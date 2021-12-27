Download and wrap the vanilla minecraft server and client in node.js.
To install a downloadMinecraft and a runMinecraft command line programs, run:
npm install -g minecraft-wrap
downloadMinecraft 1.8.8 1.8.8.jar server
runMinecraft [<minecraft dir>] [<version>] [<username>] [<password>] [<stop>]
See examples
download the vanilla server of version
minecraftVersion jar file at
filename.
It checks with a md5 hash that the file downloaded is correct and it doesn't download it if the destination file is already the correct file.
download the vanilla client of version
minecraftVersion jar file at
filename.
initialize a wrapper with jar
MC_SERVER_JAR, store mc server file at
MC_SERVER_PATH
OPTIONS is an object containing the following optional properties:
new RegExp(/\[Server thread\/INFO\]: Done/)
java
start the minecraft server with properties overrides
propOverrides. Calls
done when the server is started.
stop the minecraft server, calls
done when the server is stopped.
delete the minecraft server data.
write
line to the server.
the Wrap instance emit that event when the server write a line
create a client wrapper instance
clientPath as minecraft directory (or the default os specific path if undefined)
version (or the version of the selected profile if undefined)
prepare all the files requires for the minecraft client in the minecraft directory.
return a promise
authenticate the user using
username and
password.
If these parameters are undefined, the selected user in the profile is used
return a promise
set the authentication information directly without contacting the mojang servers.
playerName,
uuid,
accessToken and
userProperties need to be provided.
start the client
return a promise that is resolved when the client is properly started
stop the client
return a promise that is resolved when the client is stopped
create a launcher downloader with
mcPath as minecraft directory path
get the client jar, the assets, the libraries and extract the native libraries for the version
version.
return an object of arrays of the paths of the downloaded files
get and return a promise of the version list
get and save the version infos and return a promise of it
get and save the asset index and return a promise of it
get all the assets, save them and return a promise of an array of the paths
get the asset
assetFile, save it and return a promise of its path
get the client jar, save it and return return a promise of its path
get the server jar, save it and return return a promise of its path
extract the natives files and return a promise to the path of the dir
get all the libraries, save them and return a promise of an array of the paths
The MC_SERVER_JAR environment variable must be defined and point the .jar location before calling npm test.