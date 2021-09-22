The plugin writes CSS and JS asset paths for you automatically. It works with webpack 4 or higher.
It does not work with html-webpack-plugin plugins!
npm install mini-html-webpack-plugin
const { MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin } = require('mini-html-webpack-plugin');
const config = {
plugins: [
new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
// Optional, defaults to `index.html`
filename: 'demo.html',
// Optional
publicPath: 'demo/',
context: {
title: 'Webpack demo',
// Optional, defaults to `{ lang: 'en' }`
htmlAttributes: {
lang: 'en'
},
// Optional, any additional HTML attached within <head>
head: '',
// Optional, any additional HTML attached within <body>
body: '',
// Optional
cssAttributes: {
rel: 'preload',
as: 'style'
},
// Optional
jsAttributes: {
defer: true
}
},
// Optional, use this for choosing chunks to include to your page.
// See the expanded example below.
chunks: ['app']
})
]
};
It's possible to use
MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin to develop sites with multiple pages. It can be combined with webpack's bundle splitting so you can share common code across different pages.
To achieve this, you'll have to define
entry against each the code for each page and define
MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin to match them. In practice you might want to abstract this pairing but to give you the full idea, consider the example below.
const { MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin } = require('mini-html-webpack-plugin');
const config = {
entry: {
app: './app.js',
another: './another.js'
},
plugins: [
new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
filename: 'index.html',
chunks: ['app'],
}),
new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
filename: 'another.html',
chunks: ['another'],
},
],
};
const minify = require('html-minifier').minify;
const { MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin } = require('mini-html-webpack-plugin');
const config = {
plugins: [
new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
context: {
title: 'Minification demo'
},
template: (context) =>
minify(MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin.defaultTemplate(context))
})
]
};
Use @vxna/mini-html-webpack-template to add an app container div, a favicon, meta tags, inline JavaScript or CSS.
Or define a template function to generate your own code.
The template function may return a string or a
Promise resolving to a string.
const {
MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin,
generateAttributes,
generateCSSReferences,
generateJSReferences
} = require('mini-html-webpack-plugin');
const config = {
plugins: [
new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
filename: 'demo.html',
publicPath: 'demo/',
// `context` is available in `template` below
context: {
title: 'Webpack demo',
htmlAttributes: {
lang: 'en'
},
cssAttributes: {
rel: 'preload',
as: 'style'
},
jsAttributes: {
defer: true
}
},
template: ({
css,
js,
publicPath,
title,
htmlAttributes,
cssAttributes,
jsAttributes
}) => {
const htmlAttrs = generateAttributes(htmlAttributes);
const cssTags = generateCSSReferences({
files: css,
attributes: cssAttributes,
publicPath
});
const jsTags = generateJSReferences({
files: js,
attributes: jsAttributes,
publicPath
});
return `<!DOCTYPE html>
<html${htmlAttrs}>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>${title}</title>
${cssTags}
</head>
<body>
${jsTags}
</body>
</html>`;
}
})
]
};
MIT.