minecraft wrap

Download and wrap the vanilla minecraft server and client in node.js.

Install

To install a downloadMinecraft and a runMinecraft command line programs, run:

npm install -g minecraft-wrap

Usage

downloadMinecraft 1 .8 .8 1 .8 .8 .jar server runMinecraft [<minecraft dir>] [<version>] [<username>] [<password>] [<stop>]

See examples

API

download the vanilla server of version minecraftVersion jar file at filename .

It checks with a md5 hash that the file downloaded is correct and it doesn't download it if the destination file is already the correct file.

download the vanilla client of version minecraftVersion jar file at filename .

new WrapServer(MC_SERVER_JAR,MC_SERVER_PATH[,OPTIONS])

initialize a wrapper with jar MC_SERVER_JAR , store mc server file at MC_SERVER_PATH

OPTIONS is an object containing the following optional properties:

minMem : the minimum memory allocated to the minecraft server, default to 512

maxMem : the maximum memory allocated to the minecraft server, default to 512

doneRegex : the regex to check for the server message announcing the server has started, default to new RegExp(/\[Server thread\/INFO\]: Done/)

noOverride : don't override config files

javaPath : specify path to a java executable to use, by default it's just java

start the minecraft server with properties overrides propOverrides . Calls done when the server is started.

stop the minecraft server, calls done when the server is stopped.

delete the minecraft server data.

write line to the server.

the Wrap instance emit that event when the server write a line

new WrapClient(clientPath,version)

create a client wrapper instance

using clientPath as minecraft directory (or the default os specific path if undefined)

as minecraft directory (or the default os specific path if undefined) with minecraft version version (or the version of the selected profile if undefined)

prepare all the files requires for the minecraft client in the minecraft directory.

return a promise

authenticate the user using username and password . If these parameters are undefined, the selected user in the profile is used

return a promise

set the authentication information directly without contacting the mojang servers. playerName , uuid , accessToken and userProperties need to be provided.

start the client

return a promise that is resolved when the client is properly started

stop the client

return a promise that is resolved when the client is stopped

new LauncherDownload(mcPath,os="linux")

create a launcher downloader with mcPath as minecraft directory path

get the client jar, the assets, the libraries and extract the native libraries for the version version . return an object of arrays of the paths of the downloaded files

get and return a promise of the version list

get and save the version infos and return a promise of it

get and save the asset index and return a promise of it

get all the assets, save them and return a promise of an array of the paths

get the asset assetFile , save it and return a promise of its path

get the client jar, save it and return return a promise of its path

get the server jar, save it and return return a promise of its path

extract the natives files and return a promise to the path of the dir

get all the libraries, save them and return a promise of an array of the paths

Testing

The MC_SERVER_JAR environment variable must be defined and point the .jar location before calling npm test.