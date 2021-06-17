npm install minidump
git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/electron/node-minidump
npm install
var minidump = require('minidump');
Add search paths for looking up symbol files.
Get the stack trace from
minidumpFilePath, the
callback would be called
with
callback(error, report) upon completion.
Parse and dump the raw contents of the minidump as text using
minidump_dump.
Dump debug symbols in minidump format from
binaryPath, the
callback would
be called with
callback(error, minidump) upon completion.
Change the version in
package.json, make a new git tag, and push it to GitHub.
Wait until the GitHub Actions on the main branch pass.
The artifacts of the latest GitHub Action run should be downloaded and placed under the
bin folder
(replacing the old folder if it exists).
The bin folder should look like the following.
bin
|_linux-x64
|_dump_syms
|_minidump_dump
|_minidump_stackwalk
|_darwin-x64
|_dump_syms
|_minidump_dump
|_minidump_stackwalk
Then:
npm publish