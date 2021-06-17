openbase logo
minidump

by electron
0.22.0 (see all)

Node module to process minidump files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

minidump - Process minidump files

CI

Installing

npm install minidump

Building (for development)

  • git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/electron/node-minidump
  • npm install

Docs

var minidump = require('minidump');

minidump.addSymbolPath(path1, ..., pathN)

Add search paths for looking up symbol files.

minidump.walkStack(minidumpFilePath, [symbolPaths, ]callback)

Get the stack trace from minidumpFilePath, the callback would be called with callback(error, report) upon completion.

minidump.dump(minidumpFilePath, callback)

Parse and dump the raw contents of the minidump as text using minidump_dump.

minidump.dumpSymbol(binaryPath, callback)

Dump debug symbols in minidump format from binaryPath, the callback would be called with callback(error, minidump) upon completion.

Releasing a new npm version

  • Change the version in package.json, make a new git tag, and push it to GitHub.

  • Wait until the GitHub Actions on the main branch pass.

  • The artifacts of the latest GitHub Action run should be downloaded and placed under the bin folder (replacing the old folder if it exists).

    The bin folder should look like the following.

    bin
 |_linux-x64
    |_dump_syms
    |_minidump_dump
    |_minidump_stackwalk
 |_darwin-x64
    |_dump_syms
    |_minidump_dump
    |_minidump_stackwalk

  • Then:

    npm publish

