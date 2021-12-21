A simple plugin to dynamic change ant-design || ant-design-vue theme whether less or css.

🌍 Browser Support

Chrome 39.0+ ✔ Edge 12.0+ ✔ Firefox 30.0+ ✔ IE 11+ ✔ Safari 9.1+ ✔

📦 Install

npm install mini-dynamic-antd-theme or yarn add mini-dynamic-antd-theme

🔨 Usage && 🎆 Effects

import { changeAntdTheme } from 'mini-dynamic-antd-theme'; < div className = {styles.themeContainer} > Change theme： < span className = {styles.theme_color_pink} onClick = { () => changeAntdTheme('pink') } /> < span className = {styles.theme_color_green} onClick = { () => changeAntdTheme('green') } /> </ div >

< template > < div class = "theme-container" > Change Theme: < span @ click = "changeThemeColor('pink')" class = "theme-color-pink" /> < span @ click = "changeThemeColor('green')" class = "theme-color-green" /> </ div > </ template > < script > import { changeAntdTheme } from 'mini-dynamic-antd-theme' ; ... export default { name : 'App' , methods : { changeThemeColor (color) { changeAntdTheme(color) } } }; </ script >

More Example

How to change other element (not ant-design components) color?

The mini-dynamic-antd-theme will store the primary-color value in the localStorage named mini-dynamic-antd-theme-color after the theme color is changed.

document .getElementById( 'header_bar' ).style.backgroundColor = window .localStorage.getItem( 'mini-dynamic-antd-theme-color' );

🌞 Export

export Description changeAntdTheme param: (color, options) , change the antd theme. The options specific attributes are as follows： - storageName : This can be configured to set storageName when not using picker . - customCss : custom Css

🍎 Attention

This solution is easy to use, so it is prone to problems. We hope you can give us timely feedback. For example, if there is a problem with any component, we will fix the updated version as soon as possible.

After the version_4.0, ant-design has lots of changes. So the plugin could have some problems, you can find and give me a issue. I'll fix it as soon as possible.

🌈 More detail u can go to the dynamic-antd-theme