MCLC (Minecraft Launcher Core) is a NodeJS solution for launching modded and vanilla Minecraft without having to download and format everything yourself. Basically a core for your Electron or script based launchers.
npm i minecraft-launcher-core
const { Client, Authenticator } = require('minecraft-launcher-core');
const launcher = new Client();
let opts = {
clientPackage: null,
// For production launchers, I recommend not passing
// the getAuth function through the authorization field and instead
// handling authentication outside before you initialize
// MCLC so you can handle auth based errors and validation!
authorization: Authenticator.getAuth("username", "password"),
root: "./minecraft",
version: {
number: "1.14",
type: "release"
},
memory: {
max: "6G",
min: "4G"
}
}
launcher.launch(opts);
launcher.on('debug', (e) => console.log(e));
launcher.on('data', (e) => console.log(e));
|Function
|Type
|Description
launch
|Promise
|Launches the client with the specified
options as a parameter. Returns child the process
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
options.clientPackage
|String
|Path or URL to the client package zip file. Do not rehost Minecraft, it's against ToS.
|False
options.removePackage
|Boolean
|Option to remove the client package zip file after its finished extracting.
|False
options.installer
|String
|Path to installer being executed.
|False
options.root
|String
|Path where you want the launcher to work in. like
C:/Users/user/AppData/Roaming/.mc,
|True
options.os
|String
|windows, osx or linux. MCLC will auto determine the OS if this field isn't provided.
|False
options.customLaunchArgs
|Array
|Array of custom Minecraft arguments you want to add.
|False
options.customArgs
|Array
|Array of custom Java arguments you want to add.
|False
options.version.number
|String
|Minecraft version that is going to be launched.
|True
options.version.type
|String
|Any string. The actual Minecraft launcher uses
release and
snapshot.
|True
options.version.custom
|String
|The name of the folder, jar file, and version json in the version folder.
|False
options.memory.max
|String
|Max amount of memory being used by Minecraft.
|True
options.memory.min
|String
|Min amount of memory being used by Minecraft.
|True
options.forge
|String
|Path to Forge Jar. (Versions below 1.13 should be the "universal" jar while versions above 1.13+ should be the "installer" jar)
|False
options.javaPath
|String
|Path to the JRE executable file, will default to
java if not entered.
|False
options.server.host
|String
|Host url to the server, don't include the port.
|False
options.server.port
|String
|Port of the host url, will default to
25565 if not entered.
|False
options.proxy.host
|String
|Host url to the proxy, don't include the port.
|False
options.proxy.port
|String
|Port of the host proxy, will default to
8080 if not entered.
|False
options.proxy.username
|String
|Username for the proxy.
|False
options.proxy.password
|String
|Password for the proxy.
|False
options.timeout
|Integer
|Timeout on download requests.
|False
options.window.width
|String
|Width of the Minecraft Client
|False
options.window.height
|String
|Height of the Minecraft Client.
|False
options.window.fullscreen
|Boolean
|Fullscreen the Minecraft Client.
|False
options.overrides
|Object
|Json object redefining paths for better customization. Example below.
|False
let opts = {
otherOps...,
overrides: {
gameDirectory: '', // where the game process generates folders like saves and resource packs.
minecraftJar: '',
versionJson: '',
directory: '', // where the Minecraft jar and version json are located.
natives: '', // native directory path.
assetRoot: '',
libraryRoot: '',
cwd: '', // working directory of the java process.
detached: true, // whether or not the client is detached from the parent / launcher.
classes: [], // all class paths are required if you use this.
minArgs: 11, // The amount of launch arguments specified in the version file before it adds the default again
maxSockets: 2, // max sockets for downloadAsync.
// The following is for launcher developers located in countries that have the Minecraft and Forge resource servers
// blocked for what ever reason. They obviously need to mirror the formatting of the original JSONs / file structures.
url: {
meta: 'https://launchermeta.mojang.com', // List of versions.
resource: 'https://resources.download.minecraft.net', // Minecraft resources.
mavenForge: 'http://files.minecraftforge.net/maven/', // Forge resources.
defaultRepoForge: 'https://libraries.minecraft.net/', // for Forge only, you need to redefine the library url
// in the version json.
fallbackMaven: 'https://search.maven.org/remotecontent?filepath='
},
// The following is options for which version of ForgeWrapper MCLC uses. This allows us to launch modern Forge.
fw: {
baseUrl: 'https://github.com/ZekerZhayard/ForgeWrapper/releases/download/',
version: '1.5.1',
sh1: '90104e9aaa8fbedf6c3d1f6d0b90cabce080b5a9',
size: 29892,
},
logj4ConfigurationFile: ''
}
}
If you are loading up a client outside of vanilla Minecraft or Forge (Optifine and for an example), you'll need to download the needed files yourself if you don't provide downloads url downloads like Forge and Fabric. If no version jar is specified, MCLC will default back to the normal MC jar so mods like Fabric work.
This runs an executable with specified launch arguments. Was used to support Forge 1.13 before ForgeWrapper.
MCLC's authenticator module does not support Microsoft authentication. You will need to use a library like MSMC. If you weant to create your own solution, the following is the authorization JSON object format.
{
access_token: '',
client_token: '',
uuid: '',
name: '',
user_properties: '{}',
meta: {
type: 'mojang' || 'msa',
demo: true || false,
// properties only exists for specific Minecraft versions.
xuid: '',
clientId: ''
}
}
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
username
|String
|Email or username
|True
password
|String
|Password for the Mojang account being used if online mode.
|False
client_token
|String
|Client token that will be used. If one is not specified, one will be generated
|False
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
access_token
|String
|Token being checked if it can be used to login with (online mode).
|True
client_token
|String
|Client token being checked to see if there was a change of client (online mode).
|True
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
access_token
|String
|Token being checked if it can be used to login with (online mode).
|True
client_token
|String
|Token being checked if it's the same client that the access_token was created from.
|True
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
access_token
|String
|Token being checked if it can be used to login with (online mode).
|True
client_token
|String
|Token being checked if it's the same client that the access_token was created from.
|True
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
username
|String
|Username used to login with
|True
password
|String
|Password used to login with
|True
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|Required
url
|String
|New URL that MCLC will make calls to authenticate the login.
|True
|Event Name
|Type
|Description
arguments
|Object
|Emitted when launch arguments are set for the Minecraft Jar.
data
|String
|Emitted when information is returned from the Minecraft Process
close
|Integer
|Code number that is returned by the Minecraft Process
package-extract
|null
|Emitted when
clientPackage finishes being extracted
download
|String
|Emitted when a file successfully downloads
download-status
|Object
|Emitted when data is received while downloading
debug
|String
|Emitted when functions occur, made to help debug if errors occur
progress
|Object
|Emitted when files are being downloaded in order. (Assets, Forge, Natives, Classes)
The
pid is printed in console after the process is launched.
