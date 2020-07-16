Minimal WebDriver

Pipe scripts to browsers using the Selenium WebDriver protocol.

SauceLabs support

Appium support for mobile testing

Selenium Server 2 support

Concurrent test runs

No web server required

Install

npm install min-wd

Usage

Put a config file name .min-wd in your project directory:

{ "hostname" : "localhost" , "port" : 4444 , "browsers" : [{ "name" : "internet explorer" , "version" : "10" }, { "name" : "chrome" }] }

You can also have the .min-wd file be loaded as a module:

var hostname = true ? "localhost" : "otherhost" ; module . exports = { "hostname" : hostname, "port" : 4444 , "browsers" : [{ "name" : "internet explorer" , "version" : "10" }, { "name" : "chrome" }] }

Alternatively, add a webdriver property with the configs to your package.json file.

Assuming my-script.js contains this:

console .log( 'Hello %s!' , 'browser' ); process.exit( 0 );

Use with browserify:

browserify -p min-wd my-script.js internet explorer 9: Hello browser! chrome *: Hello browser!

Additional Selenium capabilities and browser-specific capabilities can be specified with the capabilities property:

{ "hostname" : "localhost" , "port" : 4444 , "browsers" : [{ "name" : "chrome" , "capabilities" : { "chromeOptions" : { "args" : [ "--headless" , "--disable-gpu" ] } } }] }

Shareable configuration package

Inspired by ESLint's shareable configuration package, there is the possibility of storing selenium and browser-specific capabilities in a separate npm package. This way one config can be shared amongst many npm packages instead of them each having their own .min-wd file.

Usage

Create a npm package and name it using the prefix min-wd-config- (eg. min-wd-config-myapp).

The shareable config must contain a js file that exports an object with the configuration or a .min-wd file.

Example: index.js

module . exports = { "hostname" : "localhost" , "port" : 4444 , "browsers" : [{ "name" : "chrome" }] }

In the shareable config's package.json you will need to reference the file containing the config:

{ "name" : "min-wd-config-myapp" , "version" : "^1.0.0" , "webdriver" : { "extends" : "./index.js" } }

In the shareable config's dependent, that is the package that consumes the shareable config, the config name without the min-wd-config- prefix needs to be specified:

{ "name" : "myapp" , "webdriver" : { "extends" : "myapp" }, "devDependencies" : { "min-wd-config-myapp" : "^1.0.0" } }

When using a shareable config and a .min-wd file, the latter will take precedence.

SauceLabs

Export your SauceLabs credentials:

export SAUCE_USERNAME= "your-user-name" export SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY= "your-access-key"

Enable SauceLabs in your .min-wd file:

{ "sauceLabs" : true , "browsers" : [...] }

See "Supported options" for additional SauceLabs specific options and "SauceLabs on Travis" on how to run min-webdriver tests on Travis.

Appium

Note: This has only be tested on Mac OS X High Sierra with the iOS Simulator so far. If you have successfully tested with other configurations, please file an issue so that we can extend the docs.

Setup for iOS Simulator on Mac OS X:

npm install -g appium

brew install carthage

Configure your .min-wd file like this:

{ "hostname" : "localhost" , "port" : 4723 , "browsers" : [{ "name" : "Safari" , "platformName" : "iOS" , "platformVersion" : "11.2" , "deviceName" : "iPhone Simulator" }] }

Run appium which should start a server on port 4723

which should start a server on port 4723 Run your tests

BrowserStack

Export your BrowserStack credentials:

export BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME= "your-user-name" export BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY= "your-access-key"

Example .min-wd file:

module .exports = { "hostname" : "hub-cloud.browserstack.com" , "port" : 80 , "browsers" : [{ "name" : "chrome" , "capabilities" : { "browser" : "Chrome" , "browserstack.user" : process .env .BROWSERSTACK_USERNAME , "browserstack.key" : process .env .BROWSERSTACK_ACCESS_KEY } }] }

Loading a web page

By default, min-webdriver will fork a new browser and inject the given script straight away without loading any web page. If you want to run your test cases in the context of a web page, you can configure the start page in the .min-wd file:

{ "url" : "http://my-test-page" }

Mocha Support

Testing with Mocha requires mocaccino:

$ browserify - p mocaccino - p min-wd my-test .js

If this is your use case, make sure to give Mochify a try.

Timeouts

The default timeout for the log polling script is 10 seconds. If you have long running test cases that don't print anything for more than 10 seconds, you can increase the timeout by adding a timeout property to your config:

"timeout": 20000

Notice: This option is not used if explicitly setting the asyncPolling option to false .

