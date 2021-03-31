NOTE: This project is now under limited maintenance.
JavaScript port of Sprockets (v2.10.0). It features same declarative dependency management (with exactly same language) for CSS and JavaScript and preprocessor pipeline. Mincer allows you to write assets in the languages like: CoffeeScript, LESS, Stylus and others. Moreover mincer has advanced built-in features, not available in sprockets:
See Sprockets, Mincer API Documentation and Mincer examples for more details.
Supported engines are described in Wiki. If you wish to add new engine support - read tutorial. Also you can search existing extensions in npm.
If your project is using
autoprefixer or
csswring processors:
csswring to >=4.x and
autoprefixer to >= 6.x
autoprefixer-core package, replace it with
autoprefixer
postcss >= 4.1
Install Mincer from npm registry:
$ npm install mincer
To use Mincer from CLI, you will need to install it globally:
$ npm install mincer -g
Usage is really simple (see
mincer -h for details):
$ mincer --include assets/javascripts \
--include assets/stylesheets \
--output public/assets \
application.js application.css
If you are using mincer CLI often, you would probably want to "preset" some of
the options/arguments for your project. Just create
.mincerrc file and put
argument you want in it. For example:
--include assets/javascripts --include assets/stylesheets --output public/assets
You'll need an instance of the
Mincer.Environment class to
access and serve assets from your application.
The
Environment has methods for retrieving and serving assets, manipulating
the load path, and registering processors. It is also used by
Mincer.Server
which can be mounted directly as
request event handler of
http.Server or
as
connect middleware.
The load paths is an ordered list of directories that Mincer uses to search for assets.
In the simplest case, a Mincers environment's load path will consist of a single directory containing your application's asset source files. When mounted, server will serve assets from this directory as if they were static files in your public root.
The power of the load path is that it lets you organize your source files into multiple directories -- even directories that live outside your application -- and combine those directories into a single virtual filesystem. That means you can easily bundle JavaScript, CSS and images into a library and import them into your application.
To add a directory to your environment's load path, use the
appendPath and
prependPath methods. Directories at the beginning of the load path have
precedence over subsequent directories.
environment = new Mincer.Environment();
environment.appendPath('app/assets/javascripts');
environment.appendPath('lib/assets/javascripts');
environment.appendPath('vendor/assets/jquery');
In general, you should append to the path by default and reserve prepending for cases where you need to override existing assets.
Once you've set up your environment's load path, you can mount the environment as a server and request assets via HTTP. You can also access assets programmatically from within your application.
Assets in Mincer are always referenced by their logical path.
The logical path is the path of the asset source file relative to its
containing directory in the load path. For example, if your load path
contains the directory
app/assets/javascripts:
|Asset source file
|Logical path
|app/assets/javascripts/application.js
|application.js
|app/assets/javascripts/models/project.js
|models/project.js
In this way, all directories in the load path are merged to create a virtual filesystem whose entries are logical paths.
When you mount an environment, all of its assets are accessible as
logical paths underneath the mount point. For example, if you mount
your environment at
/assets and request the URL
/assets/application.js,
Mincer will search your load path for the file named
application.js
and serve it.
var connect = require('connect');
var Mincer = require('mincer');
var environment = new Mincer.Environment();
environment.appendPath('app/assets/javascripts');
environment.appendPath('app/assets/stylesheets');
var app = connect();
app.use('/assets', Mincer.createServer(environment));
app.use(function (req, res) {
// your application here...
});
You can use the
findAsset method to retrieve an asset from a Mincers
environment. Pass it a logical path and you'll get a
BundledAsset
instance back.
Call
toString on the resulting asset to access its contents,
length to
get its length in bytes,
mtime to query its last-modified time, and
pathname to get its full path on the filesystem.
var asset = environment.findAsset('application.js');
asset.toString(); // resulting contents
asset.length; // length in bytes
asset.mtime; // last modified time
asset.pathname; // full path on the filesystem
Asset source files can be written in another language, like Stylus or CoffeeScript, and automatically compiled to CSS or JavaScript by Mincer. Compilers for these languages are called engines.
Engines are specified by additional extensions on the asset source
filename. For example, a CSS file written in Stylus might have the name
layout.css.styl, while a JavaScript file written in CoffeeScript
might have the name
dialog.js.coffee.
Stylus is a revolutionary new language, providing an efficient, dynamic, and expressive way to generate CSS. Supporting both an indented syntax and regular CSS style.
If the
stylus Node module is available to your application, you can use Stylus
to write CSS assets in Mincer. Use the extension
.css.styl.
LESS extends CSS with dynamic behavior such as variables, mixins, operations and functions.
If the
less Node module is available to your application, you can use LESS
to write CSS assets in Mincer. Use the extension
.css.less.
Sass is an extension of CSS3, adding nested rules, variables, mixins, selector inheritance, and more.
If the
node-sass Node module is available to your application, you can use Sass
to write CSS assets in Mincer. Use the extension
.css.sass or
.css.scss.
CoffeeScript is a language that compiles to the "good parts" of JavaScript, featuring a cleaner syntax with array comprehensions, classes, and function binding.
