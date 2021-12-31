Deprecated, see use-context-selector for optimized state subscribtion
A state store for React component.
When you want to share a component's state to another one, a commom pattern in React world is lifting state up. But one problem of this pattern is performance, assume we have a component in following hierarchy:
<Parent>
<ChildA />
<ChildB />
<ChildC />
</Parent>
ChildA want to share state with
ChildB, so you lifting
ChildA's state up to
Parent. Now, when
ChildA's state changes, the whole
Parent will rerender, includes
ChildC which should not happen.
Redux do a good job at this situation throgh keeping all state in store, then component can subscribe state's changes, and only connected components will rerender. But
redux +
react-redux is overkill when you are writing a component library. So I wrote this little library, It's like Redux's store without "reducer" and "dispatch".
import { Provider, create, connect } from 'mini-store';
class Counter extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.store = create({
count: 0,
});
}
render() {
return (
<Provider store={this.store}>
<div>
<Buttons />
<Result />
</div>
</Provider>
)
}
}
@connect()
class Buttons extends React.Component {
handleClick = (step) => () => {
const { store } = this.props;
const { count } = store.getState();
store.setState({ count: count + step });
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.handleClick(1)}>+</button>
<button onClick={this.handleClick(-1)}>-</button>
</div>
);
}
}
@connect((state) => ({ count: state.count }))
class Result extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>{this.props.count}</div>
);
};
}
create(initialState)
Creates a store that holds the state.
initialState is plain object.
<Provider store>
Makes the store available to the connect() calls in the component hierarchy below.
connect(mapStateToProps)
Connects a React component to the store. It works like Redux's
connect, but only accept
mapStateToProps. The connected component also receive
store as a prop, you can call
setState directly on store.
MIT