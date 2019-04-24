Miner wraps localhost tunelling services to easily expose your Node server to the web. As always installation is as easy as
npm install miner
The Miner service interface looks like this:
var miner = require('miner');
miner.<servicename>(configuration, function(error, url, process) {
error // -> An Error instance on errors
url // -> The tunnel URL
process // -> The ChildProcess object if applicable
});
See the ChildProcess documentation
for more information about the
process object.
Lets create the basic NodeJS HTTP server example and make it available to the web via Localtunnel:
var http = require('http');
var miner = require('miner');
var port = 1337;
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.writeHead(200, {'Content-Type': 'text/plain'});
res.end('Hello World\n');
}).listen(port, '127.0.0.1');
console.log('Server running at http://127.0.0.1:1337/');
miner.localtunnel({
port: port
}, function(error, url, process) {
if(error) {
console.log('ERROR', error);
return;
}
console.log('Your server is now available to the world at:');
console.log(url);
});
Just visit the url to see the server output.
The default tunnel is a dummy tunelling service that returns the URL for a given hostname and port. That way you can use the miner interface even when just connecting to a local server.
port - The port to share (default: none
80)
hostname - The hostname to use (default:
localhost)
useOsHostname - Use the system hostname if set to
true and
hostname is not set
var miner = require('miner');
miner.local({
port : 8080
}, function(error, url) {
url // -> http://localhost:8080
});
Localtunnel allows you to easily share a web service on your local development machine without messing with DNS and firewall settings. The following options are available:
subdomain A string value requesting a specific subdomain on the proxy server. Note You may not actually receive this name depending on availablily.
local_host Proxy to this hostname instead of
localhost. This will also cause the
Host header to be re-written to this value in proxied requests.
var miner = require('miner');
miner.localtunnel({
port : 8080
}, function(error, url, tunnel) {
tunnel.close();
});
The
tunnel instance returned to your callback emits the following events
|event
|args
|description
|error
|err
|fires when an error happens on the tunnel
|close
|fires when the tunnel has closed
The `tunnel instance has the following methods
|method
|args
|description
|close
|close the tunnel
BrowserStack is a cross browser testing tool. You need a Browserstack account with API access and have to provide your private key to the miner service. Unlike other services it will not provide a publicly acessible URL but the given URL will be accessible on your BrowserStack instances. The configuration is almost identical with the BrowserStackTunnel module which is used internally, additionally you can pass simply a port to tunnel.
key - Your browserstack command line tunnel key
hosts - An array of hosts to tunnel
port - The port to share (default:
80)
osxBin - optionally override the default bin directory for the OSX binary
linux32Bin - optionally override the default bin directory for the Linux 32 bit binary
linux64Bin - optionally override the default bin directory for the Linux 64 bit binary
jarFile - on other platforms, optionally override the default path to the BrowserStackTunnel.jar file
tunnelIdentifier - optionally set the -tunnelIdentifier option
skipCheck - optionally set the -skipCheck option
proxyUser - optionally set the proxy user
proxyPass - optionally set the proxy password
proxyPort - optionally set the proxy port
proxyHost - optionally set the proxy host
var miner = require('miner');
miner.browserstack({
port : 8080,
key: '<your API key>'
}, function(error, url, tunnel) {
tunnel.kill();
});
Pagekite is a reliable way to make localhost part of the Web. Sign up for the free one month trial here. To use the wrapper Pagekite needs to be installed and initialized with your user information. After that it can be initializedwith these optiosn:
name - Your pagekite username
domain - Your pagekite domain (default:
.pagekite.me)
port - The port to share (default:
80)
timeout - The timeout (in ms) after which the process will be killed if
it hasn't reported back a valid URL (default:
30000)
executable - The pagekite executable (default:
pagekite.py)
var miner = require('miner');
miner.pagekite({
name : 'myname',
port : 8080
}, function(error, url, tunnel) {
tunnel.kill();
});