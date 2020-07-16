Pipe scripts to browsers using the Selenium WebDriver protocol.
npm install min-wd
Put a config file name
.min-wd in your project directory:
{
"hostname": "localhost",
"port": 4444,
"browsers": [{
"name": "internet explorer",
"version": "10"
}, {
"name": "chrome"
}]
}
You can also have the
.min-wd file be loaded as a module:
var hostname = true ? "localhost" : "otherhost";
module.exports = {
"hostname": hostname,
"port": 4444,
"browsers": [{
"name": "internet explorer",
"version": "10"
}, {
"name": "chrome"
}]
}
Alternatively, add a
webdriver property with the configs to your
package.json file.
Assuming
my-script.js contains this:
console.log('Hello %s!', 'browser');
process.exit(0);
Use with browserify:
$ browserify -p min-wd my-script.js
# internet explorer 9:
Hello browser!
# chrome *:
Hello browser!
Additional Selenium capabilities and browser-specific capabilities can be
specified with the
capabilities property:
{
"hostname": "localhost",
"port": 4444,
"browsers": [{
"name": "chrome",
"capabilities": {
"chromeOptions": {
"args": ["--headless", "--disable-gpu"]
}
}
}]
}
Inspired by ESLint's shareable configuration package,
there is the possibility of storing selenium and browser-specific capabilities
in a separate npm package. This way one config can be shared amongst many npm
packages instead of them each having their own
.min-wd file.
Create a npm package and name it using the prefix
min-wd-config-
(eg. min-wd-config-myapp).
The shareable config must contain a js file that exports
an object with the configuration or a
.min-wd file.
Example: index.js
module.exports = {
"hostname": "localhost",
"port": 4444,
"browsers": [{
"name": "chrome"
}]
}
In the shareable config's package.json you will need to reference the file containing the config:
{
"name": "min-wd-config-myapp",
"version": "^1.0.0",
"webdriver": {
"extends": "./index.js"
}
}
In the shareable config's dependent, that is the package that consumes the
shareable config, the config name without the
min-wd-config- prefix needs to
be specified:
{
"name": "myapp",
"webdriver": {
"extends": "myapp"
},
"devDependencies": {
"min-wd-config-myapp": "^1.0.0"
}
}
When using a shareable config and a
.min-wd file, the latter will take
precedence.
Export your SauceLabs credentials:
export SAUCE_USERNAME="your-user-name"
export SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY="your-access-key"
Enable SauceLabs in your
.min-wd file:
{
"sauceLabs": true,
"browsers": [...]
}
See "Supported options" for additional SauceLabs specific options and "SauceLabs on Travis" on how to run min-webdriver tests on Travis.
Note: This has only be tested on Mac OS X High Sierra with the iOS Simulator so far. If you have successfully tested with other configurations, please file an issue so that we can extend the docs.
Setup for iOS Simulator on Mac OS X:
npm install -g appium
brew install carthage
.min-wd file like this:
{
"hostname": "localhost",
"port": 4723,
"browsers": [{
"name": "Safari",
"platformName": "iOS",
"platformVersion": "11.2",
"deviceName": "iPhone Simulator"
}]
}
appium which should start a server on port 4723
Export your BrowserStack credentials:
export BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME="your-user-name"
export BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY="your-access-key"
Example
.min-wd file:
module.exports = {
"hostname": "hub-cloud.browserstack.com",
"port": 80,
"browsers": [{
"name": "chrome",
"capabilities": {
"browser": "Chrome",
"browserstack.user": process.env.BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME,
"browserstack.key": process.env.BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY
}
}]
}
By default, min-webdriver will fork a new browser and inject the given script
straight away without loading any web page. If you want to run your test cases
in the context of a web page, you can configure the start page in the
.min-wd
file:
{
"url": "http://my-test-page"
}
Testing with Mocha requires mocaccino:
$ browserify -p mocaccino -p min-wd my-test.js
If this is your use case, make sure to give Mochify a try.
The default timeout for the log polling script is 10 seconds. If you have long
running test cases that don't print anything for more than 10 seconds, you can
increase the timeout by adding a
timeout property to your config:
"timeout": 20000
Notice: This option is not used if explicitly setting the
asyncPolling
option to
false.
Use min-wd programatically with browserify like this:
var browserify = require('browserify');
var minWd = require('min-wd');
var b = browserify();
b.plugin(minWd, { timeout : 0 });
wdFile specify the location of the
.min-wd config file. Defaults to
.min-wd.
sauceLabs whether to run tests with
saucelabs. Defaults to
false.
hostname the host to connect to. Defaults to
localhost. If
sauceLabs is
true,
ondemand.saucelabs.com is used.
port the port to connect to. Defaults to
4444. If
sauceLabs is
true,
80 is used.
asyncPolling whether to use async polling when looking for test results.
Defaults to
true.
timeout if a script does not respond to log polling calls for this amount
of milliseconds, the test run is aborted. Defaults to 10 seconds.
url the URL to open in each browser. Defaults to no URL.
closeOnSuccess whether to close browsers on success. Defaults to
true.
closeOnError whether to close browsers on error. Defaults to
true.
browsers an array of browser config objects, each with these properties:
name the name of the browser to launch, e.g.
chrome,
firefox or
internet explorer
version the browser version to launch. Use
* for any.
url an optional URL to launch for this browser
capabilities additional Selenium capabilities and browser-specific
capabilities
Some options are only considered depending on the
asyncPolling value:
pollingInterval sets the time interval between test log checks. Only
apply if
asyncPolling is
false. Defaults to 1000 milliseconds.
timeout option won't apply if
asyncPolling is set to
false because
the test log is checked manually respecting
pollingInterval.
SauceLabs specific options that only apply if
sauceLabs is set to
true:
sauceJobName sets a custom name for the SauceLabs job. If a
package.json
file exists in the current directory, this defaults to the package name.
BUILD_VAR sets the environment variable name that contains a build number
to set, e.g.
TRAVIS_BUILD_NUMBER.
Assuming you have your linter and headless tests in an npm "test" script and
the SauceLabs tests in a script called "wd", then the SauceLabs builds can be
used by configuring your
.travis.yml like this:
language: node_js
node_js:
- "0.12"
- "4.2"
env:
global:
- SAUCE_USERNAME=mantoni
- secure: "your-secured-access-key"
script:
- 'npm test'
- 'if [ "x$TRAVIS_NODE_VERSION" = "x4.2" ]; then npm run wd; fi'
This will run
npm test on Node 0.12 and 4.2 while running the "wd" script
only in the node 4.2 build. See the Travis documentation for encryption
keys for details about the
secure config.
min-webdriver injects your script directly into the default page launched by
the Selenium driver. In some cases browsers behave strangely in this context.
Work around this by specifying a URL to a simple web page that is loaded before
running the tests:
{
"browsers": [{
"name": "Internet Explorer",
"version": "9",
"url": "http://my-server/doctype.html"
}]
}
With this content in the
doctype.html:
<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta encoding="utf-8"></head><body></body></html>
You can also specify a
"url" for all browser on the root level.
Loading a page before injecting the scripts is solving these issues:
JSON because the Selenium default page makes
IE switch to quirks mode
SECURITY_ERR: DOM Exception 18 because setting cookies is not
allowed for
file:// URLs
access to the Indexed Database API is denied in this context
asyncPolling: false
To configure edge use
{ "name": "microsoftedge" }. For the time being, MS
Edge doesn't support
asyncPolling set to
true. If you want to test with
that browser you must set
asyncPolling to
false.
MIT