If the
coffee-script Node module is available to your application, you can use
CoffeeScript to write JavaScript assets in Mincer.
Use the extension
.js.coffee.
Mincer supports JavaScript templates for client-side rendering of strings or
markup. JavaScript templates have the special format extension
.jst and are
compiled to JavaScript functions.
When loaded, a JavaScript template function can be accessed by its logical path
as a property on the global
JST object. Invoke a template function to render
the template as a string. The resulting string can then be inserted into the DOM.
// templates/hello.jst.jade
div Hello, #{ name }!
// application.js
//= require templates/hello
$("#hello").html(JST["templates/hello"]({ name: "Sam" }));
Mincer supports one template languages: Jade.
If
jade Node module is available to your application, you can use Jade
templates in Mincer. Jade templates have the extension
.jst.jade. To use
compiled templates you will need to require Jade runtime before
calling renderer functions.
Note see macros description for more convenient alternative.
Mincer provides an EJS engine for preprocessing assets using
embedded JavaScript code. Append
.ejs to a CSS or JavaScript asset's
filename to enable the EJS engine.
You will need
ejs Node module available to your application.
Note: Mincer processes multiple engine extensions in order from
right to left, so you can use multiple engines with a single
asset. For example, to have a CoffeeScript asset that is first
preprocessed with EJS, use the extension
.js.coffee.ejs.
JavaScript code embedded in an asset is evaluated in the context of a
Mincer.Context instance for the given asset. Common uses for EJS include:
data: URI with the
asset_data_uri helper
asset_path
helper (you must register your own helper for this purpose, but
it's dead simple).
Mincer provides an easy way to add your own helpers for engines:
environment.registerHelper('version', function () {
var path = require('path');
return require( path.join(__dirname, '/package.json') ).version;
});
Now, you can call that helper with EJS like this:
var APP = window.APP = {version: '<%= version() %>'};
NOTICE Helpers currently work for EJS and Stylus only. So to use them with Less you will need to add EJS engine as well:
// file: foobar.less.ejs
.btn {
background: url('<%= asset_path('bg.png') %>');
}
This feature is designed as simple alternative to EJS, that does not requires
additional extention and does not break language syntax. When enabled, any
'$$ expression $$' or
"$$ expression $$" pattern will be replaced with
evaluated expression value. In expression you can write JS code and use
registered helpers. Macros are off by default. You should enable those for
particular extensions:
Mincer.MacroProcessor.configure(['.js', '.css']);
You can create asset bundles -- ordered concatenations of asset source files -- by specifying dependencies in a special comment syntax at the top of each source file.
Mincer reads these comments, called directives, and processes them to recursively build a dependency graph. When you request an asset with dependencies, the dependencies will be included in order at the top of the file.
Mincer runs the directive processor on each CSS and JavaScript
source file. The directive processor scans for comment lines beginning
with
= in comment blocks at the top of the file.
//= require jquery
//= require jquery-ui
//= require backbone
//= require_tree .
The first word immediately following
= specifies the directive
name. Any words following the directive name are treated as
arguments. Arguments may be placed in single or double quotes if they
contain spaces, similar to commands in the Unix shell.
Note: Non-directive comment lines will be preserved in the final asset, but directive comments are stripped after processing. Mincer will not look for directives in comment blocks that occur after the first line of code.
The directive processor understands comment blocks in three formats:
/* Multi-line comment blocks (CSS, Stylus, JavaScript)
*= require foo
*/
// Single-line comment blocks (Stylus, JavaScript)
//= require foo
# Single-line comment blocks (CoffeeScript)
#= require foo
You can use the following directives to declare dependencies in asset source files.
For directives that take a path argument, you may specify either a
logical path or a relative path. Relative paths begin with
./ and
reference files relative to the location of the current file.
require Directive
require path inserts the contents of the asset source file
specified by path. If the file is required multiple times, it will
appear in the bundle only once.
include Directive
include path works like
require, but inserts the contents of the
specified source file even if it has already been included or
required.
require_directory Directive
require_directory path requires all source files of the same
format in the directory specified by path. Files are required in
alphabetical order.
require_tree Directive
require_tree path works like
require_directory, but operates
recursively to require all files in all subdirectories of the
directory specified by path.
require_self Directive
require_self tells Mincer to insert the body of the current
source file before any subsequent
require or
include directives.
depend_on Directive
depend_on path declares a dependency on the given path without
including it in the bundle. This is useful when you need to expire an
asset's cache in response to a change in another file.
stub Directive
stub path allows dependency to be excluded from the asset bundle.
The path must be a valid asset and may or may not already be part
of the bundle. Once stubbed, it is blacklisted and can't be brought
back by any other
require.
Great thanks to Sam Stephenson and Joshua Peek for the Sprockets, the most awesome and powerfull web assets processor I ever used, and which became a great source of inspiration (and model of almost all logic behind Mincer). Special thanks to Joshua for his assistance in hacking into Sprockets sources.
Aleksey V Zapparov (follow @zapparov on twitter).
Copyright (c) 2012 Vitaly Puzrin
Released under the MIT license. See LICENSE for details.