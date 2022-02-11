openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mt3

mini-tokyo-3d

by Akihiko Kusanagi
3.0.0 (see all)

A real-time 3D digital map of Tokyo's public transport system

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

29

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mini Tokyo 3D

A real-time 3D digital map of Tokyo's public transport system.

Screenshot

Screenshot

Screenshot

See a Live Demo.

Demo Videos

User Guides

Developer Guides

Cheat Sheet

OperationDescription
Mouse or finger dragPan
Mouse wheel rotationZoom in/out
Right click or Ctrl key + mouse dragTilt up/down and rotate
Shift key + mouse dragBox zoom
Pinch in/outZoom in/out
Two-finger dragTilt up/down and rotate
Double-click or triple-tapZoom in
Shift key + Double-click or two-finger tapZoom out
Click or tap the search buttonShow/hide the route search panel
Click or tap +/- buttonsZoom in/out
Click or tap the compass buttonReset bearing to north
Click or tap the compass button + mouse or finder dragRotate
Click or tap the fullscreen buttonToggle the fullscreen mode
Click or tap the eye buttonToggle the underground mode
Click or tap the train/helicopter buttonSwitch the tracking mode
Click or tap the playback buttonToggle the playback mode
Click or tap the battery buttonToggle the eco mode
Click or tap the layer buttonShow/hide the layer display settings panel
Click or tap the info buttonShow/hide the app info panel
Click or tap a train/aircraft/stationEnable tracking or select station
Click or tap the mapDisable tracking or deselect station
Hover a train/aircraft/stationShow the train/aircraft/station information

Language Support

Currently, the following languages are supported. Any help or contribution with translations and additional language support is always greatly appreciated.

LanguageUser InterfaceMap LabelsStations, Railways, Airlines, etc.User Guide
EnglishYesYesYesYes
JapaneseYesYesYesYes
Chinese (Simplified)YesYesYes-
Chinese (Traditional)YesYesYes-
KoreanYesYesYes-
ThaiYes---
NepaliYes---

If you want to contribute, please start with translating the UI messages in the dictionary-<ISO 639-1 code>.json file in the data directory. Then, if you have extra energy, add the title of each item in your language to airports.json, flight-statuses.json, operators.json, poi.json, rail-directions.json, railways.json, stations.json, train-types.json in the data directory.

About Data

The data for this visualization are sourced from the Public Transportation Open Data Center and the Tokyo Metro Open Data, which includes station information and train timetables as well as real-time data such as train location information and status information of multiple railway lines in the Greater Tokyo area.

How to Build

First, get access tokens for the public transportation data and map tiles by signing up at Public Transportation Open Data Center, Tokyo Metro Open Data and Mapbox. Then, create a file named secrets which has access tokens in the following format in the root directory of the application.

{
    "odpt": "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx",
    "tokyometro": "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
}

The latest version of Node.js is required. Move to the root directory of the application, run the following commands, then the script, dataset and static web page will be generated in the build directory.

npm install
npm run build-all

Finally, replace the accessToken property, which is passed to a Map constructor, with your Mapbox access token in index.html.

See the Developer Guides for more details.

License

Mini Tokyo 3D is available under the MIT license.

Supporting Mini Tokyo 3D

Your support, large or small, helps keep this project strong!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial