Deprecated, see use-context-selector for optimized state subscribtion

A state store for React component.

Motivation

When you want to share a component's state to another one, a commom pattern in React world is lifting state up. But one problem of this pattern is performance, assume we have a component in following hierarchy:

<Parent> < ChildA /> < ChildB /> < ChildC /> </ Parent >

ChildA want to share state with ChildB , so you lifting ChildA 's state up to Parent . Now, when ChildA 's state changes, the whole Parent will rerender, includes ChildC which should not happen.

Redux do a good job at this situation throgh keeping all state in store, then component can subscribe state's changes, and only connected components will rerender. But redux + react-redux is overkill when you are writing a component library. So I wrote this little library, It's like Redux's store without "reducer" and "dispatch".

Example

See this demo online.

import { Provider, create, connect } from 'mini-store' ; class Counter extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .store = create({ count : 0 , }); } render() { return ( < Provider store = {this.store} > < div > < Buttons /> < Result /> </ div > </ Provider > ) } } @connect() class Buttons extends React . Component { handleClick = ( step ) => () => { const { store } = this .props; const { count } = store.getState(); store.setState({ count : count + step }); } render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.handleClick(1)} > + </ button > < button onClick = {this.handleClick(-1)} > - </ button > </ div > ); } } @connect( ( state ) => ({ count : state.count })) class Result extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div > {this.props.count} </ div > ); }; }

API

Creates a store that holds the state. initialState is plain object.

Makes the store available to the connect() calls in the component hierarchy below.

Connects a React component to the store. It works like Redux's connect , but only accept mapStateToProps . The connected component also receive store as a prop, you can call setState directly on store.

License

MIT