A library to help your mineflayer bot find blocks in the 3D world.

See mineflayer.

Usage

var mineflayer = require ( 'mineflayer' ); var blockFinderPlugin = require ( 'mineflayer-blockfinder' )(mineflayer); var bot = mineflayer.createBot({ username : 'Player' }); bot.loadPlugin(blockFinderPlugin); bot.once( 'spawn' , function ( ) { bot.findBlock({ point : bot.entity.position, matching : 56 , maxDistance : 256 , count : 1 , }, function ( err, blocks ) { if (err) { return bot.chat( 'Error trying to find Diamond Ore: ' + err); bot.quit( 'quitting' ); return ; } if (blocks.length) { bot.chat( 'I found a Diamond Ore block at ' + blocks[ 0 ].position + '.' ); bot.quit( 'quitting' ); return ; } else { bot.chat( "I couldn't find any Diamond Ore blocks within 256." ); bot.quit( 'quitting' ); return ; } }); });

Dependencies

Installation

npm install mineflayer-blockfinder

Or clone and cd into the directory

npm install .

Windows: You will need to install:

Python 2.5+ (but < 3.0): https://www.python.org/downloads/

Visual C++ 2015 build tools: http://landinghub.visualstudio.com/visual-cpp-build-tools

A version of Visual Studio: https://www.visualstudio.com/vs/community/

An older version of OpenSSL (bitness needs to match your installation of nodejs) ** 64-bit: http://slproweb.com/download/Win64OpenSSL-1_0_2k.exe ** 32-bit: http://slproweb.com/download/Win32OpenSSL-1_0_2k.exe

Documentation

Finds the nearest block(s) to the given point.

options - Additional options for the search: point - The start position of the search. matching - A function that returns true if the given block is a match. Also supports this value being a block id or array of block ids. maxDistance - The furthest distance for the search, defaults to 64. count - The number of blocks to find at most, defaults to 1.

- Additional options for the search: callback - A callback function to get the result. Function signature:

function (err, arrayOfBlocks)

Finds the nearest block(s) to the given point synchronously.

options - See bot.findBlock .

History

DiamondFinder tested working, fix another issue related to recursion.

Fix recursion issue (thanks to rom1504)

Added new OctahedronIterator class, a fast finder algorithm that always returns the closest block, and is comparable with the cube algorithm.

Reverted algorithm to use the old, fast cube algorithm.

Fix 'matching' option to allow for array of ids instead of crashing.