroll', function handlerWrapper(e){
handler(e);
window.removeEventListener('scroll', handlerWrapper, false);
},false);
minifill.js is licensed under MIT License.