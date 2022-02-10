Mineflayer

Create Minecraft bots with a powerful, stable, and high level JavaScript API, also usable from Python.

First time using Node.js? You may want to start with the tutorial. Know Python? Checkout some Python examples and try out Mineflayer on Google Colab.

Features

Supports Minecraft 1.8, 1.9, 1.10, 1.11, 1.12, 1.13, 1.14, 1.15, 1.16 and 1.17.

Entity knowledge and tracking.

Block knowledge. You can query the world around you. Milliseconds to find any block.

Physics and movement - handle all bounding boxes

Attacking entities and using vehicles.

Inventory management.

Crafting, chests, dispensers, enchantment tables.

Digging and building.

Miscellaneous stuff such as knowing your health and whether it is raining.

Activating blocks and using items.

Chat.

Roadmap

Checkout this page to see what our current projects are.

Installation

First install Node.js >= 14 from nodejs.org then:

npm install mineflayer

Documentation

link description tutorial Begin with Node.js and mineflayer FAQ.md Got a question ? go there first api.md unstable_api.md The full API reference history.md The changelog for mineflayer examples/ Checkout all the mineflayer examples

Contribute

Please read CONTRIBUTING.md and prismarine-contribute

Usage

Videos

A tutorial video explaining the basic set up process for a bot can be found here.

If you want to learn more, more video tutorials are there, and the corresponding source codes for those bots is there.

Getting Started

Without a version specified, the version of the server will be guessed automatically. Without auth specified, the mojang auth style will be guessed.

Echo Example

const mineflayer = require ( 'mineflayer' ) const bot = mineflayer.createBot({ host : 'localhost' , username : 'email@example.com' , password : '12345678' }) bot.on( 'chat' , (username, message) => { if (username === bot.username) return bot.chat(message) }) bot.on( 'kicked' , console .log) bot.on( 'error' , console .log)

See what your bot is doing

Thanks to the prismarine-viewer project, it's possible to display in a browser window what your bot is doing. Just run npm install prismarine-viewer and add this to your bot:

const { mineflayer : mineflayerViewer } = require ( 'prismarine-viewer' ) bot.once( 'spawn' , () => { mineflayerViewer(bot, { port : 3007 , firstPerson : true }) })

And you'll get a live view looking like this:

More Examples

example description viewer Display your bot world view in the browser pathfinder Make your bot go to any location automatically chest Use chests, furnaces, dispensers, enchantment tables digger Learn how to create a simple bot that is capable of digging blocks discord Connect a discord bot with a mineflayer bot jumper Learn how to move, jump, ride vehicles, attack nearby entities ansi Display your bot's chat with all of the chat colors shown in your terminal guard Make a bot guard a defined area from nearby mobs multiple-from-file Add a text file with accounts and have them all login

And many mores in the examples folder

Modules

A lot of the active development is happening inside of small npm packages which are used by mineflayer.

The Node Way™

"When applications are done well, they are just the really application-specific, brackish residue that can't be so easily abstracted away. All the nice, reusable components sublimate away onto github and npm where everybody can collaborate to advance the commons." — substack from "how I write modules"

Modules

These are the main modules that make up mineflayer:

module description minecraft-protocol Parse and serialize minecraft packets, plus authentication and encryption. minecraft-data Language independent module providing minecraft data for minecraft clients, servers and libraries. prismarine-physics Provide the physics engine for minecraft entities prismarine-chunk A class to hold chunk data for Minecraft node-vec3 3d vector math with robust unit tests prismarine-block Represent a minecraft block with its associated data prismarine-chat A parser for a minecraft chat message (extracted from mineflayer) node-yggdrasil Node.js library to interact with Mojang's authentication system, known as Yggdrasil prismarine-world The core implementation of worlds for prismarine prismarine-windows Represent minecraft windows prismarine-item Represent a minecraft item with its associated data prismarine-nbt An NBT parser for node-minecraft-protocol prismarine-recipe Represent minecraft recipes prismarine-biome Represent a minecraft biome with its associated data prismarine-entity Represent a minecraft entity

Debug

You can enable some protocol debugging output using DEBUG environment variable:

DEBUG= "minecraft-protocol" node [...]

On windows :

set DEBUG =minecraft-protocol node your_script.js

Third Party Plugins

Mineflayer is pluggable; anyone can create a plugin that adds an even higher level API on top of Mineflayer.

The most updated and useful are :

pathfinder - advanced A* pathfinding with a lot of configurable features

prismarine-viewer - simple web chunk viewer

web-inventory - web based inventory viewer

statemachine - A state machine API for more complex bot behaviors

Armor Manager - automatic armor management

Collect Block - Quick and simple block collection API.

Dashboard - Frontend dashboard for mineflayer bot

PVP - Easy API for basic PVP and PVE.

Auto Eat - Automatic eating of food.

Auto Crystal - Automatic placing & breaking of end crystals.

Tool - A utility for automatic tool/weapon selection with a high level API.

Hawkeye - A utility for using auto-aim with bows.

But also check out :

radar - web based radar interface using canvas and socket.io. YouTube Demo

blockfinder - find blocks in the 3D world

scaffold - get to a target destination even if you have to build or break blocks to do so. YouTube Demo

auto-auth - chat-based bot authentication

Bloodhound - determine who and what is responsible for damage to another entity

tps - get the current tps (processed tps)

panorama - take Panorama Images of your world

Projects Using Mineflayer

Testing

Testing everything

Simply run: npm test

Testing specific version

Run npm mocha_test -- -g <version> , where <version> is a minecraft version like 1.12 , 1.15.2 ...

Testing specific test

Run npm mocha_test -- -g <test_name> , where <test_name> is a name of the test like bed , useChests , rayTrace ...

License

MIT