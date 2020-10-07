A lightweight, dependency-free scrollbar library written in vanilla javascript.

Fully customisable via CSS

Native scrolling behaviour preserved

Vertical and horizontal scroll support

Textarea support

Horizontal scrolling with mousewheel

Demo | Changelog

Note

MiniBar is currently in a pre-release state so is not yet suitable for production so use with care. The API will be in constant flux until v1.0.0 is released so check back for any changes.

Horizontal scrolling with mousewheel and textarea support are experimental and may not work in certain browsers.

MiniBar utilizes the MutationObserver API to automatically detect changes in content so the dimensions can be updated. It will only use the API if your browser supports it. If it doesn't then you must call the update() method when adding / removing / updating the containers content otherwise the scroll bar position and size will be incorrect.

Install

These methods install original MiniBar from Moebius1

bower

bower install minibarjs

npm

npm install minibarjs

Browser

Grab the files from the CDN and include them in your project:

< link href = "https://unpkg.com/minibarjs@latest/dist/minibar.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/minibarjs@latest/dist/minibar.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

You can replace latest with the required release number if needed.

Initialisation

You can instantiate MiniBar by passing a reference to your content as the first parameter of the constructor as either a DOM node or a CSS3 selector string:

new MiniBar( document .getElementById( 'myContent' )); new MiniBar( '#myContent' );

MiniBar also accepts an object as a second parameter of the constructor for user defined options:

new MiniBar( '#myContent' , { barType : "default" , minBarSize : 10 , hideBars : false , alwaysShowBars : false , horizontalMouseScroll : false , scrollX : true , scrollY : true , navButtons : false , scrollAmount : 10 , mutationObserver : { attributes : false , childList : true , subtree : true }, onInit : function ( ) { }, onUpdate : function ( ) { }, onScroll : function ( ) { }, classes : { container : "mb-container" , content : "mb-content" , track : "mb-track" , bar : "mb-bar" , visible : "mb-visible" , progress : "mb-progress" , hover : "mb-hover" , scrolling : "mb-scrolling" , textarea : "mb-textarea" , wrapper : "mb-wrapper" , nav : "mb-nav" , btn : "mb-button" , btns : "mb-buttons" , increase : "mb-increase" , decrease : "mb-decrease" , item : "mb-item" , itemVisible : "mb-item-visible" , itemPartial : "mb-item-partial" , itemHidden : "mb-item-hidden" } });

You can also define global options with the MiniBarOptions object:

MiniBarOptions = { barType : "default" , minBarSize : 10 , hideBars : false , ... };

Options

hideBars (v0.4.0 and above)

Type: Boolean

Default: false

When set to true the scrollbars will be hidden.

minBarSize

Type: Integer

Default: 50

Sets the minimum size of the scrollbars. This can prevent the scollbar becoming to small when you have a ton of content.

alwaysShowBars

Type: Boolean

Default: false

By default the scrollbars aren't visible until hovering over the content. Set this to true to keep the scrollbars visible at all times.

barType

Type: String

Default: default

Set to progress to display the scrollbars as progress bars.

observableItems (v0.4.0 and above)

Type: Mixed

Default: false

Allows MiniBar to observe descendents and determine whether they're fully or partially visible within the scrolling container or completely out of view.

To use you must pass a CSS3 selector string of the scrolling containers descendents that you want to monitor. When monitored, each descendant will have a className added depending on it's visibility:

.mb-item-visible - item boundaries are completely within the scrolling container.

- item boundaries are completely within the scrolling container. .mb-item-partial - item is visible, but it's boundaries are not completely within the scrolling container.

- item is visible, but it's boundaries are not completely within the scrolling container. .mb-item-hidden - item is not visible.

NOTE: Your browser must support the IntersectionObserver API for this to work. The only code run in it's callback is the className changes, so latency is kept to a minimum.

horizontalMouseScroll

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Allow horizontal scrolling with the mousewheel.

navButtons

Type: Object

Default: false

Enable scrollbars with navigation buttons.

scrollAmount

Type: Integer

Default: 10

Increase or decrease the amount scrolled when clicking a nav button.

wheelScrollAmount

Type: Integer

Default: 100

Increase or decrease the amount scrolled when rolling mouse wheel.

Public Methods

Destroy the current instance. Removes all nodes and event listeners attached to the DOM by MiniBar.

Initialise the instance after destroying.

Recalculate scollbar sizes / positions. This method is called automatically when the content and window are resized or if content is added / removed. You can call this method manually if you add or remove content.

scrollTo(position, axis) (v0.4.0 and above)

Scroll the content to the defined position. This can either be an integer to represent the position in pixels to scroll to or "start" / "end" to scroll to the start / end position.

Scroll the content by a certain amount. You can define which axis to scroll with the axis parameter (defaults to "y").

By default this method animates the scrolling. To control the duration of the animation simply set the number of ms with the duration parameter. Setting to 0 will disable animation.

The default easing used is easeOutQuad , but you can pass your own easing function with the easing parameter.

scrollToTop() (v0.5.0 and above)

Scroll the container to the top

scrollToBottom() (v0.5.0 and above)

Scroll the container to the bottom

To Do

Add touch / mobile support

Implement Mutation Observers to detect DOM changes? Added in v0.3.0

Copyright © 2017 Karl Saunders | MIT license