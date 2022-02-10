mingo

MongoDB query language for in-memory objects

Install

$ npm install mingo

Features

For documentation on using query operators see mongodb

Browse package docs for modules.

Usage

import mingo from "mingo" ; const mingo = require ( "mingo" );

The main module exports Aggregator , Query , aggregate() , find() , and remove() . Only Query and Projection operators are loaded by default when you require the main module. This is done using the side-effect module mingo/init/basic and automatically includes pipeline operators; $project , $skip , $limit , and $sort .

Loading Operators

MongoDB query library is huge and you may not need all the operators. If using this library on the server-side where bundle size is not a concern, you can load all operators as shown below.

import "mingo/init/system" ;

Or from the node CLI

node -r 'mingo/init/system' myscript.js

To support tree-shaking for client side bundles, you can import and register specific operators that will be used in your application.

ES6

import { useOperators, OperatorType } from "mingo/core" ; import { $trunc } from "mingo/operators/expression/trunc" ; import { $bucket } from "mingo/operators/pipeline/bucket" ; useOperators(OperatorType.EXPRESSION, { $trunc }); useOperators(OperatorType.PIPELINE, { $bucket });

ES5

const core = require ( "mingo/core" ); const $trunc = require ( "mingo/operators/expression/trunc" ).$trunc; const $bucket = require ( "mingo/operators/pipeline/bucket" ).$bucket; const useOperators = core.useOperators; const OperatorType = core.OperatorType; useOperators(OperatorType.EXPRESSION, { $trunc : $trunc }); useOperators(OperatorType.PIPELINE, { $bucket : $bucket });

Using query to test objects

import { Query } from "mingo" ; let query = new Query({ type : "homework" , score : { $gte : 50 }, }); query.test(doc);

Searching and Filtering

import { Query } from "mingo" ; let criteria = { score : { $gt : 10 } }; let query = new Query(criteria); let cursor = query.find(collection); cursor.sort({ student_id : 1 , score : -1 }).skip( 100 ).limit( 100 ); cursor.count(); while (cursor.hasNext()) { console .log(cursor.next()); } for ( let value of cursor) { console .log(value); } cursor.all();

Using $jsonSchema operator

To use the $jsonSchema operator, you must register your own JsonSchemaValidator in the options. No default implementation is provided out of the box so users can use a library with their preferred schema format.

The example below uses Ajv to implement schema validation.

import { RawObject } from "mingo/types" import { JsonSchemaValidator } from "mingo/core" import Ajv, { Schema } from "ajv" const jsonSchemaValidator: JsonSchemaValidator = ( s: RawObject ) => { const ajv = new Ajv(); const v = ajv.compile(s as Schema); return ( o: RawObject ) => (v(o) ? true : false ); }; const schema = { type : "object" , required : [ "item" , "qty" , "instock" ], properties : { item : { type : "string" }, qty : { type : "integer" }, size : { type : "object" , required : [ "uom" ], properties : { uom : { type : "string" }, h : { type : "number" }, w : { type : "number" }, }, }, instock : { type : "boolean" }, }, }; find(docs, { $jsonSchema : schema }, {}, { jsonSchemaValidator }).all();

Note: An error is thrown when the $jsonSchema operator is used without a the jsonSchemaValidator configured.

Aggregation Pipeline

import { Aggregator } from "mingo/aggregator" ; import { useOperators, OperatorType } from "mingo/core" ; import { $match, $group } from "mingo/operators/pipeline" ; import { $min } from "mingo/operators/accumulator" ; useOperators(OperatorType.PIPELINE, { $match, $group }); useOperators(OperatorType.ACCUMULATOR, { $min }); let agg = new Aggregator([ { $match : { type : "homework" } }, { $group : { _id : "$student_id" , score : { $min : "$score" } } }, { $sort : { _id : 1 , score : 1 } }, ]); let stream = agg.stream(collection); let result = agg.run(collection);

Options

Query and aggregation operations can be configured with options to enabled different features or customize how documents are processed. Some options are only relevant to specific operators and need not be specified if not required.

interface Options { readonly idKey?: string; readonly collation?: CollationSpec; readonly processingMode?: ProcessingMode; readonly useStrictMode?: boolean; readonly scriptEnabled?: boolean; readonly hashFunction?: HashFunction; readonly collectionResolver?: CollectionResolver; readonly jsonSchemaValidator?: JsonSchemaValidator; }

Differences from MongoDB

There is no concept of a collection. Input data is either an array of objects or a generator function to support streaming. Does not support server specific operators. E.g. $collStat , $planCacheStats , $listSessions . Does not support GeoJSON query operators. Does not support query operators; $comment , $meta , $text . Does not support aggregation expression operators; $toObjectId , $binarySize , bsonSize . Agregation pipeline operator $merge enforces unique constraint on the lookup field at runtime. Custom function evaluation operators; $where , $function , and $accumulator , do not accept strings as the function body. Custom function evaluation operators are enabled by default. They can be disabled with the scriptEnabled option. Custom function evaluation operator $accumulator does not support the merge option. The $jsonSchema operator requires the user to register their own validator using the jsonSchemaValidator option.

Benefits

Better alternative to writing custom code for transforming collection of objects

Quick validation of MongoDB queries without the need for a database

MongoDB query language is among the best in the market and is well documented

Contributing

Squash changes into one commit

Run npm test to build and execute unit tests

to build and execute unit tests Submit pull request

To validate correct behaviour and semantics of operators, you may also test against mongoplayground.net.

License

MIT