data: URI
This tool converts SVGs into the most compact, compressible
data: URI that SVG-supporting browsers tolerate. The results look like this (169 bytes):

ZpZXdCb3g9IjAgMCA1MCA1MCI+PHBhdGggZD0iTTIyIDM4VjUxTDMyIDMybDE5LTE5djEyQzQ0IDI2ID
QzIDEwIDM4IDAgNTIgMTUgNDkgMzkgMjIgMzh6Ii8+PC9zdmc+
Or the URL-encoded version other tools produce (256 bytes):
data:image/svg+xml;charset=US-ASCII,%3Csvg%20xmlns%3D%22http%3A%2F%2Fwww.w3.org%
2F2000%2Fsvg%22%20viewBox%3D%220%200%2050%2050%22%3E%3Cpath%20d%3D%22M22%2038V51
L32%2032l19-19v12C44%2026%2043%2010%2038%200%2052%2015%2049%2039%2022%2038z%22%2
F%3E%3C%2Fsvg%3E
For a more realistic example, I inlined the icons from the Open Iconic project into CSS files with the 3 above methods:
|Compression
|Base64
|Basic %-encoding
mini-svg-data-uri
|None
|96.459 kB
|103.268 kB
|76.583 kB
gzip -9
|17.902 kB
|13.780 kB
|12.974 kB
brotli -Z
|15.797 kB
|11.693 kB
|10.976 kB
Roughly 6% smaller compressed, but don't write off the ≈20% uncompressed savings either. Some browser caches decompress before store, and parsing time/memory usage scale linearly with uncompressed filesize.
var svgToMiniDataURI = require('mini-svg-data-uri');
var svg = '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 50 50"><path d="M22 38V51L32 32l19-19v12C44 26 43 10 38 0 52 15 49 39 22 38z"/></svg>';
var optimizedSVGDataURI = svgToMiniDataURI(svg);
// "data:image/svg+xml,%3csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' viewBox='0 0 50 50'%3e%3cpath d='M22 38V51L32 32l19-19v12C44 26 43 10 38 0 52 15 49 39 22 38z'/%3e%3c/svg%3e"
You can also try it in your browser at RunKit.
If you have it installed globally, or as some kind of dependency inside your project’s directory:
mini-svg-to-data-uri file.svg # writes to stdout
mini-svg-to-data-uri file.svg file.svg.uri # writes to the given output filename
Use
--help for more info.
This does not optimize the SVG source file. You’ll want svgo or its brother SVGOMG for that.
The default output does not work inside
srcset attributes. Use the
.toSrcset method for that:
var srcsetExample = html`
<picture>
<source srcset="${svgToMiniDataURI.toSrcset(svg)}">
<img src="${svgToMiniDataURI(svg)}">
</picture>`;
The resulting Data URI should be wrapped with double quotes:
url("…"),
<img src="…">, etc.
This might change or break SVGs that use
" in character data, like inside
<text> or
aria-label or something. Try curly quotes (
“”) or
" instead.
charset in the MIME Type?
charset does nothing for Data URIs. The URI can only be the encoding of its parent file — it’s included in it!
It compresses slightly better. No, really. Using the same files from earlier:
|Compression
|Uppercase (
%AF)
|Lowercase (
%af)
gzip -9
|12.978 kB
|12.974 kB
brotli -Z
|10.988 kB
|10.976 kB
I did say slightly.