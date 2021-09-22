openbase logo
mini-html-webpack-plugin

by styleguidist
3.1.3 (see all)

A miniature version of html-webpack-plugin with only necessary features

Readme

mini-html-webpack-plugin: a miniature version of html-webpack-plugin with only necessary features

npm Build Status

The plugin writes CSS and JS asset paths for you automatically. It works with webpack 4 or higher.

It does not work with html-webpack-plugin plugins!

Usage

npm install mini-html-webpack-plugin

const { MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin } = require('mini-html-webpack-plugin');

const config = {
  plugins: [
    new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
      // Optional, defaults to `index.html`
      filename: 'demo.html',
      // Optional
      publicPath: 'demo/',
      context: {
        title: 'Webpack demo',
        // Optional, defaults to `{ lang: 'en' }`
        htmlAttributes: {
          lang: 'en'
        },
        // Optional, any additional HTML attached within <head>
        head: '',
        // Optional, any additional HTML attached within <body>
        body: '',
        // Optional
        cssAttributes: {
          rel: 'preload',
          as: 'style'
        },
        // Optional
        jsAttributes: {
          defer: true
        }
      },
      // Optional, use this for choosing chunks to include to your page.
      // See the expanded example below.
      chunks: ['app']
    })
  ]
};

Multiple pages

It's possible to use MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin to develop sites with multiple pages. It can be combined with webpack's bundle splitting so you can share common code across different pages.

To achieve this, you'll have to define entry against each the code for each page and define MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin to match them. In practice you might want to abstract this pairing but to give you the full idea, consider the example below.

const { MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin } = require('mini-html-webpack-plugin');

const config = {
  entry: {
    app: './app.js',
    another: './another.js'
  },
  plugins: [
    new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
      filename: 'index.html',
      chunks: ['app'],
    }),
    new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
      filename: 'another.html',
      chunks: ['another'],
    },
  ],
};

HTML minification

const minify = require('html-minifier').minify;
const { MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin } = require('mini-html-webpack-plugin');

const config = {
  plugins: [
    new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
      context: {
        title: 'Minification demo'
      },
      template: (context) =>
        minify(MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin.defaultTemplate(context))
    })
  ]
};

Custom templates

Use @vxna/mini-html-webpack-template to add an app container div, a favicon, meta tags, inline JavaScript or CSS.

Or define a template function to generate your own code.

The template function may return a string or a Promise resolving to a string.

const {
  MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin,
  generateAttributes,
  generateCSSReferences,
  generateJSReferences
} = require('mini-html-webpack-plugin');

const config = {
  plugins: [
    new MiniHtmlWebpackPlugin({
      filename: 'demo.html',
      publicPath: 'demo/',
      // `context` is available in `template` below
      context: {
        title: 'Webpack demo',
        htmlAttributes: {
          lang: 'en'
        },
        cssAttributes: {
          rel: 'preload',
          as: 'style'
        },
        jsAttributes: {
          defer: true
        }
      },
      template: ({
        css,
        js,
        publicPath,
        title,
        htmlAttributes,
        cssAttributes,
        jsAttributes
      }) => {
        const htmlAttrs = generateAttributes(htmlAttributes);

        const cssTags = generateCSSReferences({
          files: css,
          attributes: cssAttributes,
          publicPath
        });

        const jsTags = generateJSReferences({
          files: js,
          attributes: jsAttributes,
          publicPath
        });

        return `<!DOCTYPE html>
        <html${htmlAttrs}>
          <head>
            <meta charset="UTF-8">
            <title>${title}</title>
            ${cssTags}
          </head>
          <body>
            ${jsTags}
          </body>
        </html>`;
      }
    })
  ]
};

License

MIT.

