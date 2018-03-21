A library to help your mineflayer bot find blocks in the 3D world.
See mineflayer.
var mineflayer = require('mineflayer');
var blockFinderPlugin = require('mineflayer-blockfinder')(mineflayer);
var bot = mineflayer.createBot({username: 'Player'});
// Install the plugin
bot.loadPlugin(blockFinderPlugin);
// Sample usage
bot.once('spawn', function() {
bot.findBlock({
point: bot.entity.position,
matching: 56,
maxDistance: 256,
count: 1,
}, function(err, blocks) {
if (err) {
return bot.chat('Error trying to find Diamond Ore: ' + err);
bot.quit('quitting');
return;
}
if (blocks.length) {
bot.chat('I found a Diamond Ore block at ' + blocks[0].position + '.');
bot.quit('quitting');
return;
} else {
bot.chat("I couldn't find any Diamond Ore blocks within 256.");
bot.quit('quitting');
return;
}
});
});
npm install mineflayer-blockfinder
Or clone and cd into the directory
npm install .
Windows: You will need to install:
Python 2.5+ (but < 3.0): https://www.python.org/downloads/
Visual C++ 2015 build tools: http://landinghub.visualstudio.com/visual-cpp-build-tools
A version of Visual Studio: https://www.visualstudio.com/vs/community/
An older version of OpenSSL (bitness needs to match your installation of nodejs)
** 64-bit: http://slproweb.com/download/Win64OpenSSL-1_0_2k.exe
** 32-bit: http://slproweb.com/download/Win32OpenSSL-1_0_2k.exe
Finds the nearest block(s) to the given point.
options - Additional options for the search:
point - The start position of the search.
matching - A function that returns true if the given block is a match. Also supports this value being a block id or array of block ids.
maxDistance - The furthest distance for the search, defaults to 64.
count - The number of blocks to find at most, defaults to 1.
callback - A callback function to get the result. Function signature:
function(err, arrayOfBlocks)
Finds the nearest block(s) to the given point synchronously.
options - See
bot.findBlock.