mini-toastr - it's a small non-blocking notification library. No dependencies.
via npm:
npm i mini-toastr --save
or download latest release
include in project:
import miniToastr from 'mini-toastr' //ES6
miniToastr.init()// config can be passed here miniToastr.init(config)
miniToastr.success(message, title, timeout, cb, config)
miniToastr.info(message, title, timeout, cb, config)
miniToastr.warn(message, title, timeout, cb, config)
miniToastr.error(message, title, timeout, cb, config)
Attention: You can specify your own types in global config:
miniToastr.init({types: {debug: 'debug'}}) and use it -
miniToastr.debug(message, title, timeout, cb, config)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
message
String
undefined
|Yes
|Message in notification
title
String
undefined
|No
|Title for notification
timeout
Number
3000
|No
|Time before notification gone
cb
Function
undefined
|No
|Callback function
config
Object
undefined
|No
|Local config for this menthod call
You can specify global config.
Here is default config:
const defaultConfig = {
types: TYPES,
animation: fadeOut,
timeout: 3000,
appendTarget: document.body,
node: document.createElement('div'),
style: {
//Styles
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
types
Object
{error: 'error', warn: 'warn', success: 'success', info: 'info'}
|List of methods that would be accessable via
miniToastr i.e.
miniToastr.success(),
miniToastr.info(), etc
animation
Function
fadeOut
|Function for remove notification. Can be overrrided
timeout
Number
3000
|Notification time of life
appendTarget
Node
document.body
|Dom element that miniToastr will be attached to
node
Node
document.createElement('div')
|Dom element for notification's container
style
Object
|Object of objects
|Styles that would be applyied for notifications (after they wuld be translated from
js to
css
<!-- Container-->
<div id="mini-toastr" class="mini-toastr">
<!-- Notification 1-->
<div class="mini-toastr__notification -error">
<div class="mini-toastr-notification__title">My Title</div>
<div class="mini-toastr-notification__message">My message</div>
</div>
<!-- Notification 2-->
<div class="mini-toastr__notification -success">
<div class="mini-toastr-notification__title">My Title 2</div>
<div class="mini-toastr-notification__message">My message 2</div>
</div>
<!-- Notification 3-->
<div class="mini-toastr__notification -warning">
<div class="mini-toastr-notification__title">My Title 3</div>
<i class="your_class mini-toastr-notification__icon"></i> <!-- You're able to use "img"or whatever instead-->
<div class="mini-toastr-notification__message">My message 3</div>
</div>
</div>
You can override those classes in your styles or in global config:
miniToastr.init({
style: {
'mini-toastr__notification': {
'mini-toastr-notification__message': {
'border-radius': '5px',
color: 'red'
}
}
}
})
You're able to add icons
//You can use any font icon
miniToastr.setIcon('error', 'i', {'class': 'fa fa-warning'})
miniToastr.setIcon('info', 'i', {'class': 'fa fa-info-circle'})
miniToastr.setIcon('success', 'i', {'class': 'fa fa-check-circle-o'})
//Or image (or any other element)
miniToastr.setIcon('warn', 'img', {src: 'assets/img/demo-warn.png', style: 'vertical-align: bottom;'})
Basically
setIcon get 3 params:
type(
String) -
error,
info,
success, or
warn. So you can specify each event with custom icon
nodeType(
String) - basically what kind of element it's has to be, e.g.
<i></i> or
<img/>
attrs(
Object) - object with attributes for icon, such as
class,
style, or
src (for
<img/>)
Usually you have to set
miniToastr.setIcon() after
miniToastr.init() but also you can do it on each toast call.
Keep in mind, that if you will add class like
miniToastr.setIcon('info', 'i', {'class': 'fa fa-info-circle'}),
your actual class will be
fa fa-info-circle mini-toastr-notification__icon.
So you'll be able to customize all the icons with css
Versions up to
v0.6.6 - All modern browsers (
ES5 support require). See ECMAScript 5 compliant browsers.
Versions
v0.7.0 and above - browsers with
ES6 support only
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2016 Sergei Panfilov
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.