minecraft-wrap

by PrismarineJS
1.3.0 (see all)

Download and wrap the vanilla minecraft server and client in node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

minecraft wrap

NPM version Build Status

Download and wrap the vanilla minecraft server and client in node.js.

Install

To install a downloadMinecraft and a runMinecraft command line programs, run:

npm install -g minecraft-wrap

Usage

downloadMinecraft 1.8.8 1.8.8.jar server
runMinecraft [<minecraft dir>] [<version>] [<username>] [<password>] [<stop>]

See examples

API

download(minecraftVersion,filename,done)

download the vanilla server of version minecraftVersion jar file at filename.

It checks with a md5 hash that the file downloaded is correct and it doesn't download it if the destination file is already the correct file.

downloadClient(minecraftVersion,filename,done)

download the vanilla client of version minecraftVersion jar file at filename.

new WrapServer(MC_SERVER_JAR,MC_SERVER_PATH[,OPTIONS])

initialize a wrapper with jar MC_SERVER_JAR, store mc server file at MC_SERVER_PATH

OPTIONS is an object containing the following optional properties:

  • minMem : the minimum memory allocated to the minecraft server, default to 512
  • maxMem : the maximum memory allocated to the minecraft server, default to 512
  • doneRegex : the regex to check for the server message announcing the server has started, default to new RegExp(/\[Server thread\/INFO\]: Done/)
  • noOverride : don't override config files
  • javaPath : specify path to a java executable to use, by default it's just java

WrapServer.startServer(propOverrides, done)

start the minecraft server with properties overrides propOverrides. Calls done when the server is started.

WrapServer.stopServer(done)

stop the minecraft server, calls done when the server is stopped.

WrapServer.deleteServerData(done)

delete the minecraft server data.

WrapServer.writeServer(line)

write line to the server.

"line" (line)

the Wrap instance emit that event when the server write a line

new WrapClient(clientPath,version)

create a client wrapper instance

  • using clientPath as minecraft directory (or the default os specific path if undefined)
  • with minecraft version version (or the version of the selected profile if undefined)

WrapClient.prepare()

prepare all the files requires for the minecraft client in the minecraft directory.

return a promise

WrapClient.auth(username,password)

authenticate the user using username and password. If these parameters are undefined, the selected user in the profile is used

return a promise

WrapClient.setAuthInfo(playerName,uuid,accessToken,userProperties)

set the authentication information directly without contacting the mojang servers. playerName, uuid, accessToken and userProperties need to be provided.

WrapClient.start()

start the client

return a promise that is resolved when the client is properly started

WrapClient.stop()

stop the client

return a promise that is resolved when the client is stopped

new LauncherDownload(mcPath,os="linux")

create a launcher downloader with mcPath as minecraft directory path

LauncherDownload.getWholeClient(version)

get the client jar, the assets, the libraries and extract the native libraries for the version version. return an object of arrays of the paths of the downloaded files

LauncherDownload.getVersionsList()

get and return a promise of the version list

LauncherDownload.getVersionInfos(version)

get and save the version infos and return a promise of it

LauncherDownload.getAssetIndex(version)

get and save the asset index and return a promise of it

LauncherDownload.getAllAssets(version)

get all the assets, save them and return a promise of an array of the paths

LauncherDownload.getAsset(assetFile,version)

get the asset assetFile, save it and return a promise of its path

LauncherDownload.getClient(version, [path])

get the client jar, save it and return return a promise of its path

LauncherDownload.getServer(version, [path])

get the server jar, save it and return return a promise of its path

LauncherDownload.extractNatives(version)

extract the natives files and return a promise to the path of the dir

LauncherDownload.getLibraries(version)

get all the libraries, save them and return a promise of an array of the paths

Testing

The MC_SERVER_JAR environment variable must be defined and point the .jar location before calling npm test.

