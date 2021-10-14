Mini SVG data: URI

This tool converts SVGs into the most compact, compressible data: URI that SVG-supporting browsers tolerate. The results look like this (169 bytes):

 ZpZXdCb3g9IjAgMCA1MCA1MCI+PHBhdGggZD0iTTIyIDM4VjUxTDMyIDMybDE5LTE5djEyQzQ0IDI2ID QzIDEwIDM4IDAgNTIgMTUgNDkgMzkgMjIgMzh6Ii8+PC9zdmc+

Or the URL-encoded version other tools produce (256 bytes):

data:image/svg+xml;charset=US-ASCII,%3Csvg%20xmlns%3D%22http%3A%2F%2Fwww.w3.org% 2F2000%2Fsvg%22%20viewBox%3D%220%200%2050%2050%22%3E%3Cpath%20d%3D%22M22%2038V51 L32%2032l19-19v12C44%2026%2043%2010%2038%200%2052%2015%2049%2039%2022%2038z%22%2 F%3E%3C%2Fsvg%3E

For a more realistic example, I inlined the icons from the Open Iconic project into CSS files with the 3 above methods:

Compression Base64 Basic %-encoding mini-svg-data-uri None 96.459 kB 103.268 kB 76.583 kB gzip -9 17.902 kB 13.780 kB 12.974 kB brotli -Z 15.797 kB 11.693 kB 10.976 kB

Roughly 6% smaller compressed, but don't write off the ≈20% uncompressed savings either. Some browser caches decompress before store, and parsing time/memory usage scale linearly with uncompressed filesize.

Usage

var svgToMiniDataURI = require ( 'mini-svg-data-uri' ); var svg = '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 50 50"><path d="M22 38V51L32 32l19-19v12C44 26 43 10 38 0 52 15 49 39 22 38z"/></svg>' ; var optimizedSVGDataURI = svgToMiniDataURI(svg);

You can also try it in your browser at RunKit.

CLI

If you have it installed globally, or as some kind of dependency inside your project’s directory:

mini-svg-to-data-uri file.svg mini-svg-to-data-uri file.svg file.svg.uri

Use --help for more info.

Warning

This does not optimize the SVG source file . You’ll want svgo or its brother SVGOMG for that.

The default output does not work inside srcset attributes . Use the .toSrcset method for that: var srcsetExample = html` < picture > < source srcset = " ${svgToMiniDataURI.toSrcset(svg)} "> < img src = " ${svgToMiniDataURI(svg)} "> </ picture > ` ;

The resulting Data URI should be wrapped with double quotes: url("…") , <img src="…"> , etc.

This might change or break SVGs that use " in character data, like inside <text> or aria-label or something. Try curly quotes ( “” ) or " instead.

FAQ

Don’t you need a charset in the MIME Type?

charset does nothing for Data URIs. The URI can only be the encoding of its parent file — it’s included in it!

Why lowercase the URL-encoded hex pairs?

It compresses slightly better. No, really. Using the same files from earlier:

Compression Uppercase ( %AF ) Lowercase ( %af ) gzip -9 12.978 kB 12.974 kB brotli -Z 10.988 kB 10.976 kB

I did say slightly.

Browser support