minidump - Process minidump files

Installing

npm install minidump

Building (for development)

git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/electron/node-minidump

npm install

Docs

var minidump = require ( 'minidump' );

Add search paths for looking up symbol files.

Get the stack trace from minidumpFilePath , the callback would be called with callback(error, report) upon completion.

Parse and dump the raw contents of the minidump as text using minidump_dump .

Dump debug symbols in minidump format from binaryPath , the callback would be called with callback(error, minidump) upon completion.

Releasing a new npm version