A simple tool for minifying CSS/JS without a big setup.
@import statements in CSS.
There are two ways to install it:
npm install [-g] minifier
Installing through
npm will create a binary (
minify) in the usual
locations. Cloning and installing from
github will not, but the
index.js
file can be executed either directly or via
node index.js; this is the file
that the binary links to anyway.
Running it is simple:
minify [--output path/to/put/file] path/to/file
If the output parameter is not set, it will place a file next to the original,
with the suffix
.min.
For example,
minifier script.js will output
script.min.js, whereas
minifier --output out.js script.js will output
out.js.
A folder can also be targeted. When that is done, it will minify all css and js file in that folder.
In that case,
--output does not make much sense, as all files will be minified
to the same. If the name still requires a specific pattern such as a timestamp,
--template is the option for you. Note that files named after a template will
be left in the same folder as the original file.
There are various options available:
{{filename}} is the original filename.
{{ext}} is the extension.
{{sha}} is a sha-digest of the unminified file contents.
{{md5}} is a md5-digest of the unminified file contents.
For example,
{{filename}}-{{md5}}.min.{{ext}} will make
abc.js into something
like
abc-f90731d65c61af25b149658a120d26cf.min.js.
To avoid the minification of previously minified files, there is a
--clean
option, which will delete all files that match the output pattern.
This also means that any real files that match the pattern will be removed as well, so please be careful.
It is also possible to run the minifier from within another node script:
var minifier = require('minifier')
var input = '/some/path'
minifier.on('error', function(err) {
// handle any potential error
})
minifier.minify(input, options)
As with the command-line variant, the input should be a path to either a javascript file, a css file or a folder.
The options-dictionary takes the same parameters as the command-line variant:
clean option and then exiting
before minifying any files.
There are one important additional option:
uglify. This will be passed on to
uglify, so that the minification can be controlled. See the
uglify documentation
for more details (the
uglify.minify(path, opts) function is used internally).
The method for building the output name from the template is exposed for convenience:
var minifier = require('minifier')
var file = 'abc.js'
var template = '{{filename}}.{{md5}}.{{ext}}'
var content = null; // or the content, if md5 or sha1 should be calculated
var result = minifier.generateOutputName(file, { template: template, content: content })
If the input-path includes any folders, they will also be added to the output.
If
content is eschewed, the
md5 and
sha digests cannot be calculated.
But there is an option for turning them into either
RegExp or
glob compatible
syntax: Simply add
glob: true or
regex: true to the options array:
var result = minifier.generateOutputName(file, { template: template, glob: true })
glob will return a string for passing to a
glob function, whereas
regex
will return a
RegExp instance for manual comparison.
It is possible to concatenate multiple javascript files into a single, minified file.
Simply pass multiple in via the CLI interface, or pass an array to the API.
They will have the same order as the input-parameter.
Any URLs that are found in CSS files, are automatically updated relative to the output destination. An example is shown below:
- styles.css
- dist/
- styles.min.css
- lib/
- backgrond.jpg
styles.css
.background {
background-image: url("lib/background.jpg");
}
styles.min.css
.background {
background-image: url("../lib/background.jpg");
}
After installing from github, simply run
npm test.
There is a script called
prepareManualTests.js, which will run the script
against the css-files inside
test/manual/css/ and provides a real-world
example of the CSS minification tools.
The manual tests can be seen by opening
test/manual/index.html in a browser
after executing
prepareManualTests.js.
