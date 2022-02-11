Mini Tokyo 3D

A real-time 3D digital map of Tokyo's public transport system.

Operation Description Mouse or finger drag Pan Mouse wheel rotation Zoom in/out Right click or Ctrl key + mouse drag Tilt up/down and rotate Shift key + mouse drag Box zoom Pinch in/out Zoom in/out Two-finger drag Tilt up/down and rotate Double-click or triple-tap Zoom in Shift key + Double-click or two-finger tap Zoom out Click or tap the search button Show/hide the route search panel Click or tap +/- buttons Zoom in/out Click or tap the compass button Reset bearing to north Click or tap the compass button + mouse or finder drag Rotate Click or tap the fullscreen button Toggle the fullscreen mode Click or tap the eye button Toggle the underground mode Click or tap the train/helicopter button Switch the tracking mode Click or tap the playback button Toggle the playback mode Click or tap the battery button Toggle the eco mode Click or tap the layer button Show/hide the layer display settings panel Click or tap the info button Show/hide the app info panel Click or tap a train/aircraft/station Enable tracking or select station Click or tap the map Disable tracking or deselect station Hover a train/aircraft/station Show the train/aircraft/station information

Language Support

Currently, the following languages are supported. Any help or contribution with translations and additional language support is always greatly appreciated.

Language User Interface Map Labels Stations, Railways, Airlines, etc. User Guide English Yes Yes Yes Yes Japanese Yes Yes Yes Yes Chinese (Simplified) Yes Yes Yes - Chinese (Traditional) Yes Yes Yes - Korean Yes Yes Yes - Thai Yes - - - Nepali Yes - - -

If you want to contribute, please start with translating the UI messages in the dictionary-<ISO 639-1 code>.json file in the data directory. Then, if you have extra energy, add the title of each item in your language to airports.json , flight-statuses.json , operators.json , poi.json , rail-directions.json , railways.json , stations.json , train-types.json in the data directory.

About Data

The data for this visualization are sourced from the Public Transportation Open Data Center and the Tokyo Metro Open Data, which includes station information and train timetables as well as real-time data such as train location information and status information of multiple railway lines in the Greater Tokyo area.

How to Build

First, get access tokens for the public transportation data and map tiles by signing up at Public Transportation Open Data Center, Tokyo Metro Open Data and Mapbox. Then, create a file named secrets which has access tokens in the following format in the root directory of the application.

{ "odpt" : "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" , "tokyometro" : "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" }

The latest version of Node.js is required. Move to the root directory of the application, run the following commands, then the script, dataset and static web page will be generated in the build directory.

npm install npm run build-all

Finally, replace the accessToken property, which is passed to a Map constructor, with your Mapbox access token in index.html .

See the Developer Guides for more details.

License

Mini Tokyo 3D is available under the MIT license.

Supporting Mini Tokyo 3D

