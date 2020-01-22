Minami

A clean, responsive documentation template theme for JSDoc 3.

Uses

Install

$ npm install --save-dev minami

Usage

Clone repository to your designated jsdoc template directory, then:

$ jsdoc entry-file.js -t path/to/minami

Node.js Dependency

In your projects package.json file add a generate script:

"scripts" : { "generate-docs" : "node_modules/.bin/jsdoc --configure .jsdoc.json --verbose" }

In your .jsdoc.json file, add a template option.

"opts" : { "template" : "node_modules/minami" }

Example JSDoc Config

{ "tags" : { "allowUnknownTags" : true , "dictionaries" : [ "jsdoc" ] }, "source" : { "include" : [ "lib" , "package.json" , "README.md" ], "includePattern" : ".js$" , "excludePattern" : "(node_modules/|docs)" }, "plugins" : [ "plugins/markdown" ], "templates" : { "cleverLinks" : false , "monospaceLinks" : true , "useLongnameInNav" : false , "showInheritedInNav" : true }, "opts" : { "destination" : "./docs/" , "encoding" : "utf8" , "private" : true , "recurse" : true , "template" : "./node_modules/minami" } }

Specifying a number for useLongnameInNav it will be the max number of path elements to show in nav (starting from Class).

License

Licensed under the Apache2 license.