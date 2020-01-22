openbase logo
min

minami

by Nijiko Yonskai
1.2.3

💅 Clean and minimal JSDoc 3 Template / Theme

Readme

Minami

A clean, responsive documentation template theme for JSDoc 3.

Minami Screenshot

Uses

Install

$ npm install --save-dev minami

Usage

Clone repository to your designated jsdoc template directory, then:

$ jsdoc entry-file.js -t path/to/minami

Node.js Dependency

In your projects package.json file add a generate script:

"scripts": {
  "generate-docs": "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc --configure .jsdoc.json --verbose"
}

In your .jsdoc.json file, add a template option.

"opts": {
  "template": "node_modules/minami"
}

Example JSDoc Config

{
    "tags": {
        "allowUnknownTags": true,
        "dictionaries": ["jsdoc"]
    },
    "source": {
        "include": ["lib", "package.json", "README.md"],
        "includePattern": ".js$",
        "excludePattern": "(node_modules/|docs)"
    },
    "plugins": [
        "plugins/markdown"
    ],
    "templates": {
        "cleverLinks": false,
        "monospaceLinks": true,
        "useLongnameInNav": false,
        "showInheritedInNav": true
    },
    "opts": {
        "destination": "./docs/",
        "encoding": "utf8",
        "private": true,
        "recurse": true,
        "template": "./node_modules/minami"
    }
}

Specifying a number for useLongnameInNav it will be the max number of path elements to show in nav (starting from Class).

License

Licensed under the Apache2 license.

