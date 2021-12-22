This project is complete for now.

MCLC (Minecraft Launcher Core) is a NodeJS solution for launching modded and vanilla Minecraft without having to download and format everything yourself. Basically a core for your Electron or script based launchers.

Getting support

Since people seem to use this, I've created a Discord server for anyone who needs to get in contact with me or get help!

Installing

npm i minecraft-launcher-core

Standard Example

const { Client, Authenticator } = require ( 'minecraft-launcher-core' ); const launcher = new Client(); let opts = { clientPackage : null , authorization : Authenticator.getAuth( "username" , "password" ), root : "./minecraft" , version : { number : "1.14" , type : "release" }, memory : { max : "6G" , min : "4G" } } launcher.launch(opts); launcher.on( 'debug' , (e) => console .log(e)); launcher.on( 'data' , (e) => console .log(e));

Documentation

Client Functions

Function Type Description launch Promise Launches the client with the specified options as a parameter. Returns child the process

launch

Parameter Type Description Required options.clientPackage String Path or URL to the client package zip file. Do not rehost Minecraft, it's against ToS. False options.removePackage Boolean Option to remove the client package zip file after its finished extracting. False options.installer String Path to installer being executed. False options.root String Path where you want the launcher to work in. like C:/Users/user/AppData/Roaming/.mc , True options.os String windows, osx or linux. MCLC will auto determine the OS if this field isn't provided. False options.customLaunchArgs Array Array of custom Minecraft arguments you want to add. False options.customArgs Array Array of custom Java arguments you want to add. False options.version.number String Minecraft version that is going to be launched. True options.version.type String Any string. The actual Minecraft launcher uses release and snapshot . True options.version.custom String The name of the folder, jar file, and version json in the version folder. False options.memory.max String Max amount of memory being used by Minecraft. True options.memory.min String Min amount of memory being used by Minecraft. True options.forge String Path to Forge Jar. (Versions below 1.13 should be the "universal" jar while versions above 1.13+ should be the "installer" jar) False options.javaPath String Path to the JRE executable file, will default to java if not entered. False options.server.host String Host url to the server, don't include the port. False options.server.port String Port of the host url, will default to 25565 if not entered. False options.proxy.host String Host url to the proxy, don't include the port. False options.proxy.port String Port of the host proxy, will default to 8080 if not entered. False options.proxy.username String Username for the proxy. False options.proxy.password String Password for the proxy. False options.timeout Integer Timeout on download requests. False options.window.width String Width of the Minecraft Client False options.window.height String Height of the Minecraft Client. False options.window.fullscreen Boolean Fullscreen the Minecraft Client. False options.overrides Object Json object redefining paths for better customization. Example below. False

IF YOU'RE NEW TO MCLC, LET IT HANDLE EVERYTHING! DO NOT USE OVERRIDES!

let opts = { otherOps..., overrides : { gameDirectory : '' , minecraftJar : '' , versionJson : '' , directory : '' , natives : '' , assetRoot : '' , libraryRoot : '' , cwd : '' , detached : true , classes : [], minArgs : 11 , maxSockets : 2 , url : { meta : 'https://launchermeta.mojang.com' , resource : 'https://resources.download.minecraft.net' , mavenForge : 'http://files.minecraftforge.net/maven/' , defaultRepoForge : 'https://libraries.minecraft.net/' , fallbackMaven : 'https://search.maven.org/remotecontent?filepath=' }, fw : { baseUrl : 'https://github.com/ZekerZhayard/ForgeWrapper/releases/download/' , version : '1.5.1' , sh1 : '90104e9aaa8fbedf6c3d1f6d0b90cabce080b5a9' , size : 29892 , }, logj4ConfigurationFile : '' } }

Notes

Custom

If you are loading up a client outside of vanilla Minecraft or Forge (Optifine and for an example), you'll need to download the needed files yourself if you don't provide downloads url downloads like Forge and Fabric. If no version jar is specified, MCLC will default back to the normal MC jar so mods like Fabric work.

Installer

This runs an executable with specified launch arguments. Was used to support Forge 1.13 before ForgeWrapper.

Authentication

MCLC's authenticator module does not support Microsoft authentication. You will need to use a library like MSMC. If you weant to create your own solution, the following is the authorization JSON object format.

{ access_token : '' , client_token : '' , uuid : '' , name : '' , user_properties : '{}' , meta : { type : 'mojang' || 'msa' , demo : true || false , xuid : '' , clientId : '' } }

Authenticator Functions

getAuth

Parameter Type Description Required username String Email or username True password String Password for the Mojang account being used if online mode. False client_token String Client token that will be used. If one is not specified, one will be generated False

Parameter Type Description Required access_token String Token being checked if it can be used to login with (online mode). True client_token String Client token being checked to see if there was a change of client (online mode). True

refreshAuth

Parameter Type Description Required access_token String Token being checked if it can be used to login with (online mode). True client_token String Token being checked if it's the same client that the access_token was created from. True

Parameter Type Description Required access_token String Token being checked if it can be used to login with (online mode). True client_token String Token being checked if it's the same client that the access_token was created from. True

signOut

Parameter Type Description Required username String Username used to login with True password String Password used to login with True

changeApiUrl

Parameter Type Description Required url String New URL that MCLC will make calls to authenticate the login. True

Events

Event Name Type Description arguments Object Emitted when launch arguments are set for the Minecraft Jar. data String Emitted when information is returned from the Minecraft Process close Integer Code number that is returned by the Minecraft Process package-extract null Emitted when clientPackage finishes being extracted download String Emitted when a file successfully downloads download-status Object Emitted when data is received while downloading debug String Emitted when functions occur, made to help debug if errors occur progress Object Emitted when files are being downloaded in order. (Assets, Forge, Natives, Classes)

What should it look like running from console?

The pid is printed in console after the process is launched.

Contributors