API

Use min-wd programatically with browserify like this:

var browserify = require ( 'browserify' ); var minWd = require ( 'min-wd' ); var b = browserify(); b.plugin(minWd, { timeout : 0 });

Supported options

wdFile specify the location of the .min-wd config file. Defaults to .min-wd .

specify the location of the config file. Defaults to . sauceLabs whether to run tests with saucelabs . Defaults to false .

whether to run tests with . Defaults to . hostname the host to connect to. Defaults to localhost . If sauceLabs is true , ondemand.saucelabs.com is used.

the host to connect to. Defaults to . If is , is used. port the port to connect to. Defaults to 4444 . If sauceLabs is true , 80 is used.

the port to connect to. Defaults to . If is , is used. asyncPolling whether to use async polling when looking for test results. Defaults to true .

whether to use async polling when looking for test results. Defaults to . timeout if a script does not respond to log polling calls for this amount of milliseconds, the test run is aborted. Defaults to 10 seconds.

if a script does not respond to log polling calls for this amount of milliseconds, the test run is aborted. Defaults to 10 seconds. url the URL to open in each browser. Defaults to no URL.

the URL to open in each browser. Defaults to no URL. closeOnSuccess whether to close browsers on success. Defaults to true .

whether to close browsers on success. Defaults to . closeOnError whether to close browsers on error. Defaults to true .

whether to close browsers on error. Defaults to . browsers an array of browser config objects, each with these properties: name the name of the browser to launch, e.g. chrome , firefox or internet explorer version the browser version to launch. Use * for any. url an optional URL to launch for this browser capabilities additional Selenium capabilities and browser-specific capabilities

an array of browser config objects, each with these properties:

Some options are only considered depending on the asyncPolling value:

pollingInterval sets the time interval between test log checks. Only apply if asyncPolling is false . Defaults to 1000 milliseconds.

sets the time interval between test log checks. Only apply if is . Defaults to 1000 milliseconds. timeout option won't apply if asyncPolling is set to false because the test log is checked manually respecting pollingInterval .

SauceLabs specific options that only apply if sauceLabs is set to true :

sauceJobName sets a custom name for the SauceLabs job. If a package.json file exists in the current directory, this defaults to the package name.

sets a custom name for the SauceLabs job. If a file exists in the current directory, this defaults to the package name. BUILD_VAR sets the environment variable name that contains a build number to set, e.g. TRAVIS_BUILD_NUMBER .

SauceLabs on Travis

Assuming you have your linter and headless tests in an npm "test" script and the SauceLabs tests in a script called "wd", then the SauceLabs builds can be used by configuring your .travis.yml like this:

language: node_js node_js: - "0.12" - "4.2" env: global: - SAUCE_USERNAME=mantoni - secure: "your-secured-access-key" script: - 'npm test' - 'if [ "x$TRAVIS_NODE_VERSION" = "x4.2" ]; then npm run wd; fi'

This will run npm test on Node 0.12 and 4.2 while running the "wd" script only in the node 4.2 build. See the Travis documentation for encryption keys for details about the secure config.

Known issues and solutions

min-webdriver injects your script directly into the default page launched by the Selenium driver. In some cases browsers behave strangely in this context. Work around this by specifying a URL to a simple web page that is loaded before running the tests:

{ "browsers" : [{ "name" : "Internet Explorer" , "version" : "9" , "url" : "http://my-server/doctype.html" }] }

With this content in the doctype.html :

< html > < head > < meta encoding = "utf-8" > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

You can also specify a "url" for all browser on the root level.

Loading a page before injecting the scripts is solving these issues:

IE 9 reporting it can't find JSON because the Selenium default page makes IE switch to quirks mode

because the Selenium default page makes IE switch to quirks mode Error: SECURITY_ERR: DOM Exception 18 because setting cookies is not allowed for file:// URLs

because setting cookies is not allowed for URLs Error: access to the Indexed Database API is denied in this context

localStorage being inaccessible.

iOS Simulator does not report anything: Set asyncPolling: false

Usage with Microsoft Edge browser

To configure edge use { "name": "microsoftedge" } . For the time being, MS Edge doesn't support asyncPolling set to true . If you want to test with that browser you must set asyncPolling to false .

Compatibility

Node 0.10, 0.12, 4.x, 5.x

Selenium Server 2.39 or later

License

MIT