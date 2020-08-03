Mineral UI

Mineral UI is a design system and React component library for the web that lets you quickly build high-quality, accessible apps.

Project Goals

Consistent, thoughtful design

Accessible and inclusive

Performant

Responsive

Powerful and easy to develop with inside your app

Getting Started

Installation

Install the Mineral UI package and its dependencies.

npm install mineral-ui emotion-theming @emotion/core @emotion/is-prop-valid @emotion/styled react react-dom

or

yarn add mineral-ui emotion-theming @emotion/core @emotion/is-prop-valid @emotion/styled react react-dom

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import Button from 'mineral-ui/Button' ; import { ThemeProvider } from 'mineral-ui/themes' ; function App ( ) { return ( < ThemeProvider > < Button > Hello World </ Button > </ ThemeProvider > ); } render( < App /> , document.getElementById('app'));

Your app must be wrapped in a ThemeProvider at its root in order for the styles to apply correctly.

Also, please see our import syntax guide.

Open Sans Font

Mineral UI was designed around Open Sans. To get the components to look right, you will need to include this font in your project yourself or our styles will fall back to system fonts. To quickly include this font in your app, copy this code into the <head> of your HTML document.

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans:300,300i,400,400i,600,600i,700,700i,800,800i" rel = "stylesheet" >

For more options loading this font from Google, check out the Selected Family popup, in the specimen. You can also download the font file and serve it yourself if you'd like, but we'll leave that to you.

Styling

This project uses CSS-in-JS and Emotion for component styling. Refer to the styling page for details.

Questions

If you have read through the documentation but are still facing difficulties, we are happy to help. Please reproduce your error by forking our Mineral UI Starter and adding the relevant code there. Then, send us a message on the Flowdock "Mineral & Styleguide" Flow or open an issue including the relevant link.

Contributing

We welcome all contributors who abide by our Code of Conduct. Please see the Contributors Guide and Developer Docs for more details on submitting a PR, setting up a local dev environment, running tests, etc...

How You Can Help

All of the work for this project is accomplished via pull requests and issues. You can submit a PR or issue to:

Update components (PR)

Update tests (PR)

Improve documentation (PR)

Suggest a change/improvement/feature (issue)

Report a bug (issue)

Thank you for offering your time, expertise, and feedback. It’s greatly appreciated!

Versioning

Until this project reaches a 1.0 milestone, minor version numbers will simply be incremented during each release. The Changelog will continue to document the different types of updates, including any "breaking changes".

After the 1.0 milestone, this project will follow SemVer.

Browser Support

Mineral UI supports the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and Internet Explorer 11.

Roadmap

Future plans and high priority features and enhancements can be found on the Roadmap.

License

This project is licensed under the Apache 2.0 License — see the License file for details.