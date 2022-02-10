openbase logo
mineflayer

by PrismarineJS
3.11.2 (see all)

Create Minecraft bots with a powerful, stable, and high level JavaScript API.

Readme

Mineflayer

Create Minecraft bots with a powerful, stable, and high level JavaScript API, also usable from Python.

First time using Node.js? You may want to start with the tutorial. Know Python? Checkout some Python examples and try out Mineflayer on Google Colab.

Features

  • Supports Minecraft 1.8, 1.9, 1.10, 1.11, 1.12, 1.13, 1.14, 1.15, 1.16 and 1.17.
  • Entity knowledge and tracking.
  • Block knowledge. You can query the world around you. Milliseconds to find any block.
  • Physics and movement - handle all bounding boxes
  • Attacking entities and using vehicles.
  • Inventory management.
  • Crafting, chests, dispensers, enchantment tables.
  • Digging and building.
  • Miscellaneous stuff such as knowing your health and whether it is raining.
  • Activating blocks and using items.
  • Chat.

Roadmap

Checkout this page to see what our current projects are.

Installation

First install Node.js >= 14 from nodejs.org then:

npm install mineflayer

Documentation

linkdescription
tutorialBegin with Node.js and mineflayer
FAQ.mdGot a question ? go there first
api.md unstable_api.mdThe full API reference
history.mdThe changelog for mineflayer
examples/Checkout all the mineflayer examples

Contribute

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md and prismarine-contribute

Usage

Videos

A tutorial video explaining the basic set up process for a bot can be found here.

If you want to learn more, more video tutorials are there, and the corresponding source codes for those bots is there.

tutorial 1 tutorial 2 tutorial 3 tutorial 4

Getting Started

Without a version specified, the version of the server will be guessed automatically. Without auth specified, the mojang auth style will be guessed.

Echo Example

const mineflayer = require('mineflayer')

const bot = mineflayer.createBot({
  host: 'localhost', // minecraft server ip
  username: 'email@example.com', // minecraft username
  password: '12345678' // minecraft password, comment out if you want to log into online-mode=false servers
  // port: 25565,                // only set if you need a port that isn't 25565
  // version: false,             // only set if you need a specific version or snapshot (ie: "1.8.9" or "1.16.5"), otherwise it's set automatically
  // auth: 'mojang'              // only set if you need microsoft auth, then set this to 'microsoft'
})

bot.on('chat', (username, message) => {
  if (username === bot.username) return
  bot.chat(message)
})

// Log errors and kick reasons:
bot.on('kicked', console.log)
bot.on('error', console.log)

See what your bot is doing

Thanks to the prismarine-viewer project, it's possible to display in a browser window what your bot is doing. Just run npm install prismarine-viewer and add this to your bot:

const { mineflayer: mineflayerViewer } = require('prismarine-viewer')
bot.once('spawn', () => {
  mineflayerViewer(bot, { port: 3007, firstPerson: true }) // port is the minecraft server port, if first person is false, you get a bird's-eye view
})

And you'll get a live view looking like this:

viewer

More Examples

exampledescription
viewerDisplay your bot world view in the browser
pathfinderMake your bot go to any location automatically
chestUse chests, furnaces, dispensers, enchantment tables
diggerLearn how to create a simple bot that is capable of digging blocks
discordConnect a discord bot with a mineflayer bot
jumperLearn how to move, jump, ride vehicles, attack nearby entities
ansiDisplay your bot's chat with all of the chat colors shown in your terminal
guardMake a bot guard a defined area from nearby mobs
multiple-from-fileAdd a text file with accounts and have them all login

And many mores in the examples folder

Modules

A lot of the active development is happening inside of small npm packages which are used by mineflayer.

The Node Way™

"When applications are done well, they are just the really application-specific, brackish residue that can't be so easily abstracted away. All the nice, reusable components sublimate away onto github and npm where everybody can collaborate to advance the commons." — substack from "how I write modules"

Modules

These are the main modules that make up mineflayer:

moduledescription
minecraft-protocolParse and serialize minecraft packets, plus authentication and encryption.
minecraft-dataLanguage independent module providing minecraft data for minecraft clients, servers and libraries.
prismarine-physicsProvide the physics engine for minecraft entities
prismarine-chunkA class to hold chunk data for Minecraft
node-vec33d vector math with robust unit tests
prismarine-blockRepresent a minecraft block with its associated data
prismarine-chatA parser for a minecraft chat message (extracted from mineflayer)
node-yggdrasilNode.js library to interact with Mojang's authentication system, known as Yggdrasil
prismarine-worldThe core implementation of worlds for prismarine
prismarine-windowsRepresent minecraft windows
prismarine-itemRepresent a minecraft item with its associated data
prismarine-nbtAn NBT parser for node-minecraft-protocol
prismarine-recipeRepresent minecraft recipes
prismarine-biomeRepresent a minecraft biome with its associated data
prismarine-entityRepresent a minecraft entity

Debug

You can enable some protocol debugging output using DEBUG environment variable:

DEBUG="minecraft-protocol" node [...]

On windows :

set DEBUG=minecraft-protocol
node your_script.js

Third Party Plugins

Mineflayer is pluggable; anyone can create a plugin that adds an even higher level API on top of Mineflayer.

The most updated and useful are :

  • pathfinder - advanced A* pathfinding with a lot of configurable features
  • prismarine-viewer - simple web chunk viewer
  • web-inventory - web based inventory viewer
  • statemachine - A state machine API for more complex bot behaviors
  • Armor Manager - automatic armor management
  • Collect Block - Quick and simple block collection API.
  • Dashboard - Frontend dashboard for mineflayer bot
  • PVP - Easy API for basic PVP and PVE.
  • Auto Eat - Automatic eating of food.
  • Auto Crystal - Automatic placing & breaking of end crystals.
  • Tool - A utility for automatic tool/weapon selection with a high level API.
  • Hawkeye - A utility for using auto-aim with bows.

But also check out :

  • radar - web based radar interface using canvas and socket.io. YouTube Demo
  • blockfinder - find blocks in the 3D world
  • scaffold - get to a target destination even if you have to build or break blocks to do so. YouTube Demo
  • auto-auth - chat-based bot authentication
  • Bloodhound - determine who and what is responsible for damage to another entity
  • tps - get the current tps (processed tps)
  • panorama - take Panorama Images of your world

Projects Using Mineflayer

Testing

Testing everything

Simply run: npm test

Testing specific version

Run npm mocha_test -- -g <version>, where <version> is a minecraft version like 1.12, 1.15.2...

Testing specific test

Run npm mocha_test -- -g <test_name>, where <test_name> is a name of the test like bed, useChests, rayTrace...

License

MIT